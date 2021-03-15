Hauzies lead indoor archery league
CLYMER — Adam Hauzie and Deanna Hauzie led the 10th and final week of the regular season in the R.C. Indoor Archery Winter Technohunt League.
Adam Hauzie shot a 260 to lead the men’s field, and Deanna Hauzie shot a 245 to lead the women’s in the last competition before the playoffs.
The Blue Collar Boyz team of Gavin McClellan, Blake Orr, Ian Orr and Troy Lewis led Week 10 with a 965.
The top five individuals in the season standings are Austin Tibbott at 2,435, Jared Mason at 2,407, Tanner Dishong at 2,404, Tom Lytle at 2,397 and Don Craig and Ryan Hopkins at 2,372.
The Make A Wish team of Colin Krevel, Mason, Tibbott and Mac Novella lead the season standings at 9,372. The Gigs Guiding team of Ryan Hopkins, Guy Hopkins, Garrett Crowe and Jeff Hudak is second at 9,249, and the Gut Busters team of Taylor Sheesley, Parker Stupic, Trevor Sheesley and Joe Ball is third at 9,094.
Shelocta club to hold shoot Sunday
SHELOCTA — The Shelocta Sportsmen’s Club will hold a turkey shoot on Sunday.
Registration is at noon and the shoot starts at 1 p.m.
The kitchen will be open, and social distancing will be practiced.