The Penns Manor boys’ basketball team concluded one of its most successful seasons in school history, winning 20 games, advancing to the District 6 Class 2A title game and earning a home game in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
Three seniors will graduate from that team, and coach Andrew Lansberry figures to have some big holes to fill. However, if Saturday’s performance was any indication, Lansberry has a good start plugging those holes and leading his team to another successful season.
Max Hill, a junior guard, carried the offense with 22 points and eight rebounds, lifting the Comets to a 47-31 victory over Indiana in the championship game of the 51st Indiana Optimist Club Underclass Invitational Basketball Tournament.
“We played with a chip on our shoulder,” Lansberry said. “We lost a lot of talent from this past season and wanted to come in here and win this tournament to show that we are still a strong team.
“We will have to take on a different look next year though. With the size that we are losing, we will have to play with speed and play as fast as possible. We had a ton of turnovers but also hope to get better over the summer and transition into next season by using our speed.”
The tournament, canceled the past two years due to COVID-19, returned this year featuring 10 area teams from schools in Indiana, Armstrong and Cambria counties.
Penns Manor downed Central Cambria, 66-52, and West Shamokin, 60-39, during the first two rounds before knocking off the Indians in the title game. While Hill provided the offense, Lansberry had his Comets’ defense in midseason form, using a smothering man-to-man version on Indiana’s top scoring threats in freshman Stanford Webb and sophomore Evan Brocious, who were held to a combined nine points.
Indiana earned its way to the title game with a 62-48 win over United and a 75-63 win over River Valley.
“We are losing a lot of size from last year,” Lansberry said, “so we went away from our zone and committed to our man-to-man defense. They played impressive on the defensive side today.”
Indiana had eight players score. Junior Michael Lubold posted seven points and nine rebounds over the final three quarters.
Indiana coach Greg Lezanic saw something important during the weeklong tournament — progress. Lezanic’s young squad struggled to a 3-19 record in 2021-22, including 0-12 in section games.
“It’s a step forward, definitely,” he said. “We are still a young team and fought back after that first half. (Michael) Lubold will be our only senior for next year. We must be more aggressive next year because we traditionally struggle against teams like this, teams who come in and push us around a little bit. That was evident this afternoon. We will work in the offseason in finding that guy who will step up and lead us to be more aggressive.”
Hill was named the tournament MVP after producing 44 points over three games.
“Max has been a capable scorer since his freshman year,” Lansberry said. “We have just had so many scorers over the last couple years that we didn’t need him to do that as much. I think tonight, he showed that he can be that guy out in front.”
Mark Bagley and Ashton Courvina also were named to the all-tournament team for Penns Manor, and Indiana was represented by Webb and Brocious.
River Valley’s Dom Speal and Jason Whitfield, Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic, West Shamokin’s Bradyn Rodgers and Central Cambria’s Grady Snyder rounded out the 10-player squad.
Despite playing just two games, River Valley’s Speal was the tourney’s top scorer with 47 points, followed by Hill (44), Brocious (41) and Rodgers (40).
Also, the area’s top seniors had one more opportunity to play at the local level with the girls’ and boys’ all-star games following the championship game.
In the girls’ game, the North topped the South, 72-62. Indiana senior Hope Cook was named the North team MVP after connecting on five 3-pointers and totaling 24 points.
Purchase Line was well-represented on the North team as well. Bethany Smith (16 points) and Madison Scalese (12) finished in double figures.
Penns Manor’s Megan Dumm was named the South’s MVP. She led three South players in double figures with 15 points. The River Valley duo of Isabel Pynos (13) and Julia Potts (11) were among the top offensive contributors.
In the boys’ game, the North made it a clean sweep, claiming a 110-83 victory over the South. Penns Manor’s Grant Grimaldi scored 28 points and was named the North team MVP.
Also in double figures for the North were Penns Manor’s Noah Kohan (14) and Bryan Koches (12), along with Cambria Heights’ Quintin Mazenko (10) and Caleb Whiteford (10).
Matthew Marinchak (18 points) was named the South MVP. Marion Center’s TJ Lynn scored 15 points and Vitalijs Petrof had 11.
PENNS MANOR 47, INDIANA 31
Penns Manor — 47
Hill 7 6-7 22, Bagley 3 0-0 8, Lieb 0 0-0 0, Gresko 0 2-2 2, Smith 2 0-2 4, Polenik 0 0-0 0, Courvina 2 1-3 5, Altemus 0 0-0 0, Kerchensky 2 0-0 6, Kuzumchek 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 9-14 47
Indiana — 31
Brocious 2 3-6 7, Webb 0 2-2 2, Cribbs 1 0-0 2, Todd 2 2-4 6, Rice 0 0-0 0, Redinger 2 0-0 4, Collinger 0 1-2 1, McGee 1 0-0 2, Lubold 3 1-2 7, Raglieti 0 0-0 0, Totals 11 9-16 31
Penns Manor 9 22 7 9 — 47
Indiana 5 10 11 5 — 31