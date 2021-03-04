CROMWELL TOWNSHIP — Down 12 points early in the fourth quarter, the Penns Manor Comets were facing a long ride home after the end of the season.
Except the Comets weren’t quite ready to quit.
Max Hill, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard, had easily the best game of his budding career, leading a Penns Manor assault in the fourth quarter and overtime that left Southern Huntingdon reeling in the District 6 Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs.
It was the home team, with the short ride home, facing the end of its season after the Comets stormed back for a 76-66 victory behind Hill, who demolished his previous career high by scoring 32 points.
Penns Manor (14-6), the fifth seed, scored 23 points to fuel its fourth-quarter comeback and wiped out the fourth-seeded Rockets (14-5) while scoring 16 points in overtime. The Comets outscored Southern Huntingdon 58-40 in the second half and overtime and advanced to face Heritage Conference foe West Shamokin (21-0), the top seed, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“I can’t say enough about our guys,” Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said. “I’ve been a part of teams that were down 12 and quit. These guys stepped up their intensity on defense and that just led to offense. It was as impressive a win as I’ve been a part of.”
Penns Manor scored only 18 points in the first half, trailed by eight at halftime and by nine going into the fourth quarter. The margin reached 12 before the Comets started their comeback. Hill, who scored 14 of his team’s 18 points in the first half, drove for the game-tying bucket with about 10 seconds to go to force overtime. He had 13 points in the fourth quarter.
“We switched to a trapping man defense that really threw them off,” Lansberry said.
Dimitri Lieb, the Comets’ senior leader, led the pressure, but he fouled out with about four minutes to go. Ashton Courvina, another sophomore, took his place.
And when Hill cooled off, junior guard Bryan Koches stepped up and scored eight points in overtime. He finished with 12, all after the first half.
“Ashton came in and stepped up,” Lansberry said, “and I can’t say enough about Bryan Koches.”
Penns Manor trekked 2½ hours to Southern Huntingdon, and its start was predictable.
“We started out slow, and they were up 5-0 right out of the gate,” Lansberry said, citing the long ride. “We tried some different things and finally stuck with man. No. 35 (Riley Snyder, 24 points) was killing us all night, but when we went to the trapping defense, we scored six points like nothing. I looked up at the clock and were down 10, and all of the sudden it was a four-point game and only a minute came off the clock. … Then Max drove hard to the hole and got us to overtime. Tonight was kind of Max’s night.”
Hill continued his late-season surge, topping his previous high of 21 points.
“It was a great team win,” Hill said. “We executed really well. My teammates set me up really well and that let me get into the line and get to the basket to finish. I just want to do everything I can so these seniors have a longer season.”
“This was just Max’s night,” Lansberry said. “To be on the road, in a playoff game, down 12 in the fourth quarter and a sophomore comes out and drops 32, it’s impressive.”
Grant Grimaldi, a 6-5 junior, drew the focus of the Southern Huntingdon offense. All of his 12 points came after halftime.
“Their whole game plan was to take away Grimaldi,” Lansberry said. “They doubled and tripled him, and we found a play we haven’t used in along time that got Max free, and he kept driving in and getting fouled and making free throws, and it was just his night.”
Next comes a shorter ride to West Shamokin, which blew out Homer-Center, 59-30, last night.
West Shamokin won both regular-season matchups, 52-47 in overtime at Penns Manor on Jan. 21 and 69-53 at home on Feb. 12.
The winner of the third matchup advances to Wednesday’s championship game.
“I think we’re playing better now than the first two games,” Lansberry said. I think tonight, playing a team like we played, helped us. These guys don’t want to stop. They just willed us to a win in this game.”
The Comets are looking for a repeat performance Saturday night. Only the district champion advances to the state playoffs this season.
“We’ve got to do a better a job with our offense,” Lansberry said. “Sometimes we get a little stagnant. When we get rolling we’re tough to stop. West Shamokin is a great team so you have to do things better than you usually do.”