Senior Isabel Pynos posted a double-double as River Valley fought past Marion Center for a 62-46 victory and maintained a hold on the second and final playoff berth in the West Division in the race for Heritage Conference playoff berths.
The Panthers stormed out to a 22-10 first-quarter lead on the back of freshman Ava Persichetti’s 11 points. River Valley added 11 points in the second period to grab a 33-19 halftime advantage.
Marion Center chipped two points off its deficit with a 16-14 third quarter, but River Valley took the final quarter 15-11.
Pynos netted 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added four steals. Persichetti dished out seven assists and cameup with four steals to go with her team-leading 20 points. Senior Julia Potts chipped in 10 points.
“Ava did a great job of controlling the tempo,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “(Rylee Kitner) was Ry with her lockdown D, and Bel just gutted a double-double out as that’s just what she does. She just outworks people. I loved the team effort, and we are probably playing our best basketball right now and getting healthy, so we could be a little scary, but we need to finish what we started it’s that simple.”
Sophomores Lydia Miller and Kaelee Elkin led the Stingers with 15 points apiece. Miller snagged seven rebounds and five steals, and Elkin added five boards.
Both teams play Thursday. River Valley (15-4, 8-3) takes on West Shamokin at home, and Marion Center (8-12) travels to Purchase Line.
UNITED 53, WEST SHAMOKIN 40: United shot past West Shamokin and stayed in contention for the second and final Heritage Conference playoff berth out of the West Division.
Four United players scored in double figures, and the Lions pulled away while outscoring West Shamokin 29-19 in the second half. United led 24-21 at halftime.
Lauren Donelson paced United with 16 points. She was followed by Delaney Perrone with 12, Mollee Fry with 11 and Jordyn Travis with 10.
Lily Jordan led West Shamokin with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Lexi Young also posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards. Maddie McConnell collected eight rebounds, and Maya McIlwain hit both of the Wolves’ 3-pointers and finished with eight points and four rebounds.
United improved to 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the division. The Lions play at home Thursday against Homer-Center, the East champion.
West Shamokin (4-12) plays host to River Valley on Thursday.
PENNS MANOR 68, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 32: Megan Dumm recorded a double-double as Penns Manor glided past Northern Cambria for its 15th straight victory in a Heritage Conference game.
All of Dumm’s game-high 18 points came in a 43-12 first half. The Comets jumped out to a 25-6 first-quarter lead, led by Dumm’s 10 points, and the senior guard tallied eight more points in a 18-6 second period.
Penns Manor, the Heritage East champion, outscored Northern Cambria 25-20 in the final 16 minutes.
Dumm grabbed 15 boards for her double-double and added six steals and five assists.
Three other Comets hit double figures. Sarah Stiteler, a sophomore forward/guard, had 13 points, Deja Gillo tallied 11 and Kate Hnatko netted 10. Junior Hnatko also collected six rebounds.
Alivia Yahner, a sophomore, and Kenzie Formeck, a junior, posted 13 points apiece to lead the Colts.
Penns Manor (18-2) welcomes Cambria Heights on Thursday. Northern Cambria (1-17) visits Conemaugh Valley on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 55, HUNTINGDON 33: Three Wildcats reached double figures as Homer-Center cruised to its 11th straight victory in a non-conference game at Huntingdon.
Macy Sardone, a junior shooting guard, netted 13 of her game-high 19 points in a 28-16 first half. Molly Kosmack, a junior power forward, compiled all 10 of her points over the final two quarters as Homer-Center outscored Huntingdon 27-17.
Senior Marlee Kochman rounded out double-digit scorers for the Wildcats with 12 points. Ten of the senior’s points came in the first half.
Lily Borger, a sophomore guard, was the Bearcats lone double-digit scorer with 11.
Homer-Center also won a non-conference game Monday, beating Redbank Valley, 67-46.
The Wildcats bounced back from a two-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to score 24 points in the second period for 38-26 lead into halftime. Homer-Center continued to surge in the second half, outscoring Redbank 29-20.
Four Wildcats reached double figures. Sardone led all scorers with 19 points. Kosmack added 18 points, Ayannah Elliott contributed 12 and Kochman tallied 11.
