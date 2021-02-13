There’s more than one way to fight through a slump and build some confidence.
The Penns Manor Comets relied on their constant — defense — and gave themselves a big boost by handing West Shamokin its first loss of the season, 39-31, in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game in Kenwood on Friday night.
Penns Manor (11-4) used its defense to hold West Shamokin (12-1, 10-1) to nearly half it season average of 58 points per game. The Wolves’ leading scorer, Sophie Fusaro, managed only two points on a solitary field goal in the second quarter.
And in regard to solitary field goals, Penns Manor yielded only one in the third quarter to take a 30-23 lead into the final period. The Comets went 7-for-8 from the free throw line in a slowed-down fourth quarter to hold off the Wolves, who scored a 52-40 win in the first meeting at home on Jan. 20.
“It just started on the defensive end for us, without a doubt,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “West Shamokin has so many weapons. The first time they had a number of girls that were scoring for them, but I think it starts with Sophie. She’s a great player, and I thought Anna Peterman did a tremendous job on her defensively. As a team, we did good job of helping and not overcommitting to help and still getting out on shooters and on the inside whenever they were trying to pass it in.”
“Penns Manor is so fundamentally sound defensively,” West Shamokin coach Frank Nagy said. “Even when we got past them the help was always there, and they had a ton of blocked shots. I would have like to see us pull up instead of driving to the defender.”
West Shamokin’s defense wasn’t too shabby, either. Ordinarily a 39-point effort would result in a blowout win. But Penns Manor operated patiently and efficiently as part of a strategy to limit West Shamokin’s offensive possessions.
“I’m happy giving up that type of scoring to Penns Manor,” Nagy said, “but I thought they shot a high percentage and were pretty efficient inside with Kassidy Smith, and Megan Dumm did a nice job down the stretch. Each time we helped, they went to the right spot and capitalized, and that’s what good teams do. And that’s what Penns Manor is.”
Smith and Dumm combined for 25 of the Comets’ points. Dumm was 5-for-6 at the line in the fourth quarter, and Smith had 10 points in Penns Manor’s 15-point second quarter but spent time on the bench in the second half with foul trouble.
“We were facing adversity in the third quarter when Kassidy picked up her third foul,” Miloser said, “but the girls responded and did a great job. Megan really stepped up to end the third quarter and into the fourth, and the team did a great job playing defense without her on floor and also doing a good job taking care of the basketball and being patient and working for a good shot.”
Smith and Peterman combined for 11 rebounds. Peterman also had four assists and three steals. Dumm matched her with three steals.
Penns Manor doesn’t have the pedigree of last year’s team that advanced to the state quarterfinals before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season, but the Comets are nonetheless dangerous. And they are the defending conference champs.
“We’ve talked all year about a break here and there and we might be in a different situation,” Miloser said, “but we can’t control that. The only thing we can control is the game in front of us, and tonight that was the first-place team in the conference. It’s a credit to the girls for doing a great job of coming together as a team and staying consistent with that, and we hope this isn’t the peak. We want to keep getting better and keep improving.”
West Shamokin still holds the inside track to the regular-season title, although two games against Unied wait on the last two dates of the regular season.
Abby Oesterling and Lily Jordan scored 10 points apiece for West Shamokin. Lydia McIlwain had nine. The Wolves made only one 3-point field goal.
Fusaro, Oesterling and McIlwain each had three steals. Jordan had eight rebounds, and Melissa Spohn had six.
West Shamokin plays host to Marion Center on Monday, and Penns Manor visits Northern Cambria on Tuesday.
HOMER-CENTER 70, PURCHASE LINE 60: Homer-Center put Purchase Line in an early hole and never allowed the Red Dragons to come all the way back in a Heritage Conference game.
Homer-Center took a 24-8 lead in the first quarter in its first game since losing at West Shamokin on Wednesday. Purchase Line answered with a 23-point second quarter but still trailed by six at halftime. The Wildcats held a two-point advantage in each of the third and fourth quarters.
“We dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first quarter,” Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said. “But I am very proud of how our girls battled back and responded to the adversity.”
Homer-Center, 11-2 with both losses to West Shamokin, maintained its hold on second place in the conference. The Wildcats have only one senior on the roster.
Homer-Center’s three-pronged attack lined up in the scoring column, with sophomore Macy Sardone registering a game-high 20 points, junior Marlee Kochman netting 18 and sophomore Molly Kosmack right behind with 16. Sardone added 20 rebounds to a dominant performance, and Kosmack blocked six shots.
Purchase Line (7-6, 5-6) is fighting for the fourth and final playoff berth in the conference.
Three Red Dragons’ juniors had double-doubles: Maddie Scalese with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists; Bethany Smith with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots; and Abby Goss with 10 points and 18 rebounds. Carley Ward, also a junior, chipped in eight points along with senior Abbi Misko.
Both teams play Monday. Homer-Center visits Blairsville, and Purchase Line plays host to United.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 64, MARION CENTER 31: Marion Center couldn’t follow up its upset of United and lost at Cambria Heights, a newcomer to the Heritage Conference next school year, in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader.
Cambria Heights (5-1) used a 23-point second quarter to take a 35-20 lead into halftime. The Highlanders held Marion Center (4-8) to 11 points in the second half.
Kirstin Weakland, a senior guard, led Cambria Heights with 20 points. Bryce Burkey had 13.
Lydia Miller scored 11 points for Marion Center. Nevada Armstrong finished with eight and Alexa Ackerman had six.
