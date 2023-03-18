KITTANNING — The River Valley girls’ basketball program took another step on Friday night in staking their claim as the best Class 3A team in the state by efficiently winning an 18th consecutive game and throttling Shady Side Academy, 54-21, in a PIAA quarterfinal-round game at Armstrong Junior-Senior High School.
The Panthers, now 28-2, will continue their tour of WPIAL-based opponents on Monday in a semifinal-round contest against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at a site to be determined. The WPIAL’s No. 5 seed eliminated Westmont Hilltop in another quarterfinal-round game on Friday, 47-32.
“We’ve already watched film on them,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “OLSH plays lockdown defense, give credit to them. Westmont couldn’t get anything going with that defense. We really don’t care whether they are WPIAL or District 6, it doesn’t matter. Bottom line is we are just coming in to play our style of basketball.”
“One of our goals this year was to advance past this point,” the Panthers’ Rylee Kitner said. “But the way we played together today gives us extra motivation to keep going and finish by going all the way to the end.”
With the teams going back-and-forth for the first five minutes, Kitner hit a 12-foot jump shot off a pass from Emile Staats to put River Valley out in front 10-9.
Panthers center Abby Pynos banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to move the lead to 17-9. All five River Valley starters scored during the opening eight minutes.
Shady Side Academy (25-4) had trouble dealing with the Panthers’ pressure defense, committing eight turnovers in the second quarter and 13 in the first half.
“When you can’t get the ball and do anything that you are used to doing all year, it gets frustrating for them,” Brown said. “Kudos to Hannah and Abby playing defense down low and to our guards for denying the outside shots. The girls were aggressive tonight and they wanted it.”
Ava Persichetti and Pynos led the way on offense during a commanding second quarter. Persichetti scored 10 points and Pynos eight as the Panthers went on a 20-3 surge.
Persichetti finished with a game-high 17 points, and Pynos dropped in 16 markers.
Kitner drained another short jump shot with 58 seconds to play in the half to put River Valley on top 33-12, and Persichetti closed out the half with a layup and pair of free throws for a 37-12 lead.
“Earlier in the year, I wasn’t much of an offensive player,” Kinter said. “But during the playoffs, I have been finding my shot and gaining more and more confidence offensively. I’ve been creating offense through my defense as well.”
Kitner, who scored 11 points, also played outstanding defensively. The junior guard helped hold the Bulldogs to just three second-quarter points and kept leading scorer Karis Thomas to 11 points.
“Kitner was lockdown on defense,” Brown said. “We knew (Thomas) was going to have the ball in her hands, but Kitner forced three 5-second calls, took a charge and put her in bad spots on defense. She gives it up on defense for this team, just a great job by Kitner.”
Trailing by 25 points at halftime, Shady Side Academy attempted to deny Persichetti the ball in the second half, but the Panthers shared the wealth.
After the Bulldogs scored on back-to-back baskets to kick off the third quarter, Persichetti connected on a 3-pointer and Hannah Artley scored on a layup forcing Bulldogs coach Jonna Burke to burn a timeout.
Following the Shady Side Academy timeout, both teams took turns trading baskets, but the Panthers again closed out the quarter scoring the final six points to go ahead, 51-19.
River Valley controlled the glass, doubling up Shady Side Academy with a 31-15 advantage.
“We knew speed was going to be a factor,” Brown said. “We just told the girls to keep hustling. They did a fantastic job of hustling.”
Tori Foust and Artley scored on offensive-rebound putbacks in the third quarter. Persichetti and Pynos led River Valley with seven boards apiece, while Artley grabbed six.
River Valley kept the clock rolling during the final quarter by maintaining a 30-point lead. Pynos scored all three of River Valley’s fourth-quarter tallies and only five total points were scored.
River Valley, which a year ago advanced into the quarterfinal round before losing to Freedom Area, will take on its third straight WPIAL opponent in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“Last year this round was a letdown for us,” senior Hannah Artley said. “But this year it feels different, and it was great to get past this round and get this win tonight. They (OLSH) are a good group of girls, but all we can do is prep like usual and come out like we did tonight and come out with the win.”