Homer-Center went 24-for-28 at the free throw line.
Mylie Harmon led Redbank Valley with 13 points.
Homer-Center (16-3), the Heritage East champion and defending conference champ, returns to conference play Thursday at United.
CALVARY BAPTIST 48, MOUNT CARMEL 21: Katelyn Shank scored 18 points to lead Calvary Baptist past Mount Carmel of Mount Pleasant.
Mikayla Mortimer chipped in 10 points, and Brecken Overdorff and Laina Shank scored six points apiece. Alyse Smith, Daltyn Overdorff and Madisyn Mortimer combined for the other eight points. Brecken Overdorff and Smith combined for 10 rebounds, and Smith also had seven steals.
On Monday, Calvary Baptist took a 31-15 loss to Great Commission of Altoona. Brecken Overdorff led Calvary Baptist with nine points. Shank and Daltyn Overdorff accounted for the other six.
Calvary Baptist plays host to Calvary Huntingdon on Tuesday.
BOYS
CALVARY BAPTIST 65, MOUNT CARMEL 22: Noah Meckley became Calvary Baptist’s all-time leading scorer in the Patriots’ win over Mount Carmel of Mount Pleasant.
Meckley, a junior, scored 16 points, giving him 1,756 in his career.
“He’s tall, about 6-1, and quick,” Calvary Baptist coach Mark Plants said. “He’s good friend with Joe Shank and they’ve played together for a long time. We run that transition and sometimes he’s shooting 3s, but it’s mainly the transition and layups.”
Joe Shank recorded his second straight triple-double to help the Patriots improve to 8-1. the senior recorded 21 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals.
Joey Apjok scored 10 points and finished with a double-double by getting 11 rebounds.
In a 59-17 win over Great Commission of Altoona on Monday, Shank scored 21 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and had 10 assists and six steals. Meckley chipped in 23 points and three assists. Apjok grabbed eight rebounds.
Calvary Baptist plays host to Calvary Huntingdon on Tuesday.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORES
UNITED 53, WEST SHAMOKIN 40
United — 53
Silk 1 0-0 2, Travis 4 2-3 10, L.Donelson 6 3-3 16, Bevard 1 0-0 2, Fry 4 3-6 11, Perrone 6 0-0 12, A.Donelson 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 8-12 53
West Shamokin — 30
Young 4 3-4 11, Conrad 0 0-0 0, Spohn 1 0-0 2, McConnell 1 0-0 2, Jordan 8 1-2 17, McIlwain 3 0-0 8, Totals 17 4-6 40
United 9 15 17 12 — 53
West Shamokin 14 7 11 8 — 40
3-point field goals: L.Donelson, Mclwain 2.
PENNS MANOR 68, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 32
Penns Manor — 68
Dumm 7 1-1 18, Gillo 2 5-6 11, Hnatko 5 0-0 10, Staffer 3 0-0 7, S.Stiteler 6 1-2 13, A.Stiteler 3 0-0 7, Mumua 1 0-0 2, Totals 27 6-8 68
Northern Cambria — 32
Miller 1 0-0 2, Yahner 5 2-3 13, Formeck 6 0-0 13, Cavello 1 0-0 2, Myers 1 0-0 2, Totals 14 2-3 32
Penns Manor 25 18 9 16 — 68
Northern Cambria 6 6 9 11 — 32
3-point field goals: Dumm 3, Gillo 2, Staffer, A.Stiteler, Yahner, Formeck. JV score: Untied, 30-15.
RIVER VALLEY 62, MARION CENTER 46
River Valley — 62
I.Pynos 6 2-4 14, J.Potts 5 0-0 11, Persichetti 6 6-8 20, A.Pynos 1 0-0 2, Artley 2 2-4 6, Foust 2 2-5 6, Kitner 0 3-4 3, Totals 22 15-25 62
Marion Center — 46
Miller 6 5-8 15, Ka.Elkin 4 7-12 15, Ke.Elkin 2 0-0 4, Birk 1 0-0 2, Shadle 1 2-2 5, Totals 14 14-22 46
River Valley 22 11 14 15 — 62
Marion Center 10 9 16 11 — 46
3-point field goals: Persichetti 2, J.Potts, Miller, Shadle. JV score: River Valley, 26-23.
