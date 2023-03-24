HERSHEY — Sometimes shots don’t fall, and sometimes luck and height just aren’t on your side, but you work through the adversity anyway.

The River Valley Panthers faced adversity throughout the state playoffs. A buzzer beater against Laurel in the second round and fourth-quarter comebacks against York Catholic and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart battle-tested a young team from a young program just two years old after the Blairsville-Saltsburg merger in 2021.