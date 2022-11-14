KENWOOD — It was quite literally raining sideways at Pat Corrigan Field on Saturday as top-seeded Penns Manor downed fifth-seeded Portage, 21-7, in the District 6 Class 1A football semifinals and set up a rematch with second-seeded Northern Cambria for the championship.
“It feels great,” Penns Manor tight end/inside linebacker Carter Smith said. “Last year, having a really bad record, and then coming in here and going 11-1 and going to the D6 championship, it just feels great. That’s all a team can do in the offseason is work hard, and to get this kind of season is a huge accomplishment.”
The Comets’ victory came on the back of another phenomenal performance by quarterback Max Hill, who scored on runs of 1 and 32 yards, along with tricky running back Ashton Courvina, who added a 12-yard touchdown to seal the win in his second game back from injury.
Despite the less-than-ideal conditions with steady rain, strong winds and temperatures dipping into the mid-30s, Penns Manor’s offense tallied up 273 rushing yards, while its physical defense met Portage runners in the backfield eight times for losses.
The Mustangs were held to 187 total yards and lost their leading rusher, Isaac Jubina, early in the second half. Portage’s lone score came on a 24-yard bullet from quarterback Andrew Miko to Mason Kargo, but the green and white couldn’t find enough momentum to overcome a Comets team with eyes set on its first D6 title since 2011.
The slick conditions proved to be a dangerous factor early on when Mustangs sophomore Brendan Smithro fumbled and recovered the opening kickoff. The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Jubina got a first down on a 12-yard run two plays later, but Penns Manor’s Alex Polenik forced Isaac Willinsky to fumble at the Portage 40 on the next play.
Colton Shields pounced on the ball, and the Comets did what they’ve done all season — made opponents pay for their mistakes.
Penns Manor drove 40 yards in approximately three minutes with Hill picking up all 40, including a 25 yard sprint on fourth-and-12 before punching in the score from 3 yards. The snap for the extra-point kick was misplayed, and Hill attempted to run for a two-point conversion but failed, leaving the Comets with a 6-0 lead at 7:21 in the first quarter.
The score stood for the half, despite Portage stringing together a 15-play drive that spanned 58 yards and brought the Mustangs within 20 yards of tying the game. Portage couldn’t find the same magic as Penns Manor on fourth-and-4, and Miko’s pass to Kargo went incomplete to turn the ball over on downs for the first of five times in the game.
“If you want to win these kind of games, you have to be able to convert on fourth down,” Hill said. “We did that tonight, and we got the win. So it speaks for itself.”
Portage failed to convert on fourth down on both of its remaining first-half drives. A pass slipped through the hands of Willinsky on fourth-and-8 at the Comets 34, then a 10-yard holding penalty and a sack by Courvina on Miko put the Mustangs at fourth-and-22 at the Penns Manor 24 before Smith and Hill dropped the Portage quarterback again for a loss of 11.
Meanwhile, the Comets’ biggest competitor continued to be themselves. Penns Manor stacked up 50 yards in penalties in the first half, including back-to-back 15-yard fouls that pushed them to third-and-31 at their own 13 and negated a huge run by Hill, who ran for 85 of Penns Manor’s 89 first-half yards, that would have set the Comets up well inside Portage territory.
“It’s just keeping your head,” Hill said of the Comets’ nine total penalties for 80 yards. “Some things don’t go your way, you get frustrated and you start doing stupid stuff. That will penalize not only you, but the entire team. You can’t have that going into the D6 championship game. Every penalty kills you.”
It took less than two minutes for Penns Manor to score in the third quarter. On a first-and-5, Hill tried to shoot up the middle but met resistance, so he shifted wide left, found a gap and went 32 yards for a touchdown. The 6-1 play caller found Courvina diving in the end zone for the two-point conversion that gave the Comets a 14-0 advantage at 10:34 in the third.
Penns Manor then started feeling the effects of the misty drizzle. Justin Marshall, who saw limited carries after a shoulder injury last week against Glendale, couldn’t punt a messy snap and was forced to run, which turned the ball over on downs. Hill fumbled a Miko punt at the Penns Manor 22, but Smith was able to recover. Then the Comets fumbled again two plays into the fourth quarter, and Portage defensive tackle Braedan Oravecz recovered to give the Mustangs possession at their own 35.
Willinsky, who took over the run game from Jubina and rushed for 40 yards, broke through several tackles for a 39-yard gain, setting up Portage at the Penns Manor 26. The 6-0 sophomore added 2 yards on his next carry, and then Miko found Kargo open 24 yards out after the Comets’ Eric Baum slipped on the pass coverage. Miko, who finished 3-for-8 for 37 passing yards and 52 rushing, hit the PAT kick and brought the Mustangs within a touchdown, 14-7, with seven minutes left in the game.
“He’s like the rest of these seniors,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said of Miko. “They care a lot. They’re great kids. They’re not the most vocal leaders in the world, but y’know, they’re just a great group of seniors that care, that care about each other, care about what they’re supposed to do and their jobs, and they’re a good example for these younger kids. I’m really going to miss them.”
Immediately, Penns Manor went on its strongest drive of the game, putting together 18 plays for 88 yards. Courvina ran for 60, with a big run of 18 on second-and-long and a 15-yard jaunt on fourth-and-inches before breaking free along the right side for a 12-yard touchdown.
Colton Shields nailed the PAT that gave the Comets another two-score lead, 21-7, at 1:21 in the fourth.
“I’m feeling really good,” a giddy Courvina said. “I watched some Batman before this. The new one — nocturnal animal — that’s how I felt. … But it starts with our blocking up front. Those guys holding guys off even for a couple extra seconds, that makes the whole difference.”
The 5-10 senior finished with 88 yards on 13 carries, while Hill led the Comets with 165 yards on 24 keeps.
“It’s a lot when you get a lot put on your shoulders,” Hill said of the heavy workload on him and Courvina. “In a game like this, you have to step up and do the work. Ashton did a fantastic job, and it showed out on the field tonight. We got the win, and that’s all that matters.”
“They’re a good team,” Slanoc said, “and you have to stay composed. You have to continue to do what we were doing to stop them early. We broke down a few times. We gave up that score right off the half and went down two. It’s tough to come back from that. We battled; we got it back to one score, but they just made a couple more plays than we did.”
Penns Manor, which beat Portage, 55-28, on Oct. 7, saw a stronger defensive effort this time around. The Comets got several key tackles from sophomore Amin Lieb and senior Adam Altemus, along with a solid performance from both lines led by senior tackle Nathan Raffaele.
“They have a great offense,” Courvina said. “That quarterback is one hell of a player, so is their fullback Jubina. We focused in on them, and made our tackles when we needed to. It was a good defensive effort from us.”
The Comets head to Mansion Park on Saturday to take on the Colts, a 41-0 winner over Cambria Heights in the other semifinal, for the district championship. Penns Manor beat the Highlanders, 40-14, during the regular season. Northern Cambria should be healthy for this matchup after playing without Ty Dumm and Colton Paronish in their first meeting, but for now Penns Manor is soaking in another win and another opportunity to extend its season.
“It’s huge,” Courvina said. “I’ve been playing for four years, and I’ve never been on a stage this big before. It just feels really good right now.”
“It feels very good knowing we’re going into the D6 championship,” Hill said. “This is what we’ve been working for all year, and it’s right in front of us.”