HOMER-CENTER 55, HUNTINGDON 33
Homer-Center — 55
Elliott 2 1-2 5, Kochman 4 4-6 12, Sardone 9 1-2 19, Kosmack 3 4-5 10, Cutshall 1 0-0 2, Fabin 3 0-0 7, Totals 22 10-15 55
Huntingdon — 33
S.Fiscus 0 2-2 2, Troup 2 2-4 6, Patrick 2 0-0 4, Borger 4 0-0 11, L.Fiscus 2 3-4 8, Scalia 1 0-0 2, Totals 11 7-10 33
Homer-Center 11 17 16 11 — 55
Huntingdon 9 7 11 6 — 33
3-point field goals: Borger 3, L.Fiscus, Fabin.
HOMER-CENTER 67, REDBANK VALLEY 46
Homer-Center — 67
Sharp 0 0-0 0, Elliott 4 3-3 12, Kochman 5 1-2 11, Sardone 6 7-8 19, Kosmack 5 8-9 18, Cutshall 0 2-2 2, Fabin 1 3-4 5, Totals 21 24-28 67
Redbank Valley — 46
Rearice 2 1-3 7, Smathers 2 0-0 6, Clouse 1 0-0 2, Kipple 0 0-0 0, Foringer 3 3-4 9, Huffman 4 1-2 9, Hairman 5 2-3 13, Totals 17 7-12 46
Homer-Center 14 24 15 14 — 67
Redbank Valley 16 10 10 10 — 46
3-point field goals: Rearice 2, Smathers 2, Hairman, Elliott.
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
CALVARY BAPTIST 59, GREAT COMMISSION 17
Calvary Baptist — 59
Meckley 10 0-2 23, Helman 1 3-5 5, Shank 10 0-0 21, King 1 0-2 2, Apjok 3 0-2 6, Davis 1 0-0 2, Totals 26 3-11 59
Great Commission — 17
Lohsl 1 0-0 2, Gruise 1 0-0 3, Pascual 1 0-0 2, Higgins 2 2-2 8, Gibbon 1 0-0 2, Totals 6 2-2 17
Calvary Baptist 23 13 19 4 — 59
Great Commission 2 10 0 5 — 17
3-point field goals: Meckley 3, Shank, Higgins 2, Gruise.
CALVARY BAPTIST 65, MOUNT CARMEL 22
Calvary Baptist — 65
Meckley 7 1-2 16, Helman 2 0-0 4, Shank 9 0-0 21, King 1 0-0 2, Apjok 5 0-0 10, Davis 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Murray 2 0-0 4, Totals 20 1-2 65Totals 26 3-11 59
Mount Carmel — 2
Leonard 6 0-0 16, Eckenroad 2 0-0 5, Hoffer 0 1-2 1, Fort 0 0-0 0, Ritch 0 0-0 0, Totals 8 1-2 22
Calvary Baptist 20 28 6 11 — 65
Mount Carmel 0 6 8 8 — 22
3-point field goals: Shank 3, Meckley, Leonard 4, Eckenroad. HERITAGE CONFERENCE
STANDINGS BOYS
East Conference Overall
xy-Penns Manor 10-1 15-2
y-Cambria Heights 7-3 11-5
Northern Cambria 5-6 8-10
Marion Center 3-7 4-14
Purchase Line 0-10 1-15
West Conference Overall
y-United 8-1 15-4
y-West Shamokin 7-2 10-6
River Valley 3-6 6-11
Homer-Center 1-8 2-13
y-clinched semifinal berth
GIRLS
East Conference Overall
xy-Penns Manor 10-1 18-2
Purchase Line 5-5 11-6
Marion Center 5-7 8-12
Cambria Heights 2-7 5-9
Northern Cambria 0-11 1-16
West Conference Overall
xy-Homer-Center 10-1 16-3
River Valley 8-3 15-4
United 7-3 14-5
West Shamokin 1-9 4-12