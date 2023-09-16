PATTON — Facing fourth-and-5 and trying to put away a game his team seemed to have well in hand just an hour earlier, River Valley quarterback Luke Woodring uncovered just a little bit of daylight around the left corner and shimmied up the sideline for the first down and more before being tackled at the Cambria Heights 10.

“It felt amazing. Anytime you can close out a game like that, there’s no better feeling,” Woodring said. “That wasn’t the original play (call). We switched our formation up. We pushed our receiver across. Flipped it. I just happened to get great blocks. Sammy (Yanits) threw a great block for me. Just went off that.”