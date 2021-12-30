River Valley handed Apollo-Ridge its first loss of the season, trouncing the host team by 31 points, 67-36, to take the championship in the Vikings’ girls’ basketball holiday tournament on Wednesday.
The 7-1 Panthers started hot, putting up back-to-back 17-point quarters in the first half to take a 34-22 advantage. River Valley continued its efforts in the second half, outscoring Apollo-Ridge 21-6 in the third period and 12-8 in the final frame.
Panthers freshman Ava Persichetti poured in a game-high 23 points. Julia Potts added 13.
Sophie Yard led the Vikings with 22 points. Sydney McCray collected five rebounds and Kylar Toland added six assists. All three were selected to the all-tournament team.
River Valley’s selections were not available.
River Valley visits West Shamokin on Jan. 10 for a Heritage Conference game.
Apollo-Ridge (7-1) welcomes Winchester Thurston on Monday for a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game.
UNITED 50, SOMERSET 36: Sophomore guard Mollee Fry earned the MVP honor as United took down Somerset and claimed the North Star tournament championship under first-year coach Craig Bytner.
Lauren Donelson, a junior guard, poured in 11 of the Lions’ 13 first-quarter points for a two-point lead. The Lions held Somerset to just five points in the second period to take a 27-16 advantage into halftime.
United carried momentum into the second half, outscoring the Eagles 33-20.
Donelson finished the game with a game-high 21 points, hitting three 3-point field goals and going 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
Fry added 14 points and Delaney Perrone tallied 11.
Gracie Bowers led the Eagles (0-5) with 13 points.
United (6-2) welcomes Bishop McCort on Monday for a non-conference game.
PURCHASE LINE 75, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 22: Five Purchase Line players scored in double figures and the Red Dragons made it back to .500 by beating Northern Cambria in the Cambria Heights tournament.
Abby Goss and Jianna Hopkins scored 14 points apiece to lead Purchase Line. Madison Scalese added 11 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Bethany Smith and Anna Layden totaled 10 points each. Layden also raked in five rebounds.
Hopkins made three of the Red Dragons’ six 3-point field goals.
Purchase Line scored 25 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second.
Emma Miller led Northern Cambria with nine points.
Purchase Line (4-4) and Northern Cambria (1-5) meet again Tuesday in a Heritage Conference game.
RICHLAND 51, HOMER-CENTER 43: Homer-Center fell to the host team in the championship game of the Richland tournament.
Richland held a 25-19 advantage at halftime before Homer-Center began to heat up.
The Wildcats outscored the Rams 11-10 in the third quarter. Macy Sardone put up nine of the Wildcats’ 13 fourth-period points, including going 4-for-6 from the free throw line, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comback.
Sardone, a junior guard, led Homer-Center with 15 points. Alaina Fabin, a sophomore point guard, netted a pair of 3-pointers en route to her 10 points.
Jordyn Kinsey scored a game-high 21 points for the Rams (3-2).
Homer-Center (5-3) visits West Shamokin (3-4) on Tuesday.
CHARTIERS VALLEY 72, INDIANA 40: Indiana fell to last year’s PIAA Class 4A runner-up in the opening game of the Latrobe tournament.
The Indians found themselves down 42-24 at halftime. The Colts outscored Indiana 30-16 in the final two periods.
Mia Ciocca had 11 points for the Indians and Bella Antonacci added 10.
Aislin Malcolm had a game-high 24 points for Chartiers Valley (6-1).
Indiana (3-2) continues tournament play today against McLean (Va.).
YOUGH 43, LIGONIER VALLEY 21: Autumn Matthews nearly single-handedly outscored Ligonier Valley in Yough’s win in the Kiski Area tournament.
Matthews scored 20 points. Laney Gerdich added 10 for Yough (3-5).
Haley Boyd registered 11 points and eight rebounds for Ligonier Valley. Madison Marinchak added eight points. Sydnee Foust grabbed six rebounds, and Misty Miller came up with four steals.
Ligonier Valley (0-7) plays Kiski Area today.
HAZLETON 50, MARION CENTER 39: Hazleton broke a halftime tie and pulled away from Marion Center in the second half at Punxsutawney’s tournament.
The game was tied at 23 at halftime. Hazleton outscored Marion Center 16-12 in the third quarter and held the Stingers without a field goal and yielded only four free throws in the final period. Lacie Kringe and Kaci Kilger scored all 11 Hazleton points in the fourth quarter.
Kringe led all scorers with 21 points. Brianna Kennedy added 12 for the Cougars (3-2).
Kenadee Elkin scored 12 points and recorded five steals and four rebounds for Marion Center (2-5). Kaelee Elkin scored 10 points to go with four rebounds, and Lydia Miller came up with eight steals and five rebounds to go with five points.
Marion Center continues tournament play today.
BOYS
RIVER VALLEY 60, APOLLO-RIDGE 40: River Valley fell to Apollo-Ridge by three points, 47-44, in their previous meeting earlier this month in a tipoff tournament, but the Panthers reaped revenge and toppled the host team by 20 points in the consolation game of the Vikings’ tournament.
The Panthers grabbed a one-point lead in the first period, 12-11, before extending their advantage to 28-18 with a 16-point second quarter.
Cameron Reaugh hit five field goals to earn all 10 of his points in a 24-point third period that pushed the Panthers’ lead to 25 points at 52-27. The Vikings took the final frame 13-8.
Sophomore guard Dom Speal posted a game-high 17 points to lead the Panthers. Senior Rocco Bartolini netted 11 and grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double.
Two Vikings hit double digits. Gage Johnston hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, while 6-6 senior Gavin McCall recorded six field goals for 12 points.
River Valley (4-5) plays host to Westmont on Monday. Apollo-Ridge (3-4) visits Shady Side Academy on Tuesday.
YOUGH 77, LIGONIER VALLEY 70: Yough’s Terek Crosby and Ligonier Valley’s Matthew Marinchak engaged in a shootout in the consolation game of the Kiski Area tournament.
Crosby, a sophomore guard, poured in 45 points, and Marinchak, a senior guard, scored 33.
Crosby drained 13 field goals and converted 17 of 21 free throw attempts. Marinchak also converted 13 field goals and 6 of 11 from the line.
Haden Sierocky chipped in 14 points for Ligonier Valley (3-5), and Jude Grzywinski added 10. Austin Matthews scored 14 points for Yough (3-4).
Ligonier Valley plays Kiski Area today.