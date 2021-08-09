Few destinations offer the quality and variety of fall fishing options as does the Niagara/Buffalo area of western New York. Within a 20-mile radius one can enjoy world-class smallmouth bass action, a tasty cake iced with opportunities for king salmon, steelhead, muskie, walleye and largemouth bass.
“Smallmouth bass will be relating to the steeper breaks along the humps at this time,” says guide Terry Jones in describing brown bass location on the offshore areas of eastern Lake Erie near Buffalo. Jones says places like Myers Point, Seneca Shoal, Windmill Point and Point Avenue will be productive.
Jones says to expect a three-to-three-and-a-half-pound average during eastern Lake Erie’s fall smallie bite. Fours and fives are common. And there’s a very real chance at fish in the 6- to 7-pound range.
While the best shot at the real bruiser bass may be offshore, good smallmouth fishing can be found close to Buffalo. Buffalo Harbor, a protected safe-haven formed by an extensive system of breakwalls, holds some smallmouth bass year ‘round.
According to guide Tim Braun, the wind influences bass location in relation to the walls. Braun favors fishing the corners of the walls, starting inside the protected lee area, and then working around the corner into the wind.
A short distance out from the protection of the harbor, Braun says the edges of the Emerald Channel, where the lake necks down as it transitions into the upper Niagara River, attracts big numbers of bass now.
“It has everything,” says Braun. “Weeds, sand patches, rocks, current. The bass really gang up there in the fall.”
The upper Niagara River harbors a strong muskie population. Jones says the most productive areas are the slower backwaters found between the Peace and International bridges. Muskies also migrate into Buffalo harbor during the late fall, triggering a peak of activity among trollers prior the season closure the end of November.
The many side channels and boat basins of the upper Niagara furnish excellent largemouth bass habitat. While bigger fish exist, expect the average green bass to be a 1½- to 2-pound chunk.
Despite its close geographic proximity, the lower Niagara furnishes a different fishery. The coldwater resource of Lake Ontario feeds the lower river with a salmon run that heats up soon after Labor Day.
“Typically, our king salmon run is rolling by mid September, and begins to taper down by mid October,” notes guide Frank Campbell. “About the time the salmon run dies down, the steelhead run starts. Steelhead will stay in the lower river throughout the winter.”
Campbell says a quality experience awaits anglers that catch the very first portion of the king run. Though fewer fish are in the river, there are also far fewer boats on hotspots like Devil’s Hole. He adds the lower river holds some obese muskies in the low current eddy areas, fish that fatten up on a high-protein trout diet.
Niagara Bar, a predominate shoal formed in Lake Ontario at the mouth of the Niagara, is a staging area for king salmon, providing some of the biggest fish of the year during the late summer. It also holds a good smallmouth bass and walleye fishery.
Visit the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s website (www.dec.ny.gov) for licensing details.
Log on to www.niagara-usa.com for a wealth of useful information when planning a trip.