At the start of February, it seemed like a foregone conclusion: Of the four top girls’ basketball teams in the Heritage Conference, Penns Manor was the first one going home early.
Here we are in March, and the Comets are the last team standing.
In its first game of February, Penns Manor lost to Homer-Center, 43-25, a shocking point total for the Comets, who were even shut out in a quarter. A blowout loss to United followed a couple weeks later. The Comets made it back to the Heritage Conference championship game as the fourth and final seed, but they lost to Homer-Center and didn’t defend their title.
But that was February.
It’s March, and the Comets thrive in March.
The seventh seed of eight in the District 6 tournament field, Penns Manor beat second-seeded West Shamokin in overtime and third-seeded Southern Huntingdon, both on the road, in the opening days of March. Then the Comets knocked off favored United for its first District 6 title in a 54-30 romp.
Now, the Comets (17-6) are one of the last eight Class 2A teams in the state playing basketball. They open the tournament at 7 p.m. today against District 10 champion Cambria Springs (18-3) at Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg.
As usual, Penns Manor counts on its seniors to lead the way. In this case, Megan Dumm, Anna Peterman and Kassidy Smith lead the charge.
“After that Homer-Center game at home, where they beat us pretty handily, we talked about sticking together and getting better one day at a time, and it started with our senior leaders, Kass and Anna and Megan,” coach Jason Miloser said. “They kept us together and we kept grinding, and over the course of a couple weeks we saw us starting to play better basketball, and against United in the district championship game, they finally started to realize their potential, and now we hope to build off that and keep rolling.”
Penns Manor picks up precisely where last season stopped. The Comets were preparing to play Bellwood-Antis in the state quarterfinals, and trying to replicate the 2018 team’s advance to the state semifinals, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports globally.
The 2018 team finished fourth in the district and last year’s team was a runner-up. This team added its résumé as a district champion to the program’s growing legacy.
“That’s something that we talked about all year,” Miloser said. “We wanted to be the first team winning a district championship in school history. The girls that graduated, last year and in the past, helped build that culture, and it just continued with this group, and you can see with the seniors how they continue to be great leaders so it trickles down. And the girls work so hard throughout the offseason and believe in each other and the coaches, and I’m happy for them to get results after putting in so much work.
“I have also been very fortunate to have the same JV coach, Rebecca Stoehr, and the junior high coaches, Justin LaMantia and Rick Mazey, since I started coaching at Penns Manor. When you add volunteers Chad Kuzemchak and former player Autumn Fennell to the mix, I am fortunate to have a lot of great coaches helping me out.”
Cambridge Springs, under coach Ryan McKissock, beat West Middlesex for the District 10 title, 51-36, on Saturday. The Devils have no senior starters. Madison Yanc, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, scored 23 points in the championship game. She averages a team-high 17.6 points per game.
The other starters are Jordyn Wheeler (8.2, 5-11 Soph.), Makenzie Yanc (7.0, 5-8 Soph.), Hailee Rodgers (6.6, 5-7 Soph.) and Finley Rauscher (3.1, 5-7 Soph.).
“The Yanc sisters, both are very good players,” Miloser said. “Both can score inside and out, and Wheeler, their post player, is their second-leading scorer. Their other players are solid, and they bring a couple off the bench as well. They play physical and do a really good job attacking the boards. I hope our conference schedule prepared us for this game because Cambridge Springs is a great basketball team and plays defense and rebounds, and we have to match their intensity and do a good job executing our offensive sets and take care of the basketball and continue to pass up good shots for great shots.”
The Comets counter with Smith (16.3), Dumm (14.7), Peterman (4.8), Deja Gillo (5.7) and Kate Hnatko (4.9).
Penns Manor could have played at home but chose to move the game to Central Cambria to accommodate more fans. Each school was allotted 88 tickets. Regardless, Cambridge Springs is facing a three-hour bus ride compared to Penns Manor’s 25-mile jaunt.
“They’re the first district champion from their school and no doubt they’ll be ready to play,” Miloser said. “We have to make sure we do a good job starting fast. That was sort of a bugaboo early on, and it was a big key against United, and we have to make sure we come out and play well from the opening tip.”
Penns Manor hasn’t played for nine days, a change from an often frantic regular season that was delayed and condensed due to the pandemic.
“That’s one of the things we talked about heading into the district championship,” Miloser said. “We really had to do a good job preparing, and for the state playoffs, the layoff was little longer, but we really challenged the girls at the end of last week to make sure they’re getting mentally prepared to go plays a very good basketball team. It’s the final eight in the state so no doubt we’ll be in for a battle.”