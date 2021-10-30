Indiana fell into old habits and lost grip of a chance to decide its own fate Friday night.
But the Indians left little doubt that they finally belong where they are headed next: the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. So despite again proving to be their own worst enemies at times, the errors remained fixable for a team that will carry a non-losing season into November for the first time since 2014.
Indiana pulled no punches while battling Greater Allegheny Conference rival Armstrong to a narrow 21-14 deficit and securing a surprise onside kick after the break with a chance to close the gap. But a disastrous stretch of turnovers and untimely penalties spanning the second and third quarters ultimately doomed the Indians in a 42-22 defeat at Andy Kuzneski Field.
The Indians (5-5, 3-4 conference) entered what became their final home game of the season with an opportunity to claim second place in the section and host a first-round contest. Their slim margin for error closed to a fifth-place finish as the favored River Hawks (7-3, 5-2) instead earned the No. 2 distinction on the back 6-foot-5 junior quarterback Cadin Olsen’s five-touchdown performance.
“We’re probably the underdog coming in — a little undersized, a little overmatched athletically — and we’re going to take every shot that we can to give the kids a chance at success,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “We just couldn’t keep matching touchdowns with them when you turn the ball over. It really was us killing us. And that’s unfortunate. But we’ve got one more week to get it back together and play together. And hopefully the kids show some more want-to and want to earn another one.”
Indiana will learn its destination when the WPIAL playoff pairings are announced Saturday night.
But given the program’s resurgence behind its fourth-year coach after several down seasons, the Indians are more than ready to have another challenge on deck.
“Making the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons and only the ninth time in 33 WPIAL seasons here in Indiana, our kids have a lot to be proud of,” Overdorff said. “We have to forget about it now. We took our shot. It didn’t turn out the way that we wanted it to, but we get another chance next week. We’ll find out Saturday night who we have and get ready to go and try to shock somebody in the first round. It’s a good feeling to have another one. That’s for sure.
“We’ve kind of found our identity as the season went on now. We kind of know who we are. We’re just looking forward to next week.
On Friday, Indiana senior kicker Brock Miller spun the opening kickoff of the second half off of an Armstrong player’s finger tips just as Carson Beatty arrived to make the recovery, and momentum appeared securely in the Indians’ grasp. But as Indiana drove deep into Hawks territory, a 15-yard blocking-below-the-waist penalty stalled the possession short, forcing the Indians to punt for the first time.
Armstrong responded and never looked back, mounting an 86-yard drive to claim a two-score, 28-14 lead.
Indiana’s next two possessions ended with their third and fourth lost fumbles of the game, both of which led to Armstrong touchdowns and a 42-14 score early in the fourth quarter.
Olsen routinely pestered Indiana’s defense while extending plays with his legs and squeezing the ball into tight windows, but he did the bulk of his damage with the ball in his hands, scoring four touchdowns rushing and adding a two-yard touchdown catch on a pass from wide receiver Noah Shuttleworth.
“He’s 6-foot-5. We don’t have anything that looks like that. He looks like a man among boys, and he played like that tonight.”
Indiana struck first a 65-yard drive on the game’s opening drive capped by senior quarterback Devin Flint’s 2-yard keeper and Korbin Wilson’s two-point conversion run to claim an 8-0.
But after Armstrong knotted the game at 8-all its first possession, a Flint fumble quickly returned the ball to the Hawks, who capitalized to claim a 14-8 advantage.
Indiana answered 65 yards later to forge a tie at 14 when Flint connected with senior fullback Zach Herrington on fourth-and-14 for a 26-yard screen pass for a touchdown.
And after Indiana forced Olsen’s lone miscue of the contest on senior linebacker Jacob McCracken’s interception near midfield, the Indians fumbled on the very next play. Olsen did most of the work to make up for it thereafter, ending a 45-yard drive with a short run as Armstrong recaptured the lead entering the half.
“Just too many turnovers,” Overdorff said. “That’s the story of the game. No explanation. Coming in, we thought they were probably the best defense we’ve played. They’re very, very good. They did beat us up front a little bit. But we had holes, we had a nice drive to start the game, we fought our way back. Penalties and turnovers slowed us down, but we still found a way to tie it up 14-14. So offensively, penalties and turnover just killed us. And a lot of times, we didn’t get it. That’s the thing that is crazy. We just put the ball on the ground. You can’t do that.
“It’s unfortunate for our seniors who really grinded and worked hard to try to get another victory here and turn this program around. We wanted to get another one here tonight. We fought hard. You just can’t commit those mistakes.”
Indiana forged the final score on Herrington’s 1-yard touchdown run and Liam McFarlane’s two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter.
Herrington led the Indians with 98 rushing yards, giving him 992 on the year. He climbed to No. 3 all time on Indiana’s career rushing list.
Ahead of him ranks Flint, who will aim to become Indiana’s all-time leading rusher next Friday after falling short with just 35 yards on the ground against Armstrong.
Flint entered the game with 2,138 career rushing yards, needing 166 to best the mark of 2,304 set by Lloyd Clemons from 1991-93.
McFarlane added 75 rushing yards on just six carries for the Indians, and Wilson had 44 yards on the ground.