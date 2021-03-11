SIDMAN — Penns Manor and its defense spent the entire season preparing for the big moment.
The Comets were the first local team to play this season, and now they are the last area team standing.
Seventh-seeded Penns Manor held fifth-seeded United to 11 points in the first half and then pulled away for a 54-30 victory over the Lions in the District 6 Class 2A championship game at Forest Hills High School on Wednesday night, winning the first district title in program history.
“It doesn’t happen overnight,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “They put a tremendous amount of work in, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They played a great game here tonight.”
United (17-5) won the first two matchups between the Heritage Conference teams in the regular season before traveling to and knocking off fourth-seeded Homer-Center in the district quarterfinals and top-seeded Bishop McCort in the semifinals.
Penns Manor (17-6) went on the road to beat second-seeded West Shamokin and third-seeded Southern Huntingdon in close games to get to the final.
And while both teams were hot lately, it was the Comets who got the best of the Lions to move on to a state tournament in which only the champion from each of the PIAA’s 12 districts advances this season due to COVID-19. Penns Manor lost in last year’s district title game and reached the state quarterfinals when the remainder of the season was canceled.
“It just feels unreal,” Penns Manor’s Kassidy Smith said. “After last year, we all just wanted to get back here, and I’m so glad we did. This year has been insane, and I honestly didn’t even think we would even get to play, so to go out and win districts makes it 10 times better.”
The Comets will take on the District 10 champion next Friday in the state quarterfinals. Cambridge Springs takes on West Middlesex on Saturday for that title.
The last team standing last year, Penns Manor was the first to start this season, arranging two games on Dec. 11 before a statewide shutdown arrived at midnight and stopped a season that resumed the week of Jan. 4.
“Going back to December, we were worried this team wasn’t going to get the opportunity, just like last year’s team didn’t get the opportunity to finish the playoffs,” Miloser said. “We felt we had a great team this year and are so glad to have the chance to play. It just feels amazing.”
Penns Manor jumped out to a 7-0 start against United before the Lions went on an 8-0 run to take the lead early in the second quarter. The Comets answered with seven straight points and led 14-8 with just under four minutes left in the second. Penns Manor then closed out the first half with seven straight points to take a 10-point, 21-11 lead into the break.
“They took us out of every offensive set we tried to run,” United coach Paul Hall said. “That’s what they live and die off of is their defense, and we just couldn’t handle them. They beat us in almost every phase. They beat us on the boards, they beat us on the foul line and they beat us in the transition game. They came prepared, and that’s a good team.”
Smith scored a game-high 17 points, Megan Dumm added 16 and Kate Hnatko had nine to lead the Comets. Penns Manor went 19 of 25 from the free throw line while the Lions finished just 4 of 12.
United’s Maizee Fry scored 11 points and pulled down 13 boards and surpassed 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
“That’s really an accomplishment, and to have a player like that is special,” Hall said. “She had three girls crashing in on her at times. We just couldn’t get the guards in the right area and couldn’t get the shots to fall, and their pressure on her was so good.”
Penns Manor’s defense clamped down, and the Lions struggled to get anything going in the first half.
“Maizee Fry is a great player inside, and their guards are all so good as well. We wanted to give them different looks,” Miloser said. “We started off with Anna Peterman on her, and she did a great job. Sometimes we would send a double team to (Fry) and sometimes we’d let (Peterman) take her. Our guards did a good job of applying good ball pressure and we tried to make it tough to get the ball inside. Then on the perimeter, we just wanted to keep our feet moving. I give all the credit to the girls. They worked very, very hard.”
United came out with strong defense in the third quarter but still couldn’t stop the Comets, who led 32-21 going into the final period. Penns Manor worked to get some baskets in transition and ended up going 13-for-19 from the foul line in the final quarter. The Comets went on a 12-3 run to take the Lions out of the game.
“I knew we had the talent to get to this spot, but ever since the first game we played Penns Manor is when we started playing good basketball,” Hall said. “Tonight, we just didn’t have the answers. But I’m so proud of the girls.
“It’s been like this all year with us, Penns Manor, Homer-Center and West Shamokin. Everybody beat each other. Teams beat teams twice, but nobody has beaten the others three times. You have to give them all the credit. Their defense was great, and they wanted it.”
The Comets now move on as the last area team alive and look forward to staying on their hot streak going into the state playoffs.
“It shows how good the Heritage Conference is because we’re two teams that didn’t even play for the conference championship because there’s other great teams as well. That definitely prepared us for the playoffs,” Miloser said. “United is a great team with great players and are well-coached and had a great season. I just have to give the credit to our girls for coming out tonight and getting it done. Now we just want to keep that momentum going, and we’ll see what we can do.”