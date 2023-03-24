HERSHEY — Sometimes shots don’t fall, and sometimes luck and height just aren’t on your side, but you work through the adversity anyway.
The River Valley Panthers faced adversity throughout the state playoffs. A buzzer beater against Laurel in the second round and fourth-quarter comebacks against York Catholic and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart battle-tested a young team from a young program just two years old after the Blairsville-Saltsburg merger in 2021.
Sophomore Ava Persichetti netted the go-ahead bucket in the second quarter, but it didn’t count. The official called a questionable offensive foul, halting any momentum River Valley (29-3) built after falling behind Dunmore (22-3) in the PIAA Class 3A girls’ basketball championship.
The Panthers fell to the Lady Bucks, 42-30, at Hershey’s Giant Center on Thursday evening, but it wasn’t without a whole lot of heart, grit or guts.
River Valley lost its speed and agility coach, Todd McGee, earlier in the week, and the Panthers played the game with red heart patches with his initials on their sleeves in his honor.
“It wasn’t our goal,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said of the loss. “Our goal was to win it all, but I’m proud of our girls. I feel bad for them. It’s on me. I take all the losses. I’m 0-3 on the year, they’re 29-0, so they should keep their heads up. … We’ve been through a lot with Mr. McGee passing away. That kind of affected our girls. We really wanted to play well for him, and I wanted to get the girls a win for him, but it didn’t happen. It wasn’t meant to be. I’m happy we got here, but I’m disappointed I let them down.”
Going up against 6-foot-4 North Carolina recruit Ciera Toomey, District 6-champion River Valley didn’t back down, getting scrappy performances from Emilee Staats and Rylee Kitner, a solid night on the boards from Hannah Artley as Abby Pynos took on Toomey, and a game-high 18 points from Persichetti.
“It’s a stinger, for sure,” Persichetti, who indicated she will leave River Valley to attend a private school next year, said. “I love this team. It’s a blessing. I love everybody that came out to support us. It’s been a blast. I’m sad to see it end, but I’m so thankful that it happened.”
The Panthers and Lady Bucks, the No. 1 seed out of District 2, went tit-for-tat to open the game, with River Valley holding Toomey off the scoresheet until 3:40 when the senior center kick-started a mini-run that put Dunmore up 9-4 with 50 seconds on the clock.
Artley, a 5-10 senior, hit a layup with 26 seconds left in the first quarter to bring the Panthers within three at 9-6. Then Kitner came up with a steal on Toomey, but Persichetti lost the ball to the Bucks’ Amanda Dempsey, who took it in for a layup at the buzzer for the 11-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter started with two turnovers from Dunmore and a combined four missed shots from both teams before Persichetti nailed a jumper off a pass from Staats at 6:02. The 5-9 guard connected on a pair of free throws and came away with a steal off senior Cadie Lewis that she put in for a layup at 4:56 to bring the Panthers within one, 13-12, as the court began to tilt in their favor.
That was until Persichetti went hard to the bucket for a shot inside and got called for an offensive foul that took away what would have been the go-ahead bucket.
“She pushed only because the girl was coming at her and smashed into her,” Brown said. “That was an and-1 and would’ve changed the whole momentum of the game. I thought that was a blown call by that official.”
A media timeout after the call interrupted River Valley’s momentum even more, and the Lady Bucks ran out to a 21-12 lead with eight straight points, including a pair of buckets from Toomey. Persichetti got a layup to keep the Panthers’ within seven, 21-14, after a first half that saw the teams go a combined 16-for-50 on field goal attempts.
“Everybody had ’em, but we couldn’t make a dang shot,” Brown said. “We just got beat on the boards bad, too. They attacked the rim. … We just couldn’t finish enough. We had 8-footers, 4-footers, 6-footers, 20-footers. Nothing was going in.”
The shooting didn’t get much better in the second half, though River Valley began to string together buckets in search of its first lead of the game.
After a pair of Panthers turnovers started the third quarter, Kitner grabbed a steal off Lewis and hit 2 of 2 from the free throw line to make it 23-16. A layup from Toomey and a bucket inside from Tristan Canavan put the Lady Bucks up 11, 27-16, at 6:10, but River Valley wasn’t done.
Kitner hit another foul shot and Staats and Persichetti drained back-to-back 3s to pull their team within four points, 27-23, with 4:46 left in the third.
That’s when the Panthers began running out of steam.
Toomey, who finished with 21 rebounds and 14 points, tipped in a rebound to put her team ahead by six, Sophia Talutto made 2 of 2 from the line and Lewis sank a 3 to end the third with the Lady Bucks up by nine, 34-25.
“We got it within three there, and we just turned the ball over a couple times,” Brown said. “Coming out of the half, we had two turnovers to start. You can’t do that. That’s just rough.”
Persichetti, who ended the game with three steals, four rebounds and a block to go with 18 points, buried a 3 to start the final frame, but it would be River Valley’s only points until 1:30 remained.
Dunmore took the opportunity to run up the score on the Panthers with a couple free throws from Toomey, a layup from Jaclyn Brown and a pair of jumpers from Talutto that made it a 14-point spread, 42-28.
Kitner got the last basket of the game with a long 2 that made it 42-30.
“They were a good team,” Persichetti said. “Props to everything they did. I think we just needed a couple more runs to keep us in it, but I think we gave it all we got. They had some good players, and we saw some competition we haven’t seen before. Just to be out here, we made everybody so proud, we made each other proud.”
Kitner added four rebounds and two steals to her five points, while Staats led on the boards with seven to go with two steals. Artley followed with seven boards, and Pynos came up with three rebounds and a block. River Valley shot just 29.7 percent from the floor and was outrebounded by 12, 36-24.
Talutto and Canavan scored 10 points apiece for Dunmore, which also struggled to make shots, going 18-for-52 (34.6 percent) on field goal attempts and connecting on half of its 10 free throws.
“You know, God gave (Dunmore) height, and that’s just an advantage they had,” Persichetti said, “and they had some good players to go along with that. It’s something that they showed that they worked hard. It’s good to see competition like that. It makes the entire team better.”
While the Panthers left the court emotional, it wasn’t just from the loss. It was from pride in what they accomplished.
“I’m sad it’s over, but it still feels good,” Pynos, who will graduate in the spring along with Artley, said. “We’ve been working since last April, and we made it this far. That’s still an accomplishment, even as runners-up. I’m proud of these girls and the season we had.”