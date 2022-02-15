Much opportunity waits beyond the borders of our state in regard to limited-draw hunts.
Those willing to invest minimal time and money have the chance at drawing a tag of a lifetime. Many of these draw hunts have early application deadlines, and winter is the perfect time to do some research.
Over the weekend, I took the time and rolled the dice on a few eastern options. Virginia is holding its first elk hunt this year and will randomly draw five elk tags from the application pool. The cost to apply for a tag in this growing elk herd is $20, and the deadline is March 30.
Kentucky is perhaps the greatest success story for elk restoration, with a herd population of nearly 11,000 spread across the eastern border of the state. The application process is similar to Pennsylvania, and applicants can apply for any or all of the three seasons offered. Each season application is $10, with archery either sex, bull rifle and cow rifle offered. The application deadline is April 30.
Another chance at the hunt of a lifetime while not breaking the bank is applying for a Maine moose tag. While the odds of drawing one are extremely slim, the possibility is there for those willing to apply. A single chance and annual bonus point costs $15, and applicants may purchase additional chances as their budget allows.
The bonus point system has been in place since 1998, and with the ability to buy infinite chances, this is an extremely difficult tag for a non-resident hunter to draw. However, it is one of the only options for hunting moose in the country, and the state has good success rates.
In September while hunting elk in Colorado, I had the fortune of seeing my first bull moose as it strolled through camp in search of a cow in estrus. While the odds of drawing a moose tag is next to nothing, it lit the fire to explore eastern opportunities. The application deadline for the Maine moose hunt is May 12.
Many western states have spring deadlines for those wishing to apply for hunts. While it can be a daunting task to learn and understand a state’s system, winter is the perfect time for doing so. A do-it-yourself hunt is the adventure of a lifetime, and with high demand, a good tag will take several years to acquire.
During the time it takes to draw a desired tag, the hunter has the time to save the necessary money to make the hunt a reality. While our home state offers much diversity in regard to wildlife, hunting a new species in a new state is the dream for many.
Indiana County is rich with knowledge in regard to hunting, and chances are good that you know someone that has been there and done that. Most are more than willing to share their adventures and expertise with those willing to listen.
- Despite the majority of bucks still retaining their antlers, this time of year is perfect for shed hunting.
Last week while out and about I stumbled upon an antler from last spring. Whitened by the sun, it stood out like a sore thumb and was tough to miss. As I excitedly collected my prize, there not 10 feet away was another antler that turned out to be freshly dropped. While the timing was not perfect for finding a fresh shed, the whitened one had pulled me into a hotspot. Coincidentally, I found a shed deer antler in the same transition several years ago.
The sense of satisfaction in finding an antler is hard to describe, and in each instance I am in disbelief that I happened to be so lucky. As winter continues, getting afield and following game trails is a fun way to spend the day and perhaps find a shed.