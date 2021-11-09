Those with a valid deer tag and archery license would be wise to find themselves in the woods this week.
Deer-breeding activity better known as the rut is in full swing, and a buck or doe can present an opportunity at any hour of the day. During this breeding phase, yearling deer are often left alone and can provide the chance to stalk within bow distance easier than that of a mature deer.
If you would rather not harvest a yearling, the size of the ear should be compared to the size of the head before taking a shot. If it appears to have ears nearly the same size as the head, it is a yearling and perhaps a button buck.
Despite a tremendous amount of antlerless tags sold in the area, the buck-to-doe ratio is out of balance. This unnatural number of doe is partially credited to many hunters only pursuing buck while at the same time a good portion of antlerless deer harvested being button buck. The utilization of optics with magnification can help reduce the harvest of button buck, but when one is hunting, there often is little time to assess the situation beyond confirming the target is legal for the tag held.
Each archer is different in regard to ability and equipment so it is important to set personal limits as to how far one can shoot accurately prior to entering the woods. The limit one should shoot at an animal is the distance one can consistently hit a coffee can lid. Traditional archers and compound hunters who have short draw lengths or weights might have to pass on deer that they can hit but do not have enough arrow energy to kill effectively.
Although the ability to hit a distant target exists, an alert deer can easily react to the shot, often ducking the arrow completely or changing the impact. The best time to shoot a deer is before it is aware of you and naturally presents a shot. Bleating or whistling can stop a moving deer butt instantly puts it on high alert.
In my years of hunting, I have stopped a number of deer and encountered some high hits as a result of the deer crouching in preparation for taking flight. This is often referred to a deer ducking an arrow; however, deer are not that clever, and the move is simply the first in response to the sound of the bow.
There is a fine line between making a shot and forcing one, and sadly, experience is the only way to learn when to shoot and when to pass an opportunity. This season I have regretted passing up on a couple opportunities, but I have not made a poor shot on an animal either. It is important to keep in mind that killing is the main objective of hunting, and one must let an arrow fly to complete the experience.
While field dressing, dragging and butchering a deer is certainly not as exciting as the pursuit, it is part of hunting. If you are not prepared to deal with the recovery and work that will follow a shot, perhaps another activity should be considered.
The trophy hunter concept driven largely by outdoor television and media has eroded the meat-hunter mentality that our ancestors cherished. On occasion, I ask myself what native Algonquins from 400 years ago would think of my actions in the woods. No doubt, they would be impressed with my Bear compound bow with a 70-pound draw weight, Easton carbon arrows and razor-sharp Muzzy broadheads. Despite being in the deer woods with “Bad Medicine” in regard to my equipment, I typically have a full stomach and some food at home.
Weather and work schedule are considered before I pull the trigger, but it pains me each and every time I pass up on a chance of harvesting a deer.
Fall turkey season is still underway, although a hunter should consult the regulations digest before planning a hunt. The season varies depending on which wildlife management unit you are hunting in, with some closing soon. Other WMUs offer an extended season starting on Thanksgiving, allowing for the chance at a freshly harvested holiday dinner.
Small game hunting offers a relaxed activity while providing plenty of action. Squirrels, in particular, appear to be abundant this year.
Training a young gun to hunt and shoot would be easy to do in the weeks to come in a stand of mature nut producing trees.