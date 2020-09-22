GREENSBURG — Indiana and almost every player in WPIAL Section 1-AAA ran into difficulties at Greensburg Country Club on Monday.
No player from Indiana, and only four from the seven teams in the section, advanced from the individual qualifying tournament. That means some quality high school golfers, including five from Indiana, won’t get the chance to play for a WPIAL individual championship.
“Only four players in the entire section shot below the qualifying score of 82 on the course that featured extremely undulating greens that were difficult for the field to handle,” Indiana coach Matt Reed said.
Freshman Trevor Todd came the closest for Indiana, shooting one stroke above the qualifying score with an 83. Alex Holuta (93), Harrison Martineau (97), Adam Cowburn (99), Zach Eisenhower (100) and Danny Williams (102) also competed for Indiana.
Indiana, which is in the running for a berth in the WPIAL team playoffs, plays host to Hempfield at the Indiana Country Club on Tuesday.