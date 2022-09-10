BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley football Jess Houser saw more to like Friday night than he had in the Panthers’ first two Heritage Conference football games of the 2022 season.
It’s not to say he was satisfied with what he saw. It’s kind of hard to make such an assertion after a 35-14 loss to Cambria Heights at Ernie Widmar Field at Memorial Stadium. The Panthers played well enough in the first half; however, to stay in the game with the rugged Highlanders (2-1) and create a feeling that the team is making progress.
“Our offensive line was actually getting a push in the first half,” Houser said. “The defensive line was getting a push. We were able to run the ball and execute.”
The Panthers rushed for 108 yards in the first half. Seventy-eight of those yards came in a first-quarter touchdown run by Sam Yanits that tied the score at 7. Yanits’ run followed an 11-yard scoring run by Tanner Trybus, who led all rushers with 145 yards.
“In the second half it was just big plays,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “On the first touchdown, we had them shut down and we lost back-side contain.
“When we get in trouble defensively, we don’t keep gap integrity. So (we need to) improve that.”
Trybus opened the second-quarter scoring with a well-thrown 21-yard touchdown pass by Ty Stockley. Joseph Snedden followed with a 50-yard touchdown strike by Stockley to pad the Cambria Heights lead to 21-7.
“It was just missed communication,” Houser said. “The guy didn’t pick up the right coverage. We have to work on that this week in practice.”
Stockley completed 3 of 5 passes in the first half for 104 yards.
“We try to go with what teams give us. And we thought we liked some of our matchups in the passing game. And we tried to take advantage of them tonight,” Lewis said.
Quentin Witmer drew the Panthers (0-3) within a touchdown with a 4-yard scoring run. River Valley had a chance to tie the score before halftime, but the possession stalled, and the Highlanders took a 21-14 lead into the break.
Houser did not sense any despair even after that stalled drive.
“The kids were still up. We figured if we get a turnover, we’d get right back in this,” he said. “But we have to be able to shut them down in the second half. We have to be fired up and ready to go.”
Touchdown runs by Stockley (3 yards) and Trybus (5 yards) put Cambria Heights back in full command.
“I was pleased with our offensive line in the first half,” Houser said. “In the second half, we didn’t get onto the second level. We have to work on our tight ends blocking.”
Cambria Heights limited the Panthers to 37 rushing yards in the second while it re-established its own ground game.
“In the second half, we came out flat. I don’t know what’s going on with these guys,” Houser said. “That’s two weeks in a row were down a touchdown at halftime, and we came out flat. We’ve got to start putting a full game together.”
“In the second half we just went back to playing Cambria Heights smash-mouth football,” Lewis said. “I was proud of the way we came out in the second half. We came out in the second half, we needed score; we did that. We needed a stop, and we needed that.”