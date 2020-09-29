CH Fields beat Brunzies, 10-3, in a Indiana Over-40 League baseball game on the final day of the regular season Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Brad Boyer and Leroy Putt teamed up on a six-hitter.
Boyer also spurred the offense with three hits, and Kenny Drew, Josh Casses, Scott Bauer and Brian Burns chipped in two hits apiece.
Aaron Renwick and Jim Whitlinger each had two hits for Brunzies.
In other games, it was Arbor Pros 12, Bowman’s Coins 2; Bovard 8, Moran Financial 1; and Ferguson Monument 8, George’s Pro Shop 3.
The playoffs begin Sunday. Bovard (8-0) earned the top seed and drew a first-round bye.
Sunday’s schedule has CH Fields (6-2) taking on Arbor Pros (2-5); Bob’s Pizza (5-3) facing Brunzies (3-5); Ferguson Monument (4-4) squaring off against Moran Financial (4-4); and George’s Pro Shop (2-6) taking on Bowman’s Coins (1-7).
The winner between Bowman’s Coins and George’s Pro Shop faces Bovard in the second round.