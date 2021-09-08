IUP is in a hurry. Well, actually a rush.
It’s been almost two years since the Crimson Hawks played a football game, and thanks to the year off from COVID, offensive coordinator Tate Gregory has had a lot of time to plan how he wants his squad to play when the 2021 season finally begins.
In short, the IUP offense plans to run the ball more often and more successfully.
“We want to be more committed to running the football and making sure we can run the ball on our terms more so than in the past,” Gregory said.
That seems like an odd thing to say considering Gregory’s offense in 2019 averaged 44.2 points and 476.7 total yards per game, and IUP went 10-2 and advanced to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.
“We feel like we let some stuff the defenses were doing get us away from that identity,” he explained. “The passing yards and stats and all that, they’re great. But we’re trying to put more of an emphasis on running the football consistently, controlling the line of scrimmage and building everything else off of that.”
In 2019, with quarterback Quinton Maxwell running the show, the Crimson Hawks averaged a school-record 300.8 passing yards per game. At points in the season, IUP was a pass-first offense, which was a problem at times, especially when they were facing a team that could pass equally as well, because sometimes ball control is the key to success.
“When we looked back and evaluated the season,” he said, “we felt like in the big games, we weren’t committed enough to running the football. It’s important because it’s very rare that you can run the ball consistently on first and second down, stay ahead of the chains, win the line of scrimmage — and lose the game.”
IUP averaged 175.3 rushing yards per game in 2019, with Samir Bullock gaining a team-high 699. That was the fewest rushing yards by an IUP team leader since 1987 (Steve Girting, 655). It was the second season in a row — and third in the past four — that IUP did not have a 1,000-yard rusher. In the 15 seasons prior, IUP had at least one 1,000-yard rusher 12 times.
Maxwell is gone, and IUP will be featuring a new quarterback this season, either senior transfer Harry Woodbery (Eastern Illinois) or redshirt sophomore Javon Davis. Both have skill, although replicating the numbers Maxwell put up (3,129 yards and 34 TDs) probably will be hard.
But if IUP can run the ball better than it did in 2019, the IUP passing game certainly will benefit.
“Being in second-and-five is a great feeling as a quarterback,” Woodbery said. “We can do anything. We can run the ball, you can take a shot, we can throw something quick. We can take an intermediate pass. Really our whole entire playbook is open on the second and manageable. So running the football … is going to be important.”
Running the ball is only possible if you have a good line and good backs to carry the football, and Tate has the luxury of having both.
The offensive line, although it lost three starters from 2019, has been rebuilt, but that’s not a concern. The new starters — center Colin Pietropola, right tackle McLean Djouha and left guard John Robinson — have all played before, so it’s not like they’re new.
“These guys have been in the program a long time and have developed,” said offensive line coach Mike Campolo. “Now it’s just their turn.”
The three new starters join holdovers Darrelle Davis (left tackle) and Josh Dauberman (right guard). An all-region pick in 2019, Dauberman has drawn the attention of NFL draft websites as a possible future pro. They’ll be backed up by some inexperienced freshmen, including Richard Santiago, Chad Layton, Gerald Comedy and Stone Shugarts, plus veteran Josh Thornton, a former transfer from Lock Haven.
Dauberman said he and his linemates are excited about a dedication to running the ball more this season.
“We love to run the rock,” he said. “It’s always great when you can be physical and wear a team down. We got away from the run these past couple of years, and that kind of got us away from the traditional IUP offense. So getting back to that is really a great thing.”
The offensive line will be asked to pave the way for at least four running backs who are expected to get carries. Seniors Justice Evans (2,443 career yards, 24 TDs) and Malik Anderson (925, 7) are experienced and talented, while sophomore Adam Houser and redshirt freshman Dayjure Stewart are green, but über-talented.
“We’ve got good depth at tailback,” said Gregory. “What’s nice about them is they’re all a little bit different.”
Evans can play both tailback and slot receiver, which provides some depth to a thin receiving group; Anderson is what head coach Paul Tortorella calls the “swiss army knife” of the offense, meaning he can help several ways; Houser is a more traditional speed back who has shown a huge step in growth since 2019; and Stewart is a bruiser who could be effective in short-yardage and late-game situations.
Should the ground game open up, it will certainly make things easier in the passing game.
Whether it’s Woodbery or Davis taking the snaps, they’ll have the benefit of four experienced receivers and three pretty solid tight ends to get the ball to.
The top name on that list is Duane Brown, the former Apollo-Ridge star who had a breakout 2019 sophomore season with 47 catches for 937 yards and 13 TDs.
“He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands,” Tortorella said. “There may be deep-ball threats who are better than him, but it doesn’t matter where he gets the ball, he’s hard to tackle in space.”
In normal situations, Brown would probably draw a double-team, but that might be suicide for a defense to do that this year. Irvin Charles, a 6-foot-4, 219-pound transfer from Penn State, will be a matchup nightmare for defenses because of his size and his speed. If a team leaves him covered one-on-one, it’ll probably be in for a long day.
Throw in senior Qashah Carter, a speedy deep-ball threat, and former Florida wideout DaQuan Green, who was highly recruited out of high school, and you have four receivers who could start anywhere.
At tight end, Grant Smith, a 6-4, 250-pound junior is back, and Tortorella promises to get him more involved in the passing game, as well as backups Cam Suman and Cole Laney.
All this talent points to a potentially potent offense, especially if it can run the ball effectively. That has the Crimson Hawks thinking big things, but according to Dauberman, that’s the norm.
“The tradition at IUP is to win championships,” he said. “Other teams would love to be 10-2, but you know, for us, we want to have that championship mentality where every year we’re going out and setting goals to win a championship. This past year, when we didn’t have football, really gave us a burning desire to want to use the last 16 or 18 months to really grind and get ourselves right so we can come out here and focus on the end goal, which is, a championship season.”