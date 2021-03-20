EBENSBURG — The Penns Manor Comets are facing a quick turnaround.
It won’t be as quick as they put away their first opponent in the PIAA girls’ basketball playoffs.
At least they have Saturday and Sunday to prepare for the next opponent. The Cambridge Springs Devils didn’t know what hit them.
Penns Manor scored the first 12 points of the game, held a 20-point lead early in the second quarter en route to a 42-6 halftime advantage and crushed Cambridge Springs, 53-25, in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Central Cambria High School on Friday night.
The Comets, 18-6 and the District 6 champion, advanced to play WPIAL champion Neshannock (18-2) on Monday in New Castle. Neshannock edged Windber, 51-48, on Friday.
“I can’t say enough about the effort in the first half,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “They just executed very well on both ends of the floor and did exactly what we practiced this week. They did a good job getting themselves mentally prepared as well as physically prepared and played great defense, and that led to us getting some fast-break opportunities, but there were times when it wasn’t there and they just did a really nice job settling it down and getting into sets and executing in the half court.”
Penns Manor shot 67 percent in the first half (16-for-24) and committed only three turnovers, with none in the second quarter. Cambridge Springs tried to extend its half-court defense to pressure Penns Manor on the perimeter, but the Comets tore it up and got open looks from the perimeter and clear driving and passing lanes to the basket.
“We just kind of came out how we know we can come out,” Anna Peterman, the Comets’ senior point guard, said. “We came out hard. We came out fast. We made our shots. We played lockdown D. That’s what we’re told to do and what we’re taught to do, and I think we executed that tonight.”
Cambridge Springs (18-4), the District 10 champion, had as many turnovers (16) as field goal attempts in the first half, and quality looks at the basket were few and far between. The Devils scored their first field goal 2:33 into the game off a fluky offensive rebound, and their third field goal and first of the second quarter came just inside the final minute at the end of 16-0 Penns Manor run that included Megan Dumm’s four-point play when she was fouled on a 3-pointer she swished from the top of the key.
That’s the way the first half went for the Comets, who could seemingly do no wrong. Even an errant pass that bounced off one player, ricocheted off the bottom off the backboard and ended up in Deja Gillo’s hands, so she pulled up and buried a 3 to start the second quarter.
“I had a really good feeling about tonight,” Gillo said. “We came out really, really good and played really, really good defense, and the offensive end our execution was good and we just got the ball moving and got a lot of open shots.”
Dumm, a junior guard, finished with 15 points, all in the first half, and senior guard/forward Kassidy Smith finished with 14 points, with nine coming in the second half. Gillo scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half, and fellow sophomore starter Kate Hnatko scored all of her eight points in the first half.
“All week we’ve just been getting ready for this game,” Hnatko said, “and the coaches did a great job preparing us, and we went out and played the best we could.”
Peterman quarterbacked the show, and some of her spot-on passes over the half-court defense looked more like pretty 10-yard touchdown strikes to wide-open receivers. When the Devils tried to harass Penns Manor on the perimeter, Peterman remained the calm influence, handled the pressure, and the Comets responded with solid execution on offense.
“AP is one of those girls that last year she hadn’t played a lot of point guard, but as we got into the playoffs she handled it more and more,” Miloser said. “She did a really good job settling us down, and she has the cool, calming influence on the entire team. She did a good job getting us into our sets, and the whole team played more relaxed because she’s so relaxed handling the ball.”
Cambridge Springs did carry the play in the second half and outscored Penns Manor 19-11 with a running clock. Miloser used a timeout early in the third quarter to get his team’s attention.
“That’s something we talked about at halftime, about staying excited and keeping our focus,” he said, “and obviously as a coach I was not real happy with the way the second half started. But kids are kids, and they know what that scoreboard says. But I have to make sure that as coaches we’re keeping them focused and prepared for every situation. And we started the second half giving up a pass across half the court and had to foul. I wanted to refocus them.”
The focus is pretty clear now. Penns Manor heads to the semifinals. It’s not unfamiliar territory. Penns Manor reached the semifinals in 2018 and lost a heartbreaker in overtime to West Catholic of Philadelphia, the eventual champion.
Last year, the Comets were preparing for the state quarterfinals when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports globally. Two senior starters graduated from that team, but the rest are back for more.
“At the beginning of the year,” Miloser said, “we were not even sure we’d be playing, and now we’re back in the semis — as far as any team had made it in school history. It says a lot about the girls and the program. We had some of our former players here, and they helped build this, and Kass and AP as seniors have done a good job carrying it on, and Megan and the rest of the underclassmen want to have that success, and they know it doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a lot of hard work, and they put the time in and the hard work in, and the credit goes to them, and I couldn’t be happier or prouder.”
“This is an awesome feeling,” Peterman said. “This is the team that I wanted to do it with. This is awesome. We have a great team going forward here, and I know we can achieve a lot more as well, and I’m really excited to see what we have in store.”