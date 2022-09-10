RV logo

BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley football Jess Houser saw more to like Friday night than he had in the Panthers’ first two Heritage Conference football games of the 2022 season.

It’s not to say he was satisfied with what he saw. It’s kind of hard to make such an assertion after a 35-14 loss to Cambria Heights at Ernie Widmar Field at Memorial Stadium. The Panthers played well enough in the first half; however, to stay in the game with the rugged Highlanders (2-1) and create a feeling that the team is making progress.