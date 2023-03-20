PIAA logo

River Valley’s road continues through the WPIAL, while Homer-Center makes another trip north in the PIAA girls’ basketball playoffs this evening.

River Valley (29-2) takes on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-8) at 7 p.m. today at Kiski Area High School in the Class 3A playoffs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is the fifth-place team out of the WPIAL. River Valley dispatched the WPIAL’s Laurel and Shady Side Academy en route to a berth in the state semifinals.

