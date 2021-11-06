WINGATE — Turnovers can make or break a game.
On Friday night, it was both for River Valley, but in the end, the Panthers couldn’t hold off a rallying Bald Eagle Area in a 33-29 loss in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals.
“Too many turnovers,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “Our seniors played lights out tonight. Turnovers killed us and a couple of bad calls. It’s the end of the game and the end of the season, so that’s all you can say.”
The Panthers were down 14-0 early as a fumble deep in their own end of the field gave the Eagles prime field position. However, River Valley wouldn’t be deterred.
After forcing a three-and-out on Bald Eagle Area, which recovered an onside kick after picking up that 14th point, the Panthers went on 15-play drive covering 7:32.
River Valley began at its own 11 and was immediately back to its 9-yard line as Angelo Bartolini was stuffed by the Eagles’ defense. Two plays later, the Panthers picked up a pass interference call to get to the 28.
A couple plays later, another Bald Eagle Area penalty got River Valley to the 33. Braden Staats connected with Rocco Bartolini on a 12-yard pass. Angelo Bartolini went on three straight runs to get the Panthers to the Eagles’ 1-yard line. Staats then dived in for the score and it was 14-7 with 4:54 left in the half.
On the ensuing drive for Bald Eagle Area, the Eagles drove the ball to River Valley’s 15. With Bald Eagle Area receiver Owen Irvin fighting for extra yards, he was stripped of the ball. Hank Skirboll scooped up the loose ball and returned it 86 yards the other way for a score to tie the game at 14-14 with 1:21 left in the half. It would hold that way until halftime.
The Panthers opened the second half with the ball.
On the second play of the half, Angelo Bartolini got loose, which was one of the only times of the night, and went 57 yards for a touchdown. The score gave River Valley a 21-14 lead just 53 seconds into the second half.
Bald Eagle Area responded with 12 unanswered points to claim a 26-21 lead with 6:45 left in the third quarter. The Panthers’ defense responded with another turnover.
The Eagles were deep in their end of the field after River Valley had a drive stall and was forced to turn the ball over on downs. The Panthers saw a pair of defenders meet and sack Bald Eagle Area quarterback Carson Nagle.
Nagle fumbled the ball. There was a scramble for the ball that sent it toward the end zone. River Valley’s Conner Rebo fell on it for the score. Angelo Bartolini scored the two-point conversion, and it was 29-26 Panthers with 7:07 left in the game.
Bald Eagle Area responded with a 15-play drive that was capped off with running back Garrett Burns’ fourth rushing touchdown of the game. It was 33-26 Eagles with 38 seconds remaining.
The Panthers had a shot to respond, but the first play of the ensuing drive saw Staats throw his third interception of the game, thus ending River Valley’s first season since the consolidation of Blairsville and Saltsburg with an 8-3 record.
“This was a heck of year. These guys played well,” Houser said. “We’ll have to get in the weight room and get ready for next year.”