Marion Center plays at Punxsutawney on Saturday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 62, SPRINGDALE 31: Apollo-Ridge rolled to a win over Springdale in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game on Thursday.
Apollo-Ridge led 32-14 at halftime behind scoring from seven different players.
Brinley Toland, a sophomore forward, led the Vikings (4-3, 4-2 section) with 17 points and five assists. Morgan Gamble hit three 3-point field goals, including two in a 20-point third quarter, and finished with 13 points. Emily Bonelli chipped in eight points and dished out six assists.
Apollo-Ridge plays at Jeannette on Monday.
BOYS
WEST SHAMOKIN 69, PENNS MANOR 53: West Shamokin took another step toward the Heritage Conference regular-season title and the top seed in playoffs by dispatching Penns Manor.
The Wolves (14-0, 12-0 conference) pulled away from Penns Manor (9-4, 8-4) during a 30-point second quarter and denied the Comets’ comeback attempt in the final period. West Shamokin completed a season sweep of Penns Manor, taking the first game, 52-47, on Jan. 21.
Ezeck Olinger fueled West Shamokin’s second-quarter outburst, scoring nine of his career-high 22 points in the first quarter. The 6-foot-1 senior made seven field goals, including a 3-pointer in each of the first two quarters, and went 6-for-6 at the free throw line. He also turned in eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.
“He had a tremendous game,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “His stat line is impressive, but the energy and the warrior spirit he brought to the game, he played one of the best games I’ve seen any West Shamokin player has played in a big game like that. I’m so proud of him because he works hard and he’s such a team player.”
Penns Manor led 16-14 after the first quarter, but the second-quarter outburst staked the Wolves to a 14-point lead at 44-30.
The Comets pulled within eight going into the fourth quarter and cut the margin to six briefly midway through the period at 57-51, but West Shamokin finished the game on a 10-2 run after slowing the pace but operating efficiently in the closing minutes.
Trevor Smulik pitched in 14 points and ruled the boards with 16 rebounds for West Shamokin. He also handed out five assists. The Wolves led the rebounding, 42-30.
Bo Swartz scored 12 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. Eric Spencer and Justin Smulik evenly split 16 points.
“We lost to a great team,” Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said. “We had it to six with four minutes left and fell apart. Hats off to West Shamokin. They played extremely hard and are extremely well-coached. It was a great high school basketball game.”
Penns Manor remained in position to make the Heritage Conference semifinals as the third seed. Grant Grimaldi, a 6-5 junior, scored 18 points and sophomore guard Max Hill had 14 for Penns Manor. Hill made four 3s.
“They’re a gutsy team, and Coach Lansberry has them really battling,” McCullough said. “They came out in the second half and really gave us a game. Max Hill and Grimaldi are turning into stars.”
West Shamokin plays host to Marion Center on Tuesday. Games against Purchase Line and Northern Cambria follow, and the Wolves will be heavy favorites. They close the regular season on Feb. 22 at United (13-2, 10-1), which lost at West Shamokin, 68-50, on Feb. 3.
“This puts us obviously in a great position,” McCullough said. “What we keep telling the guys is stay hungry and stay humble. Hopefully that message doesn’t get stale.”
Penns Manor plays at Northern Cambria on Tuesday.
UNITED 59, BLAIRSVILLE 22: United rolled past winless Blairsville in a Heritage Conference makeup game.
United (14-2, 11-2 conference) led 25-4 after the first quarter and 41-12 at halftime.
Ten players scored for the Lions. Austin Kovalcik was the only one in double figures with 11 points, but four other scored between seven and nine points.
Andrew Baker scored 10 points for Blairsville.
Both teams play home games Monday. United takes on Saltsburg and Blairsville faces Homer-Center.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 68, MARION CENTER 37: Cambria Heights, a newcomer to the Heritage Conference next school year, rolled past Marion Center in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader.
Quin Mazenko, a junior guard, scored 17 points in a balanced Cambria Heights offense. Preston Lamb had 11 points, and Caleb Lamb had nine on three 3-points field goals. Cambria Heights made nine 3s, with four coming in the first quarter and two in the second.
T.J. Lynn scored 10 points and Conner Fairman had nine for Marion Center, which played without starter Justin Peterson. Vitalijs Petrof grabbed 12 rebounds.
Marion Center manamed only one field goal in the first quarter and two in the second and trailed 33-9 at halftime.
Marion Center (7-6) plays host to Purchase Line on Saturday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 67, LIGONIER VALLEY 49: Apollo-Ridge pulled away from Ligonier Valley early behind Jake Fello and Klay Fitzroy.
Fitzroy, a 6-foot-4 senior, scored a game-high 25 points, hitting nine field goals, including a 3-pointer, and going 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Fello scored nine of his 18 points in the first quarter. Keighton Reese hit two 3-point field goals in each of the second and third quarters and finished with 18 points.
Issac Neidbalson led Ligonier Valley with 15 points. Matthew Marinchak had 13 and Jaicob Hellick scored 12. Dylan Rhodes chipped in nine.
Apollo-Ridge (6-2, 4-2 section) plays at Steel Valley on Wednesday. Ligonier Valley (2-6, 2-4) plays host to East Allegheny on Monday.
ARMSTRONG 52, INDIANA 29: Armstrong shot past Indiana in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Evan Brocious scored 14 points for Indiana.
Cadin Olsen, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, scored 20 for Armstrong (4-3, 2-3 section).
Indiana plays at Greensburg Salem on Monday.