Rivalries do not exist outside of the regular season for teams in the Heritage Conference, with one exception, and that exception will be renewed Friday night in the District 6 Class 1A championship game at Altoona’s Mansion Park.
The No. 2-seeded Homer-Center Wildcats (6-1) and the No. 5 Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders (6-2) have met frequently in the district playoffs and most frequently in the championship games. Friday’s game makes it four times for the championship, including Homer-Center wins in 2013 and 2017 and a loss in 2016.
The rivalry might not be Blairsville, with the long history and the close proximity of neighboring schools, but when these two programs cross paths, the stakes are always high, and so is the respect the Wildcats have for the Marauders.
“There is a bit of a rivalry to it,” said Homer-Center coach Greg Page. “I hope we have their respect, but when it all boils down, it is a championship game, and if we want to win it, we need to play our best against a great program and team.”
The two teams also battled in the quarterfinals just two years ago in their most recent meeting. Guilfoyle won in a rout, 42-0. Sophomore tailback Keegan Myrick enjoyed his best game of the season, rushing for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wildcats remember Myrick well, and the 6-foot, 171-pound senior will be on the field Friday night as Guilfoyle’s leading rusher with 826 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Myrick continues to be their go-to guy, and he is great,” Page said. “His speed and vision make him an elite player.”
Myrick carried 20 times for 147 yards and one touchdown last week in a 35-0 semifinal defeat of Purchase Line.
Myrick figures to get the bulk of the handoffs from senior quarterback Konner Kiesewetter, who doesn’t throw a lot but throws well. Kiesewetter has completed 53 of 85 passes for 663 yards and 11 touchdowns. But he doesn’t take all the snaps. Junior slotback Haiden Garner will give the Wildcats something else to prepare as he takes a few direct snaps per game.
“It is important to recognize formations and who is lining up at QB to have a chance to make plays defensively,” Page said. “As usual, they have other good athletes that they like to get the ball to, as well as a very big line, especially on the offensive side.”
The offensive line of tackles Reed Edwards and Evan Himes, guards Colin Butler and Anthony Edwards and center Brendan Shaffer averages 263 pounds.
On the other side, ends J.T. Johnston and Andrew Yanoschak, tackles Caleb Stevens and Adrian Johnson and nose guard Cameron Maloney anchors a stingiest defense, which has allowed only 6.8 points per game, the best among Class 1A teams in the district. Yanoschak leads the team with 63 tackles, while Maloney could be the Marauders’ most disruptive force clogging up the middle.
“This will easily be the biggest challenge our kids will face,” Page said. “We are not a small team up front, but they have a lot of overall size and some great quickness on their D-line. We have to battle harder than we have all year up front.
“Their defense plays very sound, fundamental football. Combine that with a lot of athleticism on that side of the ball, and that is the reason they have been playing so well.”
In the other semifinal game, Homer-Center defeated Juniata Valley, 27-14. The Wildcats have had no problem scoring points, but preventing them has been a different story. Such was not the case last week. Homer-Center shut out the Hornets in the second, third and fourth quarters, the first time the Wildcats put together consecutive shutout quarters this season.
Homer-Center quarterback Ben Schmidt rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 148 yards and two more scores. Once again, Schmidt connected with wide receiver Drew Kochman on long touchdown passes of 25 and 31 yards, giving him a conference-leading 13 scores.
The Wildcats are going for their fifth District 6 championship, having also won in 1985 and 1994.
Bishop Guilfoyle has won six titles: 1985 and ’87 in Class 2A and 2014, ’15. ’16 and ’19 in Class 1A.
Friday’s winner advances to the state semifinals against either District 2 champion Old Forge or District 3 champion Steelton-Highspire.