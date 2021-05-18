Longtime Indiana County Youth Legion baseball manager Mitch Pacconi picked up his 600th career when the Drillers beat Young Township, 7-2, on Monday.
S.W. Jack scored three runs in the first inning, and Kaden Homer and Trevor Smith made them stand up on the mound. They combined on a four-hitter. Smith pitched scoreless relief in the sixth and seventh innings.
Homer also helped the cause with two hits and two RBIs, and Hunter Martin also had a pair of hits and an RBI.
S.W. Jack plays host to Kovacik Insurance on Wednesday. Young Township visits S&T Bank on Wednesday.
United, Blairsville stay in hunt
United and Blairsville kept their hopes alive to play Marion Center for the Heritage Conference softball title by scoring wins Monday.
United beat West Shamokin, 16-9, to improve to 11-3 in the conference, and Blairsville topped Homer-Center, 11-1 in five innings, to improve to 11-2. Blairsville plays host to Marion Center (16-0) to conclude the regualr season. Marion Center won the first matchup, 7-0.
United jumped out to 6-0 lead on West Shamokin and led 10-0 after 3½ innings before West Shamokin scored six times in the fourth. United matched that total over the next three innings before the Wolves closed with three runs.
Abby McConville smacked three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times and also posted the win on the mound for United. She struck out 10 without issuing a walk.
Jaelynn Lichtenfels went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Mackenzie Regan stroked two hits.
Haleigh Newell, Lexie Young, Maddie McConnell and Lily Jordan each had two hits for West Shamokin (4-9).
Blairsville led 5-1 over Homer-Center before scoring five times in the fourth and once in the fifth to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
No other details were available.
Colts make final push for playoff berth
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria beat West Shamokin, 11-1, in a Heritage Conference baseball game Monday.
Now the Colts (7-9) will have to wait to see if they did enough this season to qualify for the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
Northern Cambria entered the day ranked 10th in the standings, trailing West Branch (6-8) and West Shamokin (7-7) in the district rankings. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs based on power rankings. Monday was the final day to play games that count toward the district rankings. The pairings are expected to be announced today, with the tournament set to begin Thursday.
Northern Cambria’s Evan Wiewiora pitched a five-inning three-hitter, striking out four without issuing walk. West Shamokin scored its lone run in the fifth inning.
Northern Cambria scored seven runs over the first three innings and scored four in the fifth to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
Matt Sedlock went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Mike Hoover went 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Josh Miller also stroked pair of hits and drove in a run.
Lou Swartz had two hits for Northern Cambria. Bo Swartz had the Wolves’ other hit.
Homer-Center tops Blairsville in baseball
BLAIRSVILLE — Homer-Center scored five runs over the final two innings to overtake Blairsville for a 7-5 victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game Monday.
Trailing 5-2, Homer-Center (7-11) scored twice in the sixth on a wild pitch and a passed ball and surged into the lead during a three-run seventh. Evann Keslar was hit by a pitch, Brett Bekina drew a walk and Anthony Rowland singled to load the bases. Brett Mlakar stepped in and was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run, and Riley Clevenger followed with a two-run single to put the Wildcats ahead.
Homer-Center managed only five hits but drew three walks and had three batters hit by pitches. Blairsville also committed four errors.
Cole Kennedy-Citeroni banged out two hits and drove in two runs for Blairsville (4-12). Carson McCully also had two hits.
Indiana boys win in lacrosse playoffs
Indiana beat Quaker Valley, 7-5, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ lacrosse playoffs on Monday.
Indiana (12-4) advanced to play at Chartiers Valley at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.