PATTON — Facing fourth-and-5 and trying to put away a game his team seemed to have well in hand just an hour earlier, River Valley quarterback Luke Woodring uncovered just a little bit of daylight around the left corner and shimmied up the sideline for the first down and more before being tackled at the Cambria Heights 10.
“It felt amazing. Anytime you can close out a game like that, there’s no better feeling,” Woodring said. “That wasn’t the original play (call). We switched our formation up. We pushed our receiver across. Flipped it. I just happened to get great blocks. Sammy (Yanits) threw a great block for me. Just went off that.”
Three kneel-downs later, Woodring, Yanits and their Panthers emerged with their third win in four starts and their first in three tries against Heights, 20-14, on Friday night in Heritage Conference football action.
“This is a big one for us,” said River Valley captain Joey Bedick. “It’s the first one (over Heights) for us seniors. It just feels really good to get a nice win over them.”
Bedick, along with fellow seniors Tasaun Hawkins, Jake McKnight, Dom Bartolini, freshman center Zeke Doak and junior tight end Merreck Smith, paved the way for the Panthers to have three rushers reach 50 yards and to pile up 191 yards on the ground as a team, turning the tables a bit on a Heights team that usually bullies opponents in the trenches and pounds them with the run.
Woodring threw for 121 yards on 5-for-8 passing and led the Panthers with 69 yards on the ground, while Yanits rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to stake River Valley to a two-touchdown advantage.
Cambria Heights came back to tie it up with just over 11 minutes to play on Marshall Eckenrode’s second short touchdown run of the game before Woodring hit Gavin Burkhart in the flat. Burkhart sidestepped a couple of would-be Highlander tacklers to get into the end zone with 7:12 left for what turned out to be the winning score.
“We played a great, hard game. They’re a tough team. We battled. It was really physical,” Yanits said after rushing for 55 yards. “We felt good in the locker room. I don’t know if we got a little too up. But this means a lot to us. This is a big thing Coach (Jess Houser) wanted for us. He preached it in practice all week.”
Houser had to sweat out the last few minutes. After Burkhart’s touchdown and a block of Cole Heckathorn’s extra-point attempt, an unsportsmanlike penalty moved River Valley’s kickoff back 15 yards and Trey Trybus returned it to the Panther 49, giving Heights a chance to still pull it out. Eckenrode’s 13-yard run gave the Highlanders first-and-10 at the Panther 31, and then Cambria Heights threw deep and had Stephen Nelen open at the goal line, but Isaac Weiland’s pass just went off his fingertips.
Two plays later, the Panthers managed to rip the ball out of Eckenrode’s grasp and Michael Wano recovered. River Valley ran out the last 5:08 to notch the win.
“This is a big win. They had our number. We had to come out and play physical, and we did,” Houser said. “To win one on their turf is a great feeling.”
Woodring’s run wasn’t the only key play down the stretch on River Valley’s final possession. On third-and-7 right after getting the ball back, Woodring threw deep to Dom Speal, who had a step on the defense. The pass was underthrown, but Speal came back and caught it in traffic for a 34-yard gain.
“I had a crossing route on that play, and they didn’t have too much safety help, so I figured I’d extend it a little deeper,” Speal said. “Wood put it out a little short, but I was able to come back and get it. This is big — nobody picked us to win this game.”
Heights slipped to 2-2. The Highlanders got back into the game on a 72-yard touchdown drive to open the second half keyed by runs of 24 yards by Eckenrode and 15 yards by Nelen. Nelen threw an option pass to Luke Mulraney for 33 yards to set up the Highlanders’ tying score.
Eckenrode led Heights with 60 yards rushing.
“You can’t get blown off the ball on both sides and expect to win,” Highlander coach Jarrod Lewis said. “It just came down to their guys made plays tonight when they needed and ours didn’t.”
Yanits’ 2-yard run over the right side on fourth down staked the Panthers to a 14-0 lead just 20 seconds before halftime. It was the second short touchdown run of the half for Yanits, giving him five straight games in which he reached the end zone on the ground at least twice.
River Valley outgained Heights 187-45 over the first two quarters. Yanits rushed for 50 yards on 12 carries before the break, and Gavin Burkhart added 41 yards on eight attempts.
Woodring tacked on 38 on the ground and also tossed a 37-yard pass to Speal on second-and-17 with less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter to set up Yanits’ last-minute touchdown. The play came after River Valley stopped a fake punt a yard shy of the first down at its own 36.
The Panthers looked like they were going to score on their opening possession but were forced to try a 40-yard field goal by Heckathorn that fell short after they marched from their own 13 to the Heights 20 in 13 plays, racking up four of their 10 first-half first downs.
