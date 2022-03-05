If you thought Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were content with three Stanley Cups, you haven’t been watching the Pittsburgh Penguins recently.
With 25 games left in the NHL
regular season, the Penguins
(34-14-9) are sitting in a pretty good place to make a run at getting a fourth Stanley Cup for their core group of Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang.
A commanding 5-1 win over the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and a 3-2 overtime loss to the
Metropolitan Division-leading
Carolina on Friday put the Pens within four points of the Hurricanes (81).
However, the push for another Lord Stanley won’t be easy. It never is.
Pittsburgh faces a tough
schedule for the remainder of the season, facing Metro teams 10 times, including three games against the third-place New York Rangers, with two on the road. The Pens also take on league-leading Colorado twice in April.
If anybody can push through such an intense schedule, it’s this season’s Penguins.
Since December, Pittsburgh has won 24 of 35 games, including a league-leading 10-game win streak. The Pens won 7 of 8 in December, 10 of 15 in January and 6 of 10 in February.
Despite playing some of the worst hockey of the season in three straight losses to Toronto (4-1), Carolina (4-3) and New Jersey (6-1) in February, Pittsburgh bounced back with some of its best play to date with three
consecutive wins against the Rangers (1-0), Blue Jackets (3-2) and Tampa Bay (5-1).
The Penguins are 6-3-2 in the last 11 games.
In that span,
Crosby and Malkin have 11 of
Pittsburgh’s 31 goals. Malkin has nine points (4G, 5A) in the last six games, including three power-play goals.
The Russian-born center also has 24 points in the last 21 games and has only been held off the scoresheet four times since joining the team on Jan. 11 after off-season knee
surgery.
Crosby has eight points (4G, 4A) in the last six games, including the game-winner on a controversial goal against Columbus last weekend that showed the captain still has grit and drive. Sid has 52 points in his last 38 games.
If you’re a Pittsburgh fan, seeing a 34-year-old Sid and 35-year-old Geno dominate the way they are right now can only be a good omen of great things to come.
However, the dominance of the Penguins’ two-headed monster also shows some concerns for Pittsburgh with its bottom-six forwards and overall depth. Both were key factors in the latest back-to-back Stanley Cup run.
Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Conor Sheary were all Wilkes-Barre products that gave the Pens an edge by having in-house talent they didn’t need to get on the trade market.
Rust had nine points in each of the two Stanley Cup years, including two game-winning goals in 2017. Sheary had an overtime winning goal in 2016. Guentzel obliterated the
competition in his first season in 2017, posting 21 points in 23 games and five GWGs.
In 2016, the famed HBK line that featured Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel combined for 56 playoff points. Fourth-line center Matt Cullen scored two game-
winning goals for the Pens that same year.
These current Penguins simply aren’t seeing that type of production from their bottom six.
Twelve of the Penguins’ last 15 goals and 22 of the last 31 came from members of Pittsburgh’s top two lines. That includes 11 goals from Sid and Geno and eight on the power play in 10 games.
Defensemen accounted for four of the remaining nine goals, leaving just five split between five of
Pittsburgh’s bottom-six forwards (Brock McGinn, Danton Heinen, Dominik Simon, Brian Boyle and Jeff Carter).
Another big worry for the Pens has to be the lack of production from right winger Kasperi Kapanen, who has just two points in 16 games, even on the second line with Malkin.
With the March 21 trade deadline looming, I would expect general manager Ron Hextall to shop around for some cheaper bottom-six forwards that will help boost the level of play of his top two lines and give the Pens more scoring depth when teams figure out how to cool down Sid and Geno.
Hextall also needs to find a more suitable winger for Malkin, which has proved to be a challenge in the past.
Plus, Pittsburgh’s defense can always use some work, though that point is neither here nor there. The Penguins have always found ways to win despite subpar defenses with the help of explosive offenses and stellar goaltending.
Hextall and Co. have all these little fixes to make with little to no salary cap space to do it. According to capfriendly.com, the Pens have just under $3 million ($2,924,167) to work with.
It was reported by Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Buffalo assistant GM Jason Karmanos was spotted scouting the last two Penguins’ home games. Anaheim has also been reported as scouting in Pittsburgh.
This means the Pens could make a push for Buffalo’s Robert Hagg, a pending unrestricted free agent and a left-handed defenseman with a $1.6 million cap hit, or Anaheim’s Rickard Rakell, a winger for Malkin, at about $3.8 million.
There’s also the long-shot chance the Pens can strike a deal for Ryan Getzlaf of the Ducks for his approximately $3 million cap hit, which would slide the 36-year-old into the fourth-line center spot and send Carter to Malkin’s wing.
However, in a Feb. 6 published report, Penguins executive Brian Burke both doubled down on not making big changes to the current group at the trade deadline and expressed concern for Pittsburgh’s cap space and future assets.
“There are two aspects to it,” Burke said. “One, we’re capped out. There’s not much we can do unless we artificially create room. So how do you do that? You move a player that you really like that’s an important part of our team. It doesn’t make sense.
“No. 2 is, from our perspective, we have traded a lot of (future) assets. We don’t have much (in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton). We haven’t had a lot of draft picks. We’ve got to be careful with our assets. Even as we like to add, we’ve got to be careful of the price tag, as well.”
With the Penguins already soaring, there’s a chance Hextall and Burke will let the team figure it out with the components they already have to choose from, which doesn’t fall in line with the established tradition of acquiring vital players at the deadline during Stanley Cup runs.
In 2009, Pittsburgh picked up Chris Kunitz in February and Bill Guerin in March. In 2016, the Penguins added defenseman Justin Schultz and speedy forward Carl Hagelin in late-season trades. In 2017, Ron Hainsey joined the team in late February, making a quiet but impactful presence on defense in the playoffs.
That’s not saying the Pens can’t find success with the players they have. They’re obviously doing just fine. The current system just isn’t sustainable.
Once the playoffs roll around, teams are going to be desperate to shut down Crosby and Malkin, making it necessary for Pittsburgh to find scoring throughout its lineup instead of relying on those top-two guys.
Friday night’s loss to the Canes made that more evident than ever. Guentzel and Crosby each scored, but the rest of the lineup remained stagnant, including Malkin and Letang, who took senseless penalties that ultimately cost Pittsburgh an extra point.
Luckily for Pens fans, center Teddy Bleuger was cleared for contact Tuesday after being out since Jan. 23 with a fractured jaw, and it’s hopeful that winger Jason Zucker (lower-body injury) can make a return before the end of the season.
If the bottom six can pick up the pace, Sid and Geno keep their momentum rolling and the defense can tighten up in front of an impeccable Tristan Jarry in net, the Pens could very well have a shot at the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup with the team it has in place.