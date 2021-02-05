The Penns Manor Comets are primed for a late-seaosn run.
Saltsburg’s Tristan Roessler was primed for a late-game run.
Penns Manor quietly built an 8-3 record while West Shamokin and United spent the first half of the Heritage Conference boys’ basketball season making most of the noise. The Comets won their third straight game Thursday night, avenging an earlier loss to Marion Center, 68-49.
Roessler, meanwhile, helped Saltsburg stay in the hunt for a Heritage Conference playoff berth by scoring 21 points — in the fourth quarter — of the Trojans’ 56-39 win over Purchase Line.
PENNS MANOR 68, MARION CENTER 49: Penns Manor is lurking in third place in the Heritage Conference behind West Shamokin and United, teams that have handed the Comets two of their three losses.
They avenged their other loss last night, taking a double-digit lead into halftime and pulling away in the fourth quarter. Penns Manor lost to Marion Center (6-4) by six points, 58-52, at home on Jan. 16.
“I just think we’re playing better basketball now than we were back then,” Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said. “I’ve kind of figured out our rotation, and the guys are really coming together as a team. I think we’re playing our best basketball now, and we’re excited to get on a roll here.”
The Comets have been steady offensively behind junior Grant Grimaldi, sophomores Max Hill and Ryen Gresko and senior leader Dimitri Lieb. Grimaldi poured in a game-high 24 points last night, and Hill extended his career high to 21.
“Max Hill and Grant Grimaldi are just playing so well right now,” Lansberry said. “Max has just taken his game to a whole other level. They’re both just playing with confidence and playing really well now.
“Dimitri Lieb, he doesn’t get in the book much, but he is absolutely the guy who makes everything happen. He’s averaging seven or eight assists and playing phenomenal. He plays with such energy, and his defense is what leads to everything, getting everyone out and running, and he’s so unselfish. He’s invaluable.”
Gresko, the Comets’ 3-point threat off the bench, hit two from long range and added 10 points last night. He is 21-for-32 (.656) from 3-point range this season.
“He’s playing so well,” Lansberry said, “and it’s nice when you can get double figures off the bench.”
The Comets’ losses to the top teams, by the way, came in overtime.
“So we’re right there with the top three,” Lansberry said. “We’re definitely playing our best basketball now. The kids are coming together and playing so well. We still have some unforced errors, but no one is getting down and they keep each other up, and it’s a great group of kids to coach.”
Justin Peterson scored 18 points for Marion Center. Preston Fox had 12. Conner Fairman finished with eight.
Both teams play Monday. Penns Manor visits Purchase Line, and Marion Center travels to Northern Cambria.
SALTSBURG 56, PURCHASE LINE 39: Saltsburg led by four points going into the fourth quarter. Roessler had two in the game.
Then the 6-foot-2 senior forward went wild. He scored all but one of this team’s 22 points in the quarter.
Saltsburg coach Don Stitt had no idea his guard went off.
“I was shocked when somebody told me he had that,” he said. “He just kind of took over. We have a spread-type offense, and he exploited some holes in the their defense. He was just a man on a mission.”
Roessler finished with nine field goals and was 4-for-4 at the line.
“Tristan is a senior and a couple-year starter, and he took over,” Stitt said. “He was taking the ball to the hoop, and we hit him on some nice backdoors, and we also put him in the post and took advantage of his height advantage there. He was a one-man wrestling crew.”
Angelo Bartolini finished with 10 points, and Gino Bartolini had nine. Rocco Bartolini made a free throw in the fourth quarter for the only point that wasn’t credited to Roessler.
Six Trojans hit one 3-pointer apiece.
Mello Sanchez scored 16 points for Purchase Line (2-9). Isaac Huey and josh Syster combined for 15.
Saltsburg improved to 5-5 with its second straight win following three consecutive losses. The Trojans play at unbeaten West Shamokin on Monday.
Purchase Line (2-9) plays host to Penns Manor on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 40, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 38: Homer-Center did just enough to thwart Matt Sedlock’s 3-point shooting.
Sedlock, a 5-foot-9 senior, made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, and Northern Cambria nearly pulled off its first win after scoring only three points in the first quarter.
