The IUP Crimson Hawks started Wednesday evening by celebrating their 2021-22 Final Four team.
After a short video highlight presentation, the Hawks handed their NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship trophy over to university president Dr. Michael Driscoll.
With the festivities aside, IUP took the court and shut down a high-scoring Bowie State team, scoring a 76-55 win in the home opener at the KCAC. Bowie State entered the game averaging 94.5 points per game.
“We got it done with defense,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “That’s three straight we’ve held under 36, 37 percent. We can guard smaller teams like that too that want to drive the ball and go off the bounce.”
Four IUP players scored in double figures, led by Shawndale Jones with a game-high 20 points. Tomiwa Sulaiman posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Dave Morris scored 13 points to go with four assists, and Ethan Porterfield chipped in 11 points.
Defense, though, was the story of the night. IUP (3-0) held a third opponent under 40 percent shooting, allowing the Bulldogs (1-2) to can only 35.6 percent (21-for-59) of their shots.
“Defense wins championships at the end of the day,” Sulaiman said. “Offense comes and goes, but defense is the one thing we can be consistent with every game. You have to put your body on the line to get a stop, diving on the floor, and and if you just outhustle and outcompete teams we’ll always find way to win.”
IUP also rebounded the ball better. In two wins over the weekend, the Hawks were outrebounded by double figures. They turned that around, holding a plus-10 advantage over Bowie State at 41-31.
“We rebounded the ball better,” Lombardi said. “We outrebounded them by 10, which we should have.”
The role of the defense is imperative, especially in the early going with a couple of IUP’s top offensive threats rounding into form. Jones, though averaging 20 points per game in the early going, is coming off ACL surgery, and Porterfield has surgery to remove a tumor from a parathyroid gland only 18 days ago.
“Ethan is still not healthy,” Lombardi said. “He’s still trying to get back on his feet after surgery. Shawndale is not the player he’s going to be. And David has to find his way after playing off guard last year and find a way to be a point guard. We’ll be a lot better on offense when some of those things settle in. In the meantime, we hope we can keep winning on the defensive end.”
IUP plays at Walsh (Ohio) on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tipoff. Walsh, the top seed in its region last season, is 2-1 and was ranked 20th in the preseason poll.