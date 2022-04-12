Because he played four years at Slippery Rock and coached 17 at California, Larry Wilson is well aware of the legacy of IUP football. That’s why when the opportunity came last month to join the Crimson Hawks, he didn’t have to think very long about it.
“There were only a few places I would have been interested in that would make me leave Cal, and this is one of them,” said Wilson, who was hired in March to be the Crimson Hawks’ offensive coordinator. “I’m super excited to be here.”
Wilson, a native of Perryopolis who now lives in Irwin, replaces Tate Gregory, who resigned in January after five seasons. Wilson played at Slippery Rock from 1995 to 1999 and had been an assistant coach at PSAC West rival California since 2005, mostly as wide receivers coach.
“I wanted to hire Larry for a while, but I never had that opportunity,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella. “I wanted a guy with good leadership skills who was more than just a play-caller.”
Wilson said he became interested in IUP several years ago after he developed a friendship with IUP’s longtime offensive line coach, Mike Campolo. The pair realized their basic philosophy of football was the same.
“We realized that how we do things is different, but we both bring our people to the same place, and that’s being a physical football team,” Wilson said. “He’s more in-your-face than I am, but he’s great at that and you can see it in the young men he turns out every year. I have the same goal as him, but I just approach it a little differently.”
Wilson hopes to team with Campolo to build an offense that can both run and pass with success. He said at California, an emphasis was put on the passing game and he found himself in an odd place: as a wide receivers coach who wished his team would run the ball more.
“You never hear receivers coaches say that,” Tortorella said. “He came to me before our game (last year) and said how much he admired the way we ran the football. He sees the whole picture and knows you can’t just throw the ball every down.”
In 2021, the Vulcans were first in the 16-team PSAC in pass attempts per game (40.9) and third in passing yards (306.6), but dead last in rushing attempts (27.2) and 15th in rushing yards (64.6). However, California did finish 9-1 and shared the PSAC West title with Slippery Rock.
“I believe in balance and being able to run the ball when you want to so that you can pass it when you need to,” Wilson said. “Coach Camp and I think alike on that. We’re constantly talking about creatively using the talent we have, and there’s a lot of it here.”
As far as spring drills go, in addition to getting to know his new players and installing an offense, Wilson said he’s trying to impress upon the Crimson Hawks how good they have it.
“There is a great opportunity here for them,” he said. “I believe in this school as much as I believe in the football program. This school is second to none. If you’re a student-athlete, and everything else is equal, I know from playing against IUP and then coaching against IUP that this is the place to be. We need to own it because our opponents know how good IUP is.”
Wilson is one of four new coaches on Tortorella’s staff since the end of last season. The addition of the four assistants gives IUP a complete coaching staff for the first time since 2019.
Co-defensive coordinator Zach Johnson arrived in January from Charleston (W.Va.), and Indiana High School graduate Brett Brice was hired as wide receivers coach (replacing Mike Box) after serving as a graduate assistant at Ohio University. Then early last week. Tortorella added Demetreius Wilson to replace Jalen Hairston as the defensive line coach after spending last season in the same role at Rowan (N.J.).
Tortorella’s staff consists of: Jim Smith, associate head coach and defensive coordinator and secondary; Johnson, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers; Demetreius Wilson, defensive line; Mitch Snyder, assistant secondary; John Pettina, defensive assistant; Dick Mock, defensive quality control; Larry Wilson, offensive coordinator andquarterbacks; Campolo, offensive line andrun game; Jeff Arnold, running backs; Brice. wide receivers; David Cook, offensive quality control; and Gene Bicego, kickers andsnappers.
Pettina, Mock, Cook and Bicego are volunteers. Declan Peer and Harry Woodbery are student assistants.