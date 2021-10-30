BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley figures to enter the District 6 football playoffs in a better frame of mind after a 21-6 victory against Portage in a Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover game on Friday night at Ernie Widmar Field at Memorial Stadium.
Angelo Bartolini rushed for a game-high 129 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers (8-2) posted their second successive victory after losses to Homer-Center and Cambria Heights.
“After that first loss we were down; the team morale was down,” the senior running back said. “After we got that win last week it boosted us right back up and we were ready to go.”
Bartolini also scored from 8 yards with 2:10 left in the final period.
“He’s a hard runner,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “Once he gets going he gets more and more pumped up, and he keeps rolling.”
“He’s very good. He’s a load. I know he was battling an injury. And I thought we did a pretty good job on him, aside from a couple of busted plays in the first half,” Portage coach Marty Slonac said.
River Valley held Portage to 249 total yards, including 134 on the ground. The Panthers, meanwhile, rushed for 169 yards.
“We started playing defense and our line started to block a little bit better. And that’s why we got it going again tonight,” Houser said.
“A couple of losses will make you happy for that win,” Bartolini said. “Our line played really well tonight; they opened up holes.”
River Valley’s first touchdown resulted from the only turnover committed by Portage (6-3). Connor Rebo recovered a fumbled snap at the River Valley 30-yard line. This led to a seven-play scoring march that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Bartolini.
“We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half, had opportunities, gave up some plays that we really shouldn’t have given up,” Slonac said.
Rocco Bartolini hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Braden Staats in the second quarter. Staats completed 6 of 9 passes for 60 yards. He was intercepted once.
Oren Heidler led the Mustangs with 79 rushing yards. Jon Wolford added 52 yards rushing, including a 1-yard scoring run. Andrew Miko completed 8 of 23 passes for 115 yards.