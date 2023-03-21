rv girls-piaa

River Valley players, staff, cheerleaders and supporters posed on the court after the Panthers advanced to the state championship game.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

VANDERGRIFT — In only its second season, the River Valley girls’ basketball team defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 44-38, in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal game Monday at Kiski Area High School to advance to play for a state championship.

“Just a resilient bunch,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “People don’t realize the work that our coaches and players put in to get to this point. Doug (Smith), one of our assistant coaches was in the gym with them last year. They took a week off after last season, and still playing AAU ball, but they found time to get in the gym as a group and worked all year up to this point. I think that it has paid off.”