Homer-Center (5-6) led 14-3 after the first quarter and maintained the 11-point spread going into halftime. Northern Cambria made it a six-point game going into the fourth quarter but came up short despite outscoring the Wildcats 35-26 after the first quarter.
Evan Ober, a senior guard, came up big for Homer-Center for the second straight game. He finished with 13 points one game after netting 18 in a narrow loss to Penns Manor. Ryan Sardone added 11 points.
Both teams play Monday. Northern Cambria plays host to Marion Center, and homer-Center visits United.
WEST SHAMOKIN 68, BLAIRSVILLE 23: West Shamokin ran its record to 10-0 a night after snapping United’s 10-game winning streak for sole possession for first place in the Heritage Conference.
The Wolves led this one 24-6 after the first quarter against the winless Bobcats.
West Shamokin got lots of production from everywhere. Coach Judd McCullough pointed out that nine players scored, eight has assists and 10 had rebounds.
Justin Smulik took over the lead scoring role from his younger brother and finished with 15 points. Trevor Smulik, who scored 24 in the Wolves’ win over United the previous evening, added eight.
Jack McCullough had 11 points, three assists and three steals, and Bo Swartz had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jackson Lager added eight points, and Sean McCullough dished out six assists.
Andrew Baker led Blairsville with eight points.
West Shamokin plays at DuBois Central Catholic on Saturday afternoon. Blairsville plays host to Windber this evening.
GIRLS
WEST SHAMOKIN 69, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 18: West Shamokin celebrated senior night with its ninth win without a loss.
The 9-0 Wolves play host to a dangerous one-win Blairsville team this evening. West Shamokin escaped the first matchup with a four-point win, 61-57, on Jan. 12.
This one was a no-doubter before tipoff. Then Sophie Fusaro made it interesting by putting on a show from 3-point range. The senior guard hit three in the first quarter, two in the second and two more in the third for seven, and for good measure, made a free throw for 26 points. She also had eight rebounds and six assists.
Abby Oesterling, also a senior guard, filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and eight assists.
The other seniors contributed heavily. Lydia McIlwain had seven points four rebounds and three assists, and Ally Schultheis finished with six points and seven steals. Brittany Coleman chipped in six points and ranked in 10 rebounds.
Freshman Lily Jordan added 10 points.
Ella Miller had six points for Northern Cambria.
Northern Cambria plays host to Homer-Center this evening.
INDIANA 45, KISKI AREA 17: Freshman guard Isabella Antonacci led Indiana’s fast start in a romp over Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game.
Antonacci buried three 3-point field goals in the first quarter, junior Hope Cook drilled another, and Indiana raced to a 20-4 lead.
Indiana (4-5, 3-4 section) led 29-9 at halftime and shut out Kiski Area (3-8, 0-7) in the third quarter.
Antonacci also went 4-for-4 from the line and finished with a game-high 13 points. Abbie Huey scored nine, and Katie Kovalchick and Mia Ciocca chipped in six each. Emily Madey and Sarah Madey split eight points, and Cook, Indiana’s leading scorer whose shooting wasn’t a necessity on this night, settled for the lone 3.
Indiana plays at Punxsutawney on Saturday afternoon.
APOLLO-RIDGE 65, JEANNETTE 12: Apollo-Ridge blew past winless Jeannette and improved to 2-3 in its first season under unretired coach Ray Bartha in WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game.
Bartha, who coached at Apollo-Ridge for 35 seasons before retiring after the 2009-10 season, has 536 career victories.
Emily Bonelli scored 16 points, Morgan Gamble finished with 15 and Brinley Toland chipped in 11 points and five assists for Apollo-Ridge, which improved to 2-2 in section play. Madi Marks grabbed seven rebounds and handed out five assists to go with seven points, and Sophia Yard added seven points and four steals.
Apollo-Ridge plays host to Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday.
WEST MIFFLIN 68, LIGONIER VALLEY 27: West Mifflin shot past winless Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Freshman Madison Marinchak scored 12 points for Ligonier Valley. Abby Painter had 11 rebounds, and Lizzy Crissman had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Lauren Yuhas led West Mifflin (6-3, 6-2) with 24 points. Shelby Genes had 17.
Ligonier Valley (0-5) plays host to Belle Vernon this evening.