KENWOOD — Penns Manor botched the snap on two special teams kicks and never got a foot on the ball.
The third time went off without a hitch.
Justin Marshall kicked an extra point in overtime to provide the winning margin in Penns Manor’s 37-36 victory over Southern Huntingdon in overtime of a non-conference football game Friday night.
Shortly after the Comets lined up to attempt a field goal with the potential to take a point lead, Penns Manor cashed in its first possession of overtime on quarterback Max Hill’s 1-yard dive on fourth down. Marshall lined up for the extra point and booted it through the uprights for the Comets’ first win of the season.
Southern Huntingdon forged overtime after the failed field goal attempt by mounting a seven-play drive that ended with Dawson Booher’s 25-yard pass reception from quarterback Nate Myers. Kendrel Marino then scored on the two-point conversion to forge a 30-30 tie. The big play of the drive came when Myers connected with Booher on a 57-yard pass play that put their team in business at the Penns Manor 29.
Penns Manor took a 30-22 lead with 5:37 remaining when Carter Smith scored on a 34 yard-pass from Hill. Marshall ran for two to put the Comets up eight.
Southern Huntingdon (1-2) opened the scoring on its second possession of the game when Marino scored on a 3-yard run.
Penns Manor (1-2) tied it in the second quarter when Alec Johnson scored on a 2-yard run and Marshall caught a two-point conversion pass from Hill. Carter and Hill hooked up on a 32-yard play on the drive.
The Comets took a 14-8 lead on Marshall’s 2-yard run, and Southern Huntingdon scored on the last play of the first half on Marino’s 61-yard pass from Myers, forging a 14-14 tie at halftime.
Marino scored again on a 28-yard run and added the two-point run for a 22-14 lead in the third quarter.
Penns Manor answered in the fourth on Marshall’s 4-run yard for a touchdown and his two-point conversion run.
The Comets missed a golden opportunity that ended with the failed field goal attempt. Penns Manor took over after a fumble on a kickoff and set up at the Southern Huntingdon 34 but ended up lining up for the field goal after reaching the 7.
Penns Manor plays host to River Valley (2-0) on Friday.