The 52nd annual Indiana Optimist Invitational Underclass Basketball Tournament tips off this evening at Indiana High School.
The 10-team field consists of eight teams from the Heritage Conference as well as Central Cambria and Indiana.
River Valley and Indiana are the top-seeded teams.
“Coach (Don) Stitt may have 18 of 19 returning players next year, and Indiana has high hopes of turning the corner next year,” Greg McKee, the tournament director, said.
United, which won the District 6 Class 2A championship earlier this month, opens the action at 7 p.m. against Marion Center. Central Cambria follows against Purchase Line at 8:15.
On Tuesday, West Shamokin squares off against Penns Manor at 7 p.m., and Indiana follows against the United-Marion Center winner at 8:15.
Wednesday’s schedule has Northern Cambria facing Homer-Center at 7 p.m. followed by River Valley against the Central Cambria-Purchase Line winner at 8:15.
“West Shamokin, Northern Cambria and Central Cambria all have lots of experienced players returning next year,” McKee said.
The semifinals are Friday at 7 and 8:15 p.m., and the championship game is Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
“The underclass tourney tends to even out as baseball and track are in full swing,” McKee said. “Some teams may be missing some key players. That gives more of the younger underclass players a chance to show their game.”
All-star games featuring seniors follow the championship game, with the girls tipping off at noon followed by the boys at 1:30 p.m.
“There is a nice group of seniors this year so the all-star games should be very entertaining, as always. The kids have a great time and for the most of them it is one of the last games they’ll play in front of local fans.”
