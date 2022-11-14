portage-pm

Ashton Courvina slipped away from the Portage defense during Penns Manor’s victory Saturday in the District 6 Class 1A semifinals.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

KENWOOD — It was quite literally raining sideways at Pat Corrigan Field on Saturday as top-seeded Penns Manor downed fifth-seeded Portage, 21-7, in the District 6 Class 1A football semifinals and set up a rematch with second-seeded Northern Cambria for the championship.

“It feels great,” Penns Manor tight end/inside linebacker Carter Smith said. “Last year, having a really bad record, and then coming in here and going 11-1 and going to the D6 championship, it just feels great. That’s all a team can do in the offseason is work hard, and to get this kind of season is a huge accomplishment.”

