The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year contract, the team annoucned Wednesday.
The one-way deal will run through the 2021-22 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1 million.
Rodrigues, 28, completed his first full season with Pittsburgh in 2020-21, appearing 35 games where he picked up seven goals, seven assists, 14 points and one game-winning goal while seeing time on all four lines. His seven goals were just two shy of tying his career high of nine which he set in 74 games in 2018-19.
The Toronto, Ontario, native made his NHL postseason debut this past season in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Islanders, picking up an assist in two games.
Prior to joining Pittsburgh, Rodrigues played in 192 games with the Buffalo Sabres, registering 71 points (26G-45A). He enjoyed a career season with Buffalo in 2018-19, registering nine goals, 20 assists and 29 points. He also led all Sabres skaters in 2018-19 with three shorthanded points (3A).
The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Rodrigues has suited up for a total of 234 career NHL games split between Pittsburgh and Buffalo, where he’s recorded 34 goals, 52 assists and 86 points. At the AHL level, he has 70 points (23G-47A) in 128 career games with the Rochester Americans.
Rodrigues signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent after an exceptional collegiate career with Boston University from 2011-15. Rodrigues picked up 121 points (42G-79A) in 146 games.
The Penguins also signed forward Dominik Simon to a one-year contract.
The two-way contract runs through the 2021-22 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level.
Simon, 26, returns to Pittsburgh for his second stint after spending one season in the Calgary Flames organization, where he appeared in 11 games. Prior to that, Simon played in parts of five seasons with Pittsburgh from 2015-20, appearing in 173 games and recording 64 points (19G-45A).
The 5-11, 190-pound forward’s best season came in 2018-19 while with Pittsburgh, where he picked up a career-high eight goals, 20 assists and 28 points in 71 games. His 20 assists were tied for sixth on the team while his 28 points were tied for eighth-best on the team.
Simon has played in parts of four seasons in the American Hockey League, split between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Stockton Heat, registering 111 points (44G-67A) in 160 games. His best AHL season came as a rookie in 2015-16 when he led the team with 25 goals, and tacked on 23 assists and 48 points in 68 games. His outstanding play earned him a spot in the 2016 AHL All-Star Game.
The Prague, Czech Republic, native enjoyed a breakout campaign as a prospect in his hometown while playing in the 2014-15 season with HC Plzen, a Czech Extraliga team owned by former Penguins player Martin Straka. He finished tied for third on the team with 30 points (18G-12A) in 52 games. Simon finished that tournament with six points (1G-5A) in 10 games.
Simon was drafted by the Penguins in the fifth round in the 2015 NHL Draft.
The Penguins also signed goaltender Filip Lindberg to a two-year, entry-level deal.
Lindberg, 22, enjoyed a career year in 2020-21 playing collegiate hockey with at UMass. The 6-1, 194-pound goaltender finished the season with a 10-1-4 record, 1.24 goals-against average, .949 save percentage and five shutouts in 15 games. His 1.24 goals-against average and .949 save percentage were both career highs and best in the entire NCAA.
Lindberg, a native of Espoo, Finland, played a vital role in helping UMass capture the 2021 NCAA Championship, going 3-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average, a .986 save percentage and two shutouts. Lindberg turned aside all 25 shots in the championship game against St. Cloud State at PPG Paints Arena.
In three seasons with UMass from 2018-21, Lindberg went 29-9-6 with a 1.55 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage and 11 shutouts.