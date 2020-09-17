ARMAGH — Penns Manor swept the competition in a season-opening cross country meet for four teams on Wednesday.
The Penns Manor girls topped United, 16-39, Purchase Line, 24-31, West Shamokin, 25-30, and Meyersdale, 22-33. Savanna Orner paced the Comets with a first-place finish in 25 minutes, 58 seconds. Alaina Grondin was second in 26:22. Jillian Bowman also finished in the top 10, placing seventh in 27:55.
West Shamokin’s Riley Schreckengost (26:36) and Alexis Schreckengost (26:48) took third and fourth, respectively. Martina Houser (28:14) finished eighth.
Purchase Line’s Tara Leamer (26:57) came in fifth, and Sophia Bloxdorff (28:18) and Mikeayla Ryen (28:29) were ninth and 10th, respectively.
Meyersdale’s Elizabeth Sayia (26:59) was sixth.
West Shamokin went 3-1 with wins over United (17-39), Purchase Line (24-31) and Meyersdale (24-31). Purchase Line went 2-2 with wins over Meyersdale (25-30) and United (17-46). Meyersdale topped United (19-37).
In the boys’ meet, United held off its Heritage Conference competitors but couldn’t catch Meyersdale in a tightly contested meet. Meyersdale won four times, topping the Lions, 25-30, Penns Manor, 23-32, Purchase Line, 27-28, and West Shamokin, 25-30.
United’s Gavin Cameron, however, led the field with a time of 20:01, but he was the only Lions runner in the top 10.
Penns Manor’s Jared Bowman was second in 20:43. Cole Jarvie (23:16) placed 10th.
Purchase Line took three spots in the top 10, with Sam Kauffman (20:46) fourth, Aaron Wright (20:47) fifth and Tyler Scott (22:42) ninth.
West Shamokin’s Mason Wolfe (21:27) and Jeremy Shulters (21:46) were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Meyersdale’s Gabe Kretchman (20:45) was third, and Noah Kretchman was eighth (22:40).
United went 3-1 with wins over Penns Manor (23-32), Purchase Line (27-28) and West Shamokin (25-30). Purchase Lien finished 2-2 with wins over Penns Manor (15-21) and West Shamokin (16-20). West Shamokin topped Penns Manor (16-20).