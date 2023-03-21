VANDERGRIFT — In only its second season, the River Valley girls’ basketball team defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 44-38, in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal game Monday at Kiski Area High School to advance to play for a state championship.
“Just a resilient bunch,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “People don’t realize the work that our coaches and players put in to get to this point. Doug (Smith), one of our assistant coaches was in the gym with them last year. They took a week off after last season, and still playing AAU ball, but they found time to get in the gym as a group and worked all year up to this point. I think that it has paid off.”
The Panthers (29-2) will play District 2 champion Dunmore, a 43-37 winner against Lancaster Catholic in the other semifinal game. The title game will be played Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey at 6 p.m.
Point guard Ava Persichetti led the way, providing 23 points and three rebounds paired with four steals and two blocks on defense, but it was a big shot by junior Emilee Staats late in the fourth quarter that put the dagger in the Chargers’ hopes.
“Today before the game we just told ourselves that we were going to come in here and have fun,” Persichetti said. “Our goal was to advance further than last year, and we did that with our last win. So, we wanted to have fun here.”
After the lead changed five different times during the pivotal third quarter, OLSH carried a 33-32 lead into the final period.
On River Valley’s first possession of the fourth quarter, Persichetti went the length of the court and converted a contested layup, drew a foul and finished the three-point play to put the Panthers on top, 36-35, but the Chargers’ Mia Grisafe, who posted 11 points, buried her third 3-pointer of the game to edge OLSH back on top.
Staats followed OLSH’s big shot with one of her own, burying an open 12-foot jump shot at 5:59 and moving River Valley back on top. After an Abby Pynos free throw, Staats stretched the lead to 41-36 with a 3-pointer right in front of the Panthers’ bench.
Staats’ only five points proved to be the difference late in the game.
“Actually, I didn’t plan on shooting it,” Staats said moments after the game and in between congratulatory hugs from family and teammates. “But when Abby passed it to me, she said to shoot the ball. I took the pass, found the confidence, shot the ball, and I drained it.”
“Its someone different every game,” Brown said. “Tonight, was Staats’ turn. That big 3 was just fantastic.”
After a 9-9 opening eight minutes, River Valley broke through early in the second quarter and held the lead, 20-19, at halftime. Rylee Kinter scored three of River Valley’s four field goals in the quarter and finished with 10 points.
Stellar defense led to offense in the opening half for River Valley as OLSH committed 13 turnovers, nine coming from River Valley steals. Kitner and Persichetti each came up with three and Pynos and Hannah Artley picked off two. River Valley scored 12 of its 20 first-half points off turnovers.
Staats also played a role with some late-game blocked shots. Her second rejection at 1:33 of the third quarter was scooped up by Persichetti and dished ahead to Kitner for an easy layup. Artley got involved as well, rejecting a shot with just under 1 minute to play in the half that led to a Persichetti 3-pointer.
Once the Panthers gained control courtesy of Staats’ big 3-pointer, the Chargers attempted to get back in with fouls, but Persichetti nailed both ends of a one-and-and to put River Valley up 43-36.
The Panthers did struggle at the line the rest of the way, converting just 1 of 5 to close the game, but it wouldn’t derail their quest to reach Hershey.
Its business as usual for Brown and the River Valley squad on their trip to Hershey. They aren’t going to be satisfied with making it there. They are eager to bring back a title after getting this far.
“Last year after our loss to Freedom, we told ourselves that we have to put the work, but we want to get to Hershey,” Persichetti said. “Sometimes that is easier said than done, but we came together as a team. It shows that hard work really does pay off.”
“We’ve got to get ready for Dunmore,” Brown said. “Obviously they are a good team. They have a big, a couple good shooters, but we just have to play our game. I think if we do that, we will be right there with them.
“We will probably shoot around tomorrow, take it easy for a day. We will come back work hard on Wednesday and be ready for Thursday. It’s exciting.”