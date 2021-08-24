BLAIRSVILLE — The football field once served as the place where Blairsville and Saltsburg could physically settle their intradistrict differences.
On July 1, the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District became the River Valley School District. Now the football field might serve as the great platform for unity in the new district and the combination of Blairsville and Saltsburg High Schools into one.
So what better vehicle to facilitate that unity than a football team? Perhaps that role is not suited to a school board member or administrator, but rather to a group of players who were once rivals.
Jess Houser is just fine with that and guiding that effort as River Valley Panthers head coach, but he prefers to take that responsibility on his own shoulders.
“I’d rather have all eyes on me than on my team,” said Houser, a 1995 graduate of Blairsville. “I feel that if we come out of the gate hot and we start winning, it’s going to bring both of these communities together and they’re all going to jump on board.”
But what if they don’t win?
“We’re not looking at that route,” said Houser.
Fair enough, but so far, so good, says Houser.
“I am hoping this team can show the fans that it is possible to come together as one,” said Houser. “I hope the fans can see how hard these players worked to bring together two programs. Win or lose, they bonded, and we are walking away as one team. That is what this season is about.”
The Panthers, who will play their home games at Ernie Widmar Field in Blairsville, began their summer workouts with 53 players. That number has pared back to 40, still a respectable number for a small-school conference like the Heritage. Among that 40, River Valley boasts multiple returning starters.
Speaking of eyes, a lot of them will focus on the quarterback, as is so often the case. With less than one week to go before the team’s first scrimmage, three players were in the running to take the snaps, but Houser confirmed on Friday that senior Braden Staats will be his starter.
“It was the only thing we were on the fence about, but it’s going to be Braden when we open the season against United on Friday,” Houser said. “Braden’s knowledge of the game, his vision, the way he throws the ball with a strong arm, being a senior leader ... he’s the better pick.”
Staats started for Saltsburg last year, completing 17 of 37 passes for 324 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. One interception in every 5.3 attempts is a rate that he’ll need to improve on, and Houser believes he will.
“I think his downfield vision and his ability to read the defenses are extraordinarily better than last year,” Houser said. “I watched some of his film from last year and he was all over the place with the ball. But he’s ready to go this year. We’re excited.”
River Valley’s offensive line features three players with two years of starting experience: senior Logan Platt at center, senior Connor Rebo at left guard and Brad Miller at right tackle. Junior Keith Behanna takes up the left tackle spot with at least some starting experience, with sophomore Dominic Bartolini challenging for playing time. Sophomore Joey Bedick will be the right guard, though senior Matthew Izzo brings one year of experience to the position and could also see some snaps there.
This line lays the foundation for an offense that plans to stay more grounded than home teams in Blairsville have been in recent years.
“We are going to throw the ball, but we are emphasizing the run game this season,” Houser said. “With the talent we have up front and the speed in the backfield, we want to utilize it. We plan on bringing back the Power-I to Ernie Widmar Field.”
The Panthers offense could reach back to something more akin to what Houser lined up in during his playing days at Blairsville almost 30 years ago.
“When I played, we ran the ball a lot,” Houser said. “We had one of the best running backs (Sam Iezzi) in the conference my senior year. I feel we have two running backs for River Valley with the same skills but faster.”
Fullback Angelo Bartolini leads a senior-laden skill group with three years of starting experience. He gained more rushing yardage in 2020 than any other conference back with fewer than 100 carries with a team-leading 712 yards in 89 attempts (8.0 yards per carry) for Saltsburg.
“Angelo is one of my team captains,” Houser said. “His leadership skills and work ethic will make him one of the best players in the conference this season.”
Senior tailback Sincere McFarlin, also with three years of starting experience, added 349 yards in just 47 touches for Saltsburg, but he will likely see far more opportunities this season.
A player to watch could be senior wingback James Skirboll, who didn’t carry the ball once for Blairsville in 2020 but was effective in the slot with 20 catches, third most among returning players in the conference this season.
Each with two years of experience, senior wideout Rocco Bartolini and senior tight end Isaac Witmer will provide more targets for Staats.
When the Panthers go on defense, look for them to line up in a 3-4 formation, while occasionally showing five linemen and a pair of linebackers.
“Our defense is going to play explosive and fast to try to create turnovers,” Houser said.
Again, the Panthers defense will feature a number of starters with two years of experience, including Rebo at nose and Miller at one of the tackle slots. Sophomore Dominic Bartolini will line up at the opposite tackle.
McFarlin and Angelo Bartolini on the outside and Platt in the middle bring two-year experience to the linebacking positions, with Witmer and Izzo also vying for the other middle linebacker nod.
In the secondary, Skirboll leads the group with a couple years of experience at strong safety. Sophomore Luke Woodring and junior Gage Pierce at free safety and junior Ethan Kishlock at cornerback make up the underclassmen contingent in the defensive backfield, with Rocco Bartolini at the other corner.