Eric Hosmer hit a historic shot that made San Diego the first team in the majors to launch grand slams in four straight games, and the Padres needed an unearned run in the 10th inning for a wild, 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.
The Padres swept the four-game, home-and-home series, with a slam in each one.
Hosmer’s go-ahead shot against Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right field wall and into the seats for a 5-2 lead. Austin Hedges, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Machado were aboard for Hosmer’s third career slam and fifth homer this season.
The Padres’ slams in three straight games had been the most in the big leagues since 2006 and the most in the NL the Cleveland Spiders did it in 1895 against the Boston Beaneaters.
Pierce Johnson (2-1) got the win.
CARDINALS 5, REDS 4: Kolten Wong hit an RBI single and St. Louis returned to Busch Stadium with a rousing rally, scoring three runs in the ninth inning to beat Cincinnati.
St. Louis played its first home game since July 26. The Cardinals were idle for 17 days after 10 players tested positive for the virus.
Yadier Molina drove in three runs, including an RBI single in the ninth. The nine-time All-Star catcher made his first appearance since being sidelined by COVID-19 earlier this month.
Seth Elledge (1-0) picked up his first major league win with a scoreless ninth inning.
Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray struck out six over six innings to bring his NL-leading total to 51.
RAYS 10, YANKEES 5: Tampa Bay completed its first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the AL East, getting a three-run homer from Mike Zunino in a victory over New York.
Tampa Bay beat the Yankees for the sixth time in seven meetings in the abbreviated 10-game season series. The Rays also became the first team to sweep a three-game series at Yankee Stadium since Cleveland on Aug. 28-30, 2017. Tampa Bay previously swept series of three games or more at New York in 2013 and 2014.
The Rays became the fifth team in major league history to sweep a series of at least three games at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium on the same trip.
ATHLETICS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Matt Chapman homered twice and Matt Olson also connected to help Sean Manaea (1-2) finally earn his first victory of 2020, and Oakland beat Arizona.
Chapman hit a solo drive in the first and a two-run shot in the eighth. Olson added a two-run homer in the fourth for the AL-best A’s (18-8), who have their best record over 26 games since the 1990 club began 20-6. Oakland has an eight-game home winning streak.
Chapman notched his sixth career multihomer game and second this season, also doing so Aug. 10 at the Angels.
RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 1: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) allowed five hits over seven innings, Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland homered and Boston beat Baltimore to extend the Orioles’ losing streak to a season-high five games.
It was the second straight victory for Boston following a nine-game skid. Though the Red Sox are 10 games under .500 and in the AL East cellar, Seattle now owns the worst record in the American League.
Bogaerts hit a solo shot in the third inning and added an RBI single in the ninth before Moreland connected with two on against Miguel Castro.
Pat Valaikia homered for the Orioles, who dropped under .500 (12-13) for the first time in nearly two weeks.
DODGERS 6, MARINERS 1: Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings, Cody Bellinger homered for the second straight game and Los Angeles beat Seattle.
Kershaw moved past Don Drysdale and into second place on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list. It came on his fifth strikeout of the game when he got Shed Long Jr. swinging leading off the fifth inning. Kershaw now has 2,493 and trails only Don Sutton in franchise history. Sutton has 2,696.
Kershaw (3-1) struck out the side in the fifth and got Sam Haggerty leading off the sixth. He closed out his dominant afternoon by fanning Long and Braden Bishop. It was a second straight dominant performance for the lefty, after he allowed one run and one hit in his last start against the Angels. Seattle managed four hits.
HOUSTON 10, ROCKIES 8: Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros and Houston extended its major-league best winning streak to eight games with a victory over Colorado.
Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez (2-4). It was Altuve’s second straight multihit game since being returned to the No. 2 spot in the batting order after three games in the No. 6 hole.
Ryan McMahon hit two homers for the Rockies, who have lost seven of eight, including all four games of a home-and-home set against Houston.
Brooks Raley (1-0) worked 1 1-3 innings for the victory.
WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 0: Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and Chicago beat Detroit to complete its first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.
Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory, his fifth in seven career decisions against Detroit, as Chicago completed a 5-2 homestand with its fifth straight win. The right-hander also struck out 13 against Oakland on Aug. 11, 2019.
TWINS 7, BREWERS 1: José Berríos (2-3) pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Minnesota beat Milwaukee.
Ryan Jeffers drove in a run with a single in his first major league at-bat, going 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch and catching Berríos to help the Twins improve to 7-1-1 in series this season.
Justin Smoak homered for the Brewers in the seventh off Tyler Duffey, but Cruz responded with his ninth homer and 24th and 25th RBIs of the season in the bottom of the inning for the Twins.
BLUE JAYS 9-3, PHILLIES 8-2: Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead two-run single in a seven-run sixth inning, and Toronto rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat Philadelphia and sweep a doubleheader.
In the first of the seven-inning games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh to give Toronto a win.
The Phillies jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run double to cap off the frame after singling and scoring earlier.
Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run homer in the first for the Blue Jays, who didn’t shrink the deficit any further until the sixth. Gurriel hit a three-run homer, and Danny Jansen scampered home on a wild pitch by Héctor Neris (1-1).
Anthony Kay (2-0) worked an inning of relief for the win as Toronto extended its winning streak to five games.
In the opener, Cavan Biggio tied the game with an RBI double in the sixth and Jordan Romano (2-1) worked the seventh to earn the win. Bryce Harper homered and McCutchen added an RBI single for Philadelphia. Deolis Guerra (1-3) took the loss.
GIANTS 10, ANGELS 5: Angels star Mike Trout flinched after yet another high-and-tight fastball from San Francisco reliever Shaun Anderson, prompting a warning from the plate umpire in the Giants’ win over Los Angeles.
Two days earlier in Anaheim, Trout was upset when Anderson twice threw near his head in the ninth inning. After that game, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he was giving Anderson, a 25-year-old with control issues, some needed work after not pitching for a while.
This time, the three-time AL MVP turned his head after another heater sailed up and in. Angels manager Joe Maddon loudly cursed and complained before emerging from the dugout to continue — after this week's previous episode, Maddon said of Anderson: “That’s just a young man that’s not ready to be here, that’s all that is.”
Once play resumed, Trout tripled off the fence in left field.
Wilmer Flores homered and drove in four runs for the second straight day and Mike Yastrzemski had a two-run double to lead San Francisco.
Brandon Crawford hit his 100th career home run and Austin Slater added a pair of hits and scored twice as the Giants won their third straight.