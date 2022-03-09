BLAIRSVILLE — Ava Persichetti scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out seven assists as the River Valley Panthers continued to roll in their inaugural season with a lopsided 58-31 victory over Pequea Valley in the openign round of the PIAA Class 3A girls’ basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
Persichetti was one of three scorers in double figures for the Panthers (22-4), who have improved to 22-4. Seniors Julia Potts and Isabel Pynos recorded 13 points apiece for the District 6 champions.
“We are pretty balanced with our scoring, and it showed tonight,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “Ava scores and did a good job of finding others tonight. Jules is a capable scorer and Pynos can put up points on any given night. We can go seven or eight deep.”
The Panthers had no trouble breaking the Braves’ full-court press or getting the ball inside for easy layups. River Valley forced Pequea Valley (13-13) coach Jason McDonald to burn a pair of timeouts just six minutes into the game with his team trailing 17-5.
“After watching some film on them, we thought that we could break their press pretty easily and get some layups,” Brown said. “We were able to do that and jump out on them early.”
River Valley converted 7 of 8 first-quarter field goal attempts inside the paint as five Panthers scored to push the lead to 21-7.
“Our inside game was on tonight,” Persichetti said. “They hustle and can dominate just about anyone. Really proud of them tonight.”
River Valley’s defense gave Pequea Valley trouble all night. After stepping in front of a Shania Stoltzfus pass, Persichetti scored on back-to-back baskets to conclude a 10-0 run.
The freshman point guard went coast-to-coast for an uncontested layup at 1:10 before adding her fifth first-half field goal with just 20 seconds remaining in the half, giving River Valley a 38-14 advantage.
Pequea Valley’s Rebecca Cox scored with just eight seconds to go, stopping the Panthers’ run and cutting the lead to 22 points, 38-16.
Cox finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
River Valley went into halftime riding the confidence of a strong first half. Persichetti tallied 11 points at the break, and Potts added nine.
The Panthers defense forced 13 turnovers in the first half and 24 for the game.
Pequea Valley began the second half with a 5-0 run to cut the Panthers lead to 17, but that is as close as the Braves could get.
“Overall, I am happy and proud of our girls,” Brown said. “But I had to call a timeout early in the second half because we were getting outplayed. We got kind of lax with a twenty-point lead, though we were able to clean that up”
After their timeout, River Valley went on a 12-3 run to put the game out of reach.
Hannah Artley, who led River Valley with nine rebounds, scored on consecutive put-back layups, including one at the third-quarter buzzer, to extend the lead to 50-24.
Potts converted on an assist by Isabel Pynos at the 5:40 mark to put River Valley ahead 56-26 before both teams emptied their benches.
The Panthers edged the Braves in the fourth quarter, 8-7.
With their first PIAA playoff victory in the books, River Valley will meet District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in the second round Friday. The Lions took down Waynesburg Central, 53-29, in their opening round win.
“We took care of business tonight,” Brown said. “Now its on to the next one.”
“We have been saying in practice all week that we only need five more wins after districts,” Persichetti said. “We got one tonight and are down to just four left. We have to go game-by-game but we can’t wait to see how far we can take this.”