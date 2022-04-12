The year’s fishing opportunities are expanding. Bass and crappies will soon be moving to our lakes’ shallows to feed and spawn. Walleye season will open soon. More and more anglers will be dropping their boats in the water in pursuit. When they do, springtime wind will likely be a factor in their enjoyment and success.
BOAT CONTROL IN THE WIND: As experienced anglers know, boat control is a foremost aspect in fishing success; wind directly influences boat control.
The first question you should ask yourself is how you can use the wind to your advantage. Factors such as wind direction and strength factor into the answer, as well as what boat-control tools you have at your disposal.
Most modern fishing boats have electric trolling motors, and most of them are mounted on the bow. This is good thing, as you have much more control pulling a boat into the wind, rather than pushing it (from a transom-mount position).
A sound plan is to approach your fishing area from the downwind side, and then pull the boat into it as you work the area. If you are targeting a specific spot, like the tip of a point, your job will be to maintain the correct position, via intermittent thrusts from the motor. Since you’re going into the wind, it’s easy to hover in one general place, a process of give-and-go between your motor and the wind. If it’s a lengthy section of bank you’re working, the same method holds true — just with added thrust to make headway against the wind.
Trolling motors with a “spot lock” or “anchor” mode integrate GPS to hold your boat in a chosen location, a most useful tool.
High winds can make the in-the-wind approach difficult, even dangerous, particularly on larger lakes. The bow bounces in the waves, posing multi-tasking challenges as the operator struggles to maintain boat position and also fish. In such cases, it might be better to fish with the wind.
If the wind direction is somewhat parallel, you can set up a controlled drift, starting at the upwind start of the targeted area. Since the wind will rarely move you in a perfect direction in relation to your intended line, use the trolling motor to adjust the boat in and/or out as necessary. Since the boat will be moving at a fair clip, controlled drifts aren’t conducive to finesse presentations. But fish are often more aggressive under such conditions, more likely to respond to a faster ‘power fishing’ tactic.
Drift socks, tapered fabric bags that catch the water and slow the boat’s drift, can be useful when employing controlled drifts. They are especially helpful when drifting over larger areas, on waters such as Pymatuning Lake, Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie.
FISHING IN THE WIND: Certain adjustments can make fishing in the wind more productive when the wind catches your line, greatly reducing feel and control. You can minimize this by holding your rod tip close to the water’s surface, which reduces the amount of exposed line.
For instance, during much of the spring I’m fishing for river smallmouth bass. Unweighted soft stickbaits are effective at that time, but wind can play havoc with feel, resulting in missed fish, or worse, deep-hooked ones. Holding the rod tip low, while slowly retrieving the bait (to maintain tension) typically offsets the wind’s effect. Switching to a “contact bait” like a suspending hard jerkbait, crankbait or a soft swimbait is another option.
Windy conditions during the spring are a fact of the fishing life. Adjusting to them reduces frustration and maximizes enjoyment.