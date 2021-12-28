Deer hunters with valid tags remaining have the option of either archery or flintlock muzzleloader hunting if the specific license has also been purchased.
Only traditional flintlock muzzleloaders are allowed in the late-season hunt, with the modern inline muzzleloaders not permitted for use. Archers can use compound, crossbow, longbow or recurve to hunt.
During a recent raccoon hunt in a larger section of timber, I encountered five deer throughout my hunt. All were bedded and content to let me and the dogs pass within bow range. Being bedded in the early evening led me to believe that the deer were moving during daylight and the warmer temperatures.
Despite a lot of hunting pressure this fall, there are still some deer remaining for hunters to pursue this winter. The lack of vegetation coupled with educated deer can make it difficult to get within range of primitive arms, yet the persistent hunter should be rewarded with some shot opportunities. During my time afield this past week deer food was in abundance, and several of the cornfields that I hunted around still had ear and kernel corn among the stubble. In the woods, acorns and grapes are still littering the ground where the crops were heavy this fall. A sharp-eyed hunter will find food and deer sign together and quite often the deer will not be far away.
The late-season deer hunts run until Jan. 17, allowing even those with busy schedules time to get afield and perhaps tag some venison. Hunters are not required to wear any orange while deer hunting, although it would be wise to wear a pair of binoculars for antler restriction sake.
Many of the bucks a hunter will encounter this winter are those that did not meet points requirements. There are always a handful of trophy bucks that slip through the cracks to grow another year. With any luck, the diligent archer or flintlock hunter can shoot true and prevent that from happening to the buck in their sights. The lack of competition in the winter appeals to hunters who choose to sit out the early seasons so that they have tags in hand for once the woods grow empty.
For the most part hunting pressure is a thing of the past, although I did encounter another group of small game hunters on Christmas Eve. Rather than crowd them, I simply went to Plan B and was pleased to have the beagles run some rabbits in a new cover.
Initially, there was not a Plan B in mind, and it took some head scratching and the suggestion of my hunting partner for the day to try a new spot out. While certainly not the normal, the landowner was more than gracious to grant permission and was also interested as to our success after the hunt. With the fear of scaring off the deer now not much of a worry for property owners, it can be better odds of obtaining permission to access their property this winter.
The short snowshoe hare season opened Monday and will run until New Year’s Day. A small amount of the state is suitable habitat for the varying hare. In recent years it has been hard to find a place with dogs without others in earshot, which is problematic as the packs will often pull toward whichever starts a chase first.
Hunters are permitted one hare per day and the majority are happy to simply have the dogs run one. The animal is a marvel of nature and can provide some phenomenal chases which creates the interest in this small game species.
Sadly, the grouse population is in trouble and the season is now closed. In years past I enjoyed the flush of a grouse as much as the sight of a hare.
The game lands and other public ground are stocked with ringneck pheasants for those hunters willing to purchase the required stamp. Exploring game lands in the winter is an excellent excuse to be outdoors, and the satisfaction of some tail feathers protruding from the game vest is icing on the cake.