Penns Manor won’t have to travel far for its opener in the PIAA girls’ basketball tournament.
Penns Manor will play Cambridge Springs in the Class 2A girls’ tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Cambria High School.
Cambridge Springs, located in Venango County, faces a three-hour trip of approximately 150 miles. Penns Manor is approximately 25 miles from Central Cambria.
Cambridge Springs (18-3) defeated West Middlesex, 51-36, to win the District 10 championship on Saturday. West Middlesex has won the past five District 10 titles.
Penns Manor (17-6) is the District 6 champion, having beaten United, 54-30, in the title game.
The Comets return to the point where last season was stopped at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Penns Manor was preparing to face Bellwood-Antis in the state quarterfinals.
While play is schedule to open tonight, one game was decided Monday in the Class 2A bracket when Linden Hall, the District 3 champion, forfeited to Holy Cross, the District 2 champion, due to a coronavirus protocol issue. Holy Cross advanced to face Mount Carmel, the District 4 champion.
Only district champions qualified for this year’s tournament.