JOHNSTOWN — The River Valley girls’ basketball team is peaking and just in time.
The Panthers dashed out to a seven-point first-quarter advantage and steadily added to that lead each quarter of their PIAA Class 3A second-round game, eventually pouncing on and wearing out Chestnut Ridge for a 68-48 victory Friday night at Greater Johnstown High School.
Next up is the WPIAL runner-up Freedom Area, a 56-28 winner over District 10 champion Greenville on Friday night. That game will be played Tuesday at a site to be determined.
“It feels great,” Panthers coach Ricc Brown said. “We wanted to go 3-0 in districts, and we did. Now, we want to go 5-0 in the state playoffs, and we are well on our way.”
“It feels great to get this far with this team,” senior Isabel Pynos added. “With every win we get closer, like a family, and it continues to show on and off the court.”
The Panthers’ leading scorer, Ava Persichetti was called for her second foul with four minutes to play in the first quarter. However River Valley thrived, picking up its freshman point guard.
After going back and forth early on, River Valley took control behind Pynos. She assisted on three straight field goals to end the quarter.
“She (Persichetti) is the best point guard that I have ever played with,” Pynos said. “So, when she goes out it is always a little nerve-wracking. I pride myself on my passing and its something I have always worked on. I was just happy to be able to contribute in any way I could.”
Pynos found Hannah Artley on a sensational no-look pass under the basket for an easy layup and a two-point advantage.
Pynos and super-sub Tori Foust connected on a plus-one layup, making it 16-11 with 1:09 to go.
Foust was all over the floor, collecting eight points, four rebounds and four steals and committing no turnovers.
“She played her best game of the season,” Brown said. “She tweaked her ankle late in the game, but we think she will be fine. She really came up big for us tonight.”
Artley popped an 8-foot jump shot after taking another pass from Pynos at the wing and put the finishing touches on the quarter, extending the lead to 18-11.
Pynos was a catalyst for the entire contest, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and countless hustle plays.
Chestnut Ridge junior Belle Bosch, a thorn in the side of River Valley all night, cut the Panthers’ lead to five with a layup to begin the second quarter.
Persichetti checked back in with six minutes to play in the half and made her presence felt. She swiped the ball mid-dribble from Lions guard Caylie Conlon, converted a wide-open layup and dropped in the ensuing free throw to put the Panthers ahead 33-21. Persichetti tallied seven points in the quarter and finished with a team-high 18.
Bosch scored all nine of the Lions’ second-quarter points and finished the game with 23 and seven rebounds.
The scrappy District 5 champions refused to go away, cutting the Panthers’ lead to 11 at 4:59 of the third quarter.
The Panthers (23-4) would not allow it to get any closer. Potts connected on her third field goal of the third quarter with just two seconds remaining, giving River Valley a 15-point lead going into the final eight minutes.
Potts was the third Panthers player to hit double figures, finishing with 14 points. She also contributed five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
River Valley outscored Chestnut Ridge 20-15 over the final quarter, with Persichetti dropping a pair of free throws and putting the finishing touches on the Lions (14-12).
“We are trying to build this program and really trying to change the image that we are now a basketball school,” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said. “I hope in a couple of years we look like that team over there (River Valley). They are a complete team and wore us down tonight.”
Down to one of eight Class 3A teams now vying for the state title, the Panthers are aware that it doesn’t get any easier.
“To be one of the last teams remaining in the state feels so good,” Pynos said. “I can’t say enough about this team. We are a true team in every sense.”
The Panthers take one more step toward earning a state championship and are up for the challenge.
“I am happy and proud of this team,” Brown concluded. “But we have a long way to go, and it will not get any easier. Each game seems like a step-up in competition. The Heritage prepared us for this, we are going to have to be tough.”