River Valley’s Rylee Kitner drove past a Shady Side Academy defender during the Panthers’ victory in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs Friday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

KITTANNING — The River Valley girls’ basketball program took another step on Friday night in staking their claim as the best Class 3A team in the state by efficiently winning an 18th consecutive game and throttling Shady Side Academy, 54-21, in a PIAA quarterfinal-round game at Armstrong Junior-Senior High School.

The Panthers, now 28-2, will continue their tour of WPIAL-based opponents on Monday in a semifinal-round contest against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at a site to be determined. The WPIAL’s No. 5 seed eliminated Westmont Hilltop in another quarterfinal-round game on Friday, 47-32.