BLAIRSVILLE — After a disappointing loss to Penns Manor in the Heritage Conference semifinals on Feb. 8, River Valley went into the District 6 Class 3A girls’ basketball playoffs looking for redemption.
Redemption took the form of the second seed’s dominating 65-41 win over No. 7-seed Huntingdon at home in the opening round.
“I’m just proud of them,” Panthers coach Ricc Brown said. “We were pumped up, we got the crowd here — that’s why we wanted the No. 2 seed to get a home game. We got who we wanted, we watched them on film, we were ready to go and we blew them out of the water. That wasn’t anything to do with me, that’s just my girls playing really good.”
The game was River Valley’s from the get-go when Julia Potts won the opening tipoff, which allowed Rylee Kitner to start her own 6-0 run.
Kitner, a sophomore, tallied seven points on the night, including going 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
A 3-pointer from Huntingdon’s Lily Fiscus tied the game at 7 apiece and a field goal by Lily Borger knotted the score at 9 at the three-minute mark before the Panthers went on an eight-point scoring run to end the first quarter and take a 17-9 lead.
River Valley put up a 22-6 second quarter and held the Bearcats scoreless for nearly 7½ minutes. River Valley outscored Huntingdon 20-0 until Borger sank a field goal at the 1:31 mark.
Potts poured in nine of her 16 points in the second quarter and finished the first half with 14. Freshman Ava Persichetti netted eight second-quarter points.
The second quarter was just a warm-up for Persichetti, who took control of a 13-12 third quarter. Persichetti scored all but two of River Valley’s 13 points in the third and had four steals to derail a Huntingdon team pushing to attempt a comeback from 12 points of its own.
“We were feeling good,” Persichetti said. “Going into halftime, we were hyped in the locker room, and it got me ready to go and I came out swinging.”
“She was supposed to do that in the second, so she was a little bit late,” Brown joked. “She’s awesome. She’s a great kid. She listens and she works hard. They just couldn’t match up with us, and, man, her and Bel (Pynos) did a great job at taking that backdoor cut every time.”
Persichetti led all scorers with 21 points on 10 field goals, including one of River Valley’s two 3-pointers. Isabel Pynos netted the other 3.
With a 52-27 advantage after three quarters, River Valley subbed in Abby Pynos, Emilee Staats and Emily Jackson, who all scored off the bench.
Huntingdon senior Lexi Troup scored 10 of her 12 points in the 14-13 final period by the Bearcats.
“That No. 22, we knew she was good, and we knew that’s what they had,” Brown said. “She took advantage of us at times and put on the pressure.”
Troup found a way to barrel down the lane uncontested for three layups in the final three minutes of the game.
“We need work on our man defense,” Brown said. “We can’t let people beat us down the court. We can’t get beat on a screen. Somebody has to step up. We can’t let people just drive down the lane.”
Luckily, those last few minutes were the worst for the Panthers. The other 29 were highlighted by clean passes, hard-fought defense and never-ending hustle to break through Huntingdon’s defense.
“We love to run the floor,” Persichetti said. “We can run the floor and we can finish, and, if we’re not making shots, we’re going to beat everyone down the floor and play good defense. We did that tonight.”
“We were just ready to play,” Brown added. “My girls are 19-0. I’m 0-5. I always tell them I got to get better on having them prepared and creating the energy and staying positive. That’s all on me. I see how great they are in practice and I want that all the time, but sometimes I just have to step back and accept that they’re not perfect. They’re going to make mistakes, but they’re going to make up for them.”
While Huntingdon saw double-digit production from Troup and Borger, with 12 points on six field goals apiece, the Bearcats put together a much sloppier performance than the Panthers. At one point in the second quarter, the Bearcats missed shots on three offensive rebounds before River Valley’s Hannah Artley grabbed it back to take it down the floor and score.
Huntingdon gave up 16 foul shot opportunities, with River Valley connecting on nine. The Bearcats went 2-for-4 from the line.
The Panthers (19-5) No. 3 Penn Cambria, a 62-48 winner over Richland, at home on Saturday in the semifinals. With the win, River Valley also clinched a berth in the state playoffs.
“This has been an awesome first year,” Persichetti said. “I’ve been waiting for this since second grade. We just have an awesome team, and it was cool to come out in districts and win this first one. … We’re just going to take this momentum and go win it all. That’s it.”