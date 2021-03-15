Penns Manor logo

Penns Manor won’t have to travel far for its opener in the PIAA girls’ basketball tournament.

Penns Manor will play Cambridge Springs in the Class 2A girls’ tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Cambria High School.

Cambridge Springs, located in Venango County, faces a three-hour trip of approximately 150 miles. Penns Manor is approximately 25 miles from Central Cambria.

Cambridge Springs (18-3) defeated West Middlesex, 51-36, to win the District 10 championship on Saturday. West Middlesex has won the past five District 10 titles.

Penns Manor (17-6) is the District 6 champion, having beaten United, 54-30, in the title game.

The Comets return to the point where last season was stopped at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Penns Manor was preparing to face Bellwood-Antis in the state quarterfinals.

While play is schedule to open tonight, one game was decided Monday in the Class 2A bracket when Linden Hall, the District 3 champion, forfeited to Holy Cross, the District 2 champion, due to a coronavirus protocol issue. Holy Cross advanced to face Mount Carmel, the District 4 champion.

Only district champions qualified for this year’s tournament.

