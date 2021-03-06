CROMWELL TOWNSHIP — The Penns Manor Comets were the first Heritage Conference team to start the basketball season.
The United Lions were among the last.
Now they are the last teams standing.
Penns Manor made the long trip to Southern Huntingdon County as an underdog and came back with a 38-34 victory and a repeat appearance in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ championship game. The Comets (16-6) play their familiar foe, United (17-4), on Wednesday night, with the championship hanging on the line along with the district’s only bid in the state tournament.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity in front of us,” coach Jason Miloser said. “We talked all year about doing everything we can to get back to that spot, and everyone did a great job working hard to make that happen and taking it one game at a time. You can’t get back just like that, you have to win one at a time and focus on the game ahead. Even though we had some bumps in the road … everyone did a great job bouncing back each time.”
The first bump came before the season started. Although many teams across the state were not prepared to start the season on time on Dec. 11, the Comets were. Except the same thing that derailed their run to last year’s state quarterfinals struck again — the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancelation of practically all organized sports across the globe.
“We have been carrying that with us, and it was extra motivation,” junior guard Megan Dumm said, “and now we want go out and get a win Wednesday and keep this rolling. We’re really excited and hopeful we can get a win.”
With a statewide shutdown looming at midnight Dec. 12, Penns Manor squeezed in two games on its home court and then waited for the season to resume on Jan. 4, when the shutdown expired.
There were other bumps. Penns Manor did not defend its conference title. The Comets claimed only one win over the top three teams in the conference, Homer-Center, United and West Shamokin. They entered the conference tournament as a fourth seed and lost to Homer-Center in the semifinals.
“Honestly,” senior forward Kassidy Smith said, “we took it and said we just need to be better.”
That left Penns Manor as a seventh seed among eight teams in the district tournament, which offered more of the same in the quarterfinals. Penns Manor scored a dramatic 41-38 overtime win at West Shamokin, knocking off the Wolves for the second time and setting up the showdown on the home court of the No. 3 seed.
It wasn’t pretty basketball Friday night, but the Comets have a way of making something ugly into a thing of beauty. The offense wasn’t exactly clicking — and it hasn’t recently — but the ever-present defense again jammed up the opposition. Penns Manor forced 28 turnovers, with a string of them coming in the first quarter when the Comets had multiple chances to build a significant lead.
“It started on the defensive end,” Miloser said. “That’s something we’ve preached all year long” The defense can always be there for us. We played play good, disciplined defense, and everyone did such a good job. It start with Anna Peterman against their best player.”
Peterman, a senior, drew the assignment on the opponent’s best player, as she always does. Southern Huntingdon’s Jenny Cantrell scored 35 points in the Rocket’s win over Bellwood-Antis in the quarterfinals.
She scored a hard-earned 21 points against Penns Manor. But only eight came in the second half, and the rest of the team scored only 13.
Southern Huntingdon (15-4) led 21-18 at halftime, but Penns Manor took the lead at 26-25 in the third quarter while holding the Rockets to no field goals and four free throws. The home team stayed close by making 12 of 14 free throw attempts, with Cantrell connecting on 9 of 10.
“She scored 21,” Miloser said, “but Anna made her work for everything she got. She was able to block her shot a couple times early, and as a team there was great help defense in behind.”
Penns Manor also had to contend with Alexis Buckley, who at 6-foot-2 towered over all of the Comets.
“We missed some opportunities early on,” Miloser said, “but defensively we created turnovers and did a good job limiting them to one shot because we were outsized.”
Offensively, Dumm and Smith led the way. They combined for 31 points — or all but seven of Penns Manor’s total. The Comets struggled to make shots, and they had difficulty putting the game away at the free throw line until Deja Gillo, a sophomore, made her second of two for a four-point spread in the closing seconds.
“Kass and Megan do such a great job offensively,” Miloser said. “They’re the focus for every other team we play, and they do such a great job of staying patient and continuing to work to get good shots. They do a good job passing to one another and getting their teammates involved. I can’t say enough about the job Kass and Megan did … and as a team we continue to pick each other up and move on to the next play.
“Obviously, we’d like to make those foul shots late, but we talk all the time about making sure we stick together an d continue to have each other’s back, and everyone did a good job battling all night long. It wasn’t always pretty, but we kept grinding and playing hard and together and made enough plays down the stretch to pull out the win.”
The start-stop-start to the season only delayed the Comets in their journey. In this case, they followed the path of the boys’ team, which knocked off a higher seed at Southern Huntingdon the night before to reach Saturday’s semifinal matchup at unbeaten West Shamokin.
Penns Manor lost both regular-season matchups to United, 42-41 on Jan. 28 and 53-34 on Feb. 19.
“United has a great team,” Miloser said. “Coach (Paul) Hall does a great job with his girls. Maizee Fry is their leading scorer, but they have so many other weapons … and their guards are really coming on in the second half of the year and doing a great job knocking down shots and attacking the basket. We have to be really good on defense again and on the offensive end value every single possession and take care of the basketball.”
“Tonight was a huge team win,” Dumm said, “and we’re excited for Wednesday and just have to get ready for a good week.”