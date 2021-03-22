The moment wasn’t too big for Penns Manor’s sophomores.
Penns Manor opened the PIAA Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs Friday night and blew out Cambridge Springs, 53-25, in the quarterfinals. Sophomores Deja Gillo and Kate Hnatko made their mark during the early run when the Comets struck from all angles and took control of the game.
Following the leadership of seniors Kassidy Smith and Anna Peterman and junior Megan Dumm, Gillo, a 5-foot-6 guard, and Hnatko, a 5-7 forward, combined for all 20 of their points in the first half when Penns Manor was racing to a 42-6 halftime lead.
“They really stepped up,” Peterman said. “I can’t say enough about either one. They work their butts off because they want to help our team as much as they can, just like Meg, Kass and me.”
The Comets (18-6) return to the court this evening in New Castle to take on Neshannock (18-2), with a berth in the state championship game on the line.
Friday’s moment wasn’t too big for Neshannock’s underclassmen, either. The Lancers have no seniors on their roster, and though they let an early 14-point lead disintegrate, they held on to beat Windber (20-2) in the quarterfinals, 51-48. Addi Watts, a 5-8 junior guard, scored 18 points.
It’s a good bet that someone’s underclassmen will step up tonight and help their team reach uncharted territory.
“Deja and Kate are a couple girls that early on they didn’t have all the experience they have now, and it’s nice just to see them continue to get better and better,” Jason Miloser, Penns Manor’s ninth-year coach, said.
Penns Manor remains a work in progress, but the Comets have come a long way since starting the delayed season in January. After struggling in February, Penns Manor made the District 6 field comfortably as the seventh seed in an eight-team tournament.
The Comets’ wins over higher seeds West Shamokin and Southern Huntingdon in the district tournament could be considered upsets, as could the victory of United in the championship. More likely, its just Penns Manor being Penns Manor and playing its best in March.
The evolution of the underclassmen has been one of the keys.
“We progressed tremendously,” Hnatko said. “At the beginning of the year I wasn’t a starter, and now I am. Coach just really believed in us and tried to make us play the best game we could, and now we’re starting as sophomores.”
“My freshman year I didn’t play that much,” Gillo said. “We knew we were losing a lot of good players so we had to step up, so we kept practicing over the summer and getting to open gyms, and now we’re starting.”
Penns Manor’s sets on offense, of course, run through the seniors and Dumm. Peterman handles the point, and Smith averages 16.5 points followed by Dumm at 14.7.
The sophomores contribute on offense any way they can, and defensively, everyone is expected to play lockdown man-to-man. On Friday, Hnatko finished off a fast break in transition. Gillo, a solid ballhandler, hit an opportunistic 3 and later made a nice move to find Smith in the post.
Smith posted up right of the basket with Gillo on the wing. Smith called for the ball, and rather than try to pass over or around a defender, Gillo dribbled once and skipped to the right, found the proper angle and hit Smith for an easy bucket.
“On the offensive end she’s just shooting the basketball with confidence,” Miloser said. “She’s very good at putting the basketball in the hoop, and it’s nice to see her starting to play with that confidence on the offensive end.”
Joining Watts in Neshannock’s rotation are Neleh Nogay (5-6 Jr.), Aarolyn Nogay (5-7 Soph.), Hunter Newman (5-6 Soph.), Megan Pallerino (5-10 Fr.) and Mairan Haggerty (5-11 Soph.). The Nogays each scored eight points against Windber. Haggerty and Newman combined for 13 points. Pallerino grabbed eight rebounds to go with four points, and Neleh Nogay had five assists and four steals.
Neshannock, coached by Luann Grybowski, beat Aliquippa (70-40), California (72-16), Sewickley Academy (47-26) and Serra Catholic (54-44) en route to the WPIAL title. The Lancers’ only losses came to Sewickley Academy (35-31) in the regular-season finale and Sacred Heart (52-45) on Jan. 9.
Neither team has played in a state championship game. Penns Manor reached the semifinals in 2018 and lost a heartbreaker in overtime to West Catholic, the eventual champion. Mount Carmel (17-5) and Mahoney Area (20-4) play in the other semifinal.
Penns Manor was preparing to play in the quarterfinals last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament.
Now the Comets are back for more.
“We really just came close as a team and started believing in ourselves and thinking, ‘Hey, we can do this,’” Hnatko said. “We were the underdog all year, and we took that to heart and used it to our advantage, and now we’re here.”