River Valley’s road continues through the WPIAL, while Homer-Center makes another trip north in the PIAA girls’ basketball playoffs this evening.
River Valley (29-2) takes on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-8) at 7 p.m. today at Kiski Area High School in the Class 3A playoffs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is the fifth-place team out of the WPIAL. River Valley dispatched the WPIAL’s Laurel and Shady Side Academy en route to a berth in the state semifinals.
The Panthers are coming off Friday’s 54-21 romp over Shady Side Academy. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart topped Westmont Hilltop, 47-32.
The Chargers held Westmont (27-3) to 10 points between the 2:40 mark of the first quarter and the end of the third quarter and led by 16 points, 33-17. Mia Grisafi, a 5-foot-4 senior point guard, led the way with 18 points. Kara Bridge, a 5-10 senior, had 10 rebounds.
Dunmore (25-3), the District 2 champion, plays Lancaster Catholic (26-2), the District 3 champion, in the other semifinal.
This evening’s winners play for the state championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Homer-Center (23-7), the District 6 champion playing in the top half of the Class 2A bracket — or eastern half — heads to Central Mountain High School to take on Montrose (23-4) at 6 p.m. today.
The Wildcats beat Sacred Heart Academy, 51-15, at Mifflin County High School on Friday.
Montrose’s Mia Snyder reached 1,000 career points in a 45-29 win over Faith Christian Academy on Friday. Montrose, the District 2 champion, led by 13 points early in the third quarter, saw the margin trimmed to two and then pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Meteors went 7-for-8 from the free throw line as part of their game-ending 17-3 run. Snyder finished with 21 points.
Kennedy Catholic (24-4) plays Greensburg Central Catholic (24-5) in the other semifinal.
This evening’s winners play for the state championship at noon Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.