Penns Manor set up the next big game in the Heritage Conference girls’ basketball ranks.
The Comets held off Blairsville, 50-45, on Tuesday night, setting up a showdown against United at home on Thursday.
Penns Manor, 7-2 overall, is 3-2 in conference play. United, which has played only four games after getting a late start to the delayed season paired with Tuesday night’s postponement against Purchase Line, is 3-1. West Shamokin, 7-0 overall, leads the standings at 5-0, and Homer-Center, 6-1 overall, is 5-1.
“Without a doubt, West Shamokin, Homer-Center and United have gotten a good start,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said, “and Blairsville is a very good team, and we knew this was a big one. It was a step in the right direction, and we have to keep getting better and take them one game at a time. There are a lot of really good teams, so the focus has to be on the game ahead of you.”
United didn’t open the season until Jan. 14 in a loss to Homer-Center and has won three straight since.
“Obviously, United knows us really well, and we’re familiar with them as well,” Miloser said. “We’ve got to do a better job on the boards. Blairsville did a really good job rebounding, and that’s one of United’s big strengths, so we have to make sure we play good defense but also secure the defensive rebounds. And offensively, we have to get good ball movement and stay patient and make their defense have to work.”
Penns Manor held 11-point leads over Blairsville after each quarter — except the last. Blairsville outscored the Comets 13-7 in the fourth quarter, and while the scoreboard showed the margin at three points in the closing seconds, the books added up to a five-point margin.
“It was truly a game of runs,” Miloser said. “Give Blairsville a lot of credit for continuing to battle and come back and answer, but I couldn’t be more proud of our girls for winning a close game on the road against a good opponent. I was happy to see us continue to improve in late-game situations, which we haven’t experienced much of as a group, and I saw progress tonight. We still have things to work on and get better at, and we’re very happy to get out with a win, but we have a lot of work ahead to get ready for a very good United team.”
Megan Dumm led Penns Manor with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kassidy Smith scored 13 points, and Anna Peterman chipped in nine to go with seven rebounds. and Kate Hnatko finished with nine points, and Deja Gillo handed out four assists.
Blairsville fell to 0-4, a record that is indicative of a tough opening schedule that consisted of the top four teams in the conference. The Bobcats play at Marion Center on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 51, MARION CENTER 42: Homer-Center held off Marion Center’s charge to improve to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Heritage Conference.
Homer-Center led 13-9 after the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime, but the Stingers (1-5) made it a four-point game going into the fourth quarter and pulled as close as three with about a minute to go.
“They’re a better team than their record indicates,” Homer-Center coach Tom Lasher said, echoing a sentiment conveyed by coaches across the conference. We’d go up 10 and they’d cut it down. I don’t think we lost the lead in the second half, but they kept it close.”
Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack were too much for the Stingers to handle. They combined for 25 points on 11 field goals and 13-for-19 free throw shooting. Kosmack raked in 10 rebounds.
“They got fouled a lot off putbacks,” Lasher said.
Marion Center’s Alexa Ackerman, a senior guard, and Lydia Miller, a freshman guard, each scored 16 points on the strength of a combined seven 3-point field goals. Both teams play Thursday. Marion Center plays host to Blairsville, and Homer-Center welcomes Saltsburg, which is returning to the court following a two-week pause following a virus exposure in a game against Burrell two weeks ago.
INDIANA 58, HOLLIDAYSBURG 55: Indiana held off Hollidaysburg and overcame a 31-point effort by Marin Miller in a non-conference game between former District 6 rivals.
Indiana (3-3), using a rotation with no seniors, held off the Tigers at the free throw line, going 5-for-7 in the fourth quarter and finishing 12-for-16 overall. Hollidaysburg was 9-for-13. Each team had 21 field goals, including four 3-pointers apiece.
The game was close throughout. Indiana led 27-25 at halftime and stretched the margin to seven going into the fourth quarter. Hope Cook scored five of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, amd Katie Kovalchick, Mia Ciocca and freshman Isabella Antonacci chipped in field goals. Cook made three free throws and Abbie Huey went 2-for-2.
Miller, a junior, scored 17 points in the first half and 14 in the second. She managed only four in the third quarter when each of Indiana’s starting five scored while building the seven-point lead. Huey and Kovalchick led Indiana on the boards with a combined 25 rebounds.
Indiana returns to WPIAL section play Thursday at home against Mars.