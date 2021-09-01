The Ernest Grays might have been exceptional, but they weren’t the best Black baseball team to grace an Indiana County diamond. Far from it.
On Sept. 18, 1931, Ernest’s R&P club — destined to win that year’s league championship — played host to the most dominant team to ever call Pennsylvania home. Perhaps the most dominant team ever.
The Homestead Grays, a Negro Leagues powerhouse whose lineup featured five future Hall of Famers, staged what the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette called a “batting orgy” en route to a 21-0 victory over Ernest. That’s no misprint.
And to think that optimism had reigned among the local team’s supporters in the days preceding the showdown.
The Grays “are seldom defeated in games against amateurs,” noted the Indiana Evening Gazette, “but a lot of Ernest fans will not be surprised if they should get upset Friday, and nearly everyone who has seen the Ernest club at its best this season expects a close, well-played game.”
Alas, it was not to be. The Grays grabbed an early 6-0 lead and then exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning to break the game wide open. Josh Gibson, arguably the greatest catcher in baseball history, spearheaded the assault with a pair of home runs.
Right fielder Ted Page and third baseman George Scales each clubbed homers among their four hits and first baseman Oscar Charleston also went deep and scored four runs. Pitchers Charles “Lefty” Williams and Smokey Joe Williams combined on a five-hit shutout.
Gibson, Charleston, Joe Willams and two of their 1931 teammates, infielder Jud Wilson and pitcher Bill Foster, were later enshrined in Cooperstown along with Grays owner-manager Cumberland Posey. Small wonder they crushed opponents.
“Most historians of an earlier generation would nominate the 1927 New York Yankees as the greatest team of all time,” notes baseball author Charlie Fouche. “Later generations might favor the 1976 Cincinnati Reds. Among Negro Leagues historians, one of the favorites is the 1931 Homestead Grays. … On talent alone, this team should receive recognition as one of the greatest of all time.”
So how did such a baseball heavyweight wind up playing in Ernest? The Grays were busy barnstormers during the Depression era, willing to travel anywhere there was a potential payday. According to baseball historian Phil Dixon, the Grays played 174 games in 1931. They lost only 29 times.
Homestead “won at a rate that seems like something out of a video game,” notes baseball writer Chris Landers. “History has shown them to be one of the greatest collections of talent on record and quite possibly the best baseball team of all time.”
Members of Ernest’s 1931 R&P club would likely have nodded in agreement.