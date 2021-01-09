The Penns Manor Comets were the only area team to squeeze in a couple basketball games before the Dec. 12 statewide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that stopped the high school winter sports season after only one day.
On Friday, the Comets were the first area team to return to action in a non-conference game.
With the shutdown lifted Monday, Penns Manor’s girls joined a number of teams across the state in resuming the season. The Comets hit the road to Somerset County and whipped North Star, 52-27.
Meanwhile, in the gym at Penns Manor, the boys opened the season with a 73-47 win over North Star.
“It was definitely very exciting and it seemed like we were having the first game all over again,” Penns Manor girls’ coach Jason Miloser said. “There were some jitters at first, typical of a first game, but we played great basketball after a little bit of a slow start.”
Penns Manor, the last team standing in March when the pandemic shut down last season in the state quarterfinals, picked up were it left off. The Comets beat Berlin and Brookville on Dec. 11, getting in the hastily arranged games only hours before the shutdown took effect.
The Comets did the same last night, taking an 18-9 lead in the first quarter and extending it to 12 points by halftime at 27-15. They put the game out of reach early in the third quarter and went on to outscored the Cougars 15-12 in the second half.
The Comets’ triot of Kassidy Smith, Megan Dumm and Anna Peterman led the way. Smith scored a game-high 16 points, Dumm filled the stat sheet with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Peterman chipped in eight points and handed out five assists.
Miloser also pointed out the play of a sophomore class led by Deja Gillo, who drained 6 of 8 free throws and finished with 11 points. Allison Stiteler chipped in seven points.
“Everyone knows a lot about Kassidy and Megan and Anna,” Miloser said, “but our sophomores, led by Deja Gillo and Allison Stiteler, stepped up. Kate Hnatko and Sydney Shaffer stepped up as well.”
The Penns Manor boys got rolling in the second quarter and put the game away in the third. The Comets jumped out to a 12-4 lead and extended the margin to 16 during a 25-point second quarter. The Comets continued to pour it on in the third with 21 points.
“It was weird without fans,” coach Andy Lansberry said, “but the whole thing we talked about was creating our own energy, and it was a total team effort.”
The Comets needed to find a way to cover for the graduation of Garrett Grimaldi, one of the top players in the area last year, and they didn’t look far. Grant Grimaldi stepped into his older brother’s spot, and the 6-foot-3 junior turned in a game-high 20 points.
Grimaldi was the only Penns Manor player in double figures, but the Comets displayed plenty of balance, with Max Hill and Noah Kohan each contributing nine points and Kevin Baum, Austin Hill and Ryen Gresko each tossing in eight. In all, 14 Comets saw playing time, and 10 scored.
“It was a complete team effort,” Lansberry said. “It was just really exciting to get back out there and have a great non-conference game to start the season, especially when you didn’t think you would have a season.”
Most of the Heritage Conference teams join the Comets in action next week, with most boys’ teams tipping off Monday evening followed by most of the girls’ teams on Tuesday.
There are two non-conference games today, with the United boys playing host to Berlin and the West Shamokin girls heading to Burrell.