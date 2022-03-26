The Indiana Optimist Invitational Underclass Basketball Tournament is returning to the court after a two-year hiatus.
The tournament, canceled the past two years due to COVID-19, tips off Monday at Indiana High School. The action continues through Saturday.
“The bracket looks better than it ever had in the last 25 years,” Greg McKee, the tournament director, said. “There’s a good mix of teams with Single-A, Double-A, Triples-A and 5-A teams represented.”
Homer-Center and Purchase Line open the tournament Monday at 7 p.m. Northern Cambria takes on Central Cambria at 8:15.
Monday’s winners advance to the quarterfinals. In Tuesday’s games, Indiana takes on United at 7 p.m., and River Valley plays the winner between Homer-Center and Purchase Line at 8:15.
On Wednesday, West Shamokin faces Marion Center at 7 p.m., and Penns Manor plays the Northern Cambria-Central Cambria winners at 8:15.
The semifinals are Thursday at 7 and 8:15 p.m.
The championship game is Saturday at 2 p.m.
In addition, boys’ and girls’ all-star games are set for Saturday, with the girls tipping off at 3:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 5.
“This is going to be a great year for the all-star games,” McKee said. “Both rosters will have plenty of talent. The players have one last chance to play at the local level. The kids always have a great time.”