It’s starting to feel a lot like déjà vu.
Pittsburgh Penguins backup goaltender Casey DeSmith was pulled in back-to-back starts before Friday’s shootout loss against Detroit.
Third-string netminder Louis Domingue landed on injured reserve after winning his Penguins debut with a shutout on Jan. 15. Starter Tristan Jarry is on pace to play in 66 games this season.
Despite a 2-1 overtime loss to Seattle on Thursday and 3-2 shootout loss to Detroit on Friday, the Penguins are surging. Pittsburgh has won 17 of their last 21 games, and Jarry has been in net for all but four of those wins.
It’s exciting to watch the
revitalization of the 26-year-old
British Columbia native as he becomes a better, more confident goalie in his starting role, but the increased workload on Jarry
showcases a problem that has plagued the Pens throughout the
Sidney Crosby era.
Pittsburgh has a backup goalie problem.
The issue doesn’t fall solely on the ability of DeSmith or Domingue to win games when Jarry needs a rest. It lands on the system the Penguins have created to push hot goalies to the brink of burn out and sit cold backups on the bench to freeze.
In Marc Andre Fleury’s 13 seasons with the Penguins, he started an average of 51.2 games a season and played in 57.6. He had seven 60-plus game seasons in Pittsburgh and only one since leaving the Steel City in 2017.
It’s not quite an enigma for
goaltenders to start 50 or more games. Recently retired Henrik
Lundqvist averaged 50.1 starts a
season and reached the 70-game mark three times in his 15-year career with the New York Rangers, and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck
averaged 51 starts in his first six
seasons.
What is notable
is how these
goaltenders all
experienced some of their worst playoff performances after regular
seasons in which they played their most games.
When Lundqvist played in his career-high 73-game regular season in 2009-10, the Rangers didn’t even make the playoffs. In the other two seasons he reached the 70-game mark, Lunqvist went 8-9 with a .909 save percentage and 2.79 goals against — much worse than his playoff averages of .921 and 2.3.
Hellebuyck drove the Jets to the franchise’s first playoff win and the Western Conference Final in 2017-18 when he played a career-high 67 games, but Winnipeg lost four straight to be ousted by the Vegas Golden Knights and miss out on a crack at the Stanley Cup. In the conference final, Hellebuyck allowed 2.6 goals a game and had a .906 save percentage.
Fleury played three 67-game seasons (06-07, 09-10, 11-12), and the Penguins never made it past the second round of playoffs in any of them. Pittsburgh was a collective 10-14 during those postseasons, and Flower allowed a combined 81 goals with an .868 save percentage. The 2011-12 playoffs featured Fleury’s career-worst 4.63 goals against average.
Even more notable for the
Penguins is the success they saw with fresh, yet active backups during their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs.
Matt Murray got the chance to steal the starting position in
Pittsburgh because Fleury suffered a concussion after starting 58
regular-season games in 2015-16.
Murray started 31 games for the AHL’s Baby Penguins before being called up to Pittsburgh, putting the Thunder Bay, Ontario, native at an advantage over backup goalie Jeff Zatkoff, who played just 14 games under Fleury. Murray carried the Pens to a Stanley Cup with a .923 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average.
The next season, Murray and Fleury split time as starters with the rookie playing 49 games and the veteran taking on 38. After Murray suffered an injury before Game 1 of the first round of the 2016-17
playoffs, Fleury moved in to keep the Penguins in the hunt. The pair went a combined 16-9 with a .931 save percentage and a 2.13 goals against average in the 2016-17 playoffs to bring the Stanley Cup home to
Pittsburgh in back-to-back years.
However, with Fleury taken by Vegas in the expansion draft that offseason, Murray’s success slowly declined. His .923 save percentage during his first full season in the NHL was the best of his Penguins’ career, and his .899 in his last year in
Pittsburgh was his worst.
In his first year with the Ottawa Senators after the trade, Murray went 10-13 with a .893 save
percentage — the worst of his career — and this season he’s been riddled with illness, starting only 12 games.
Goalies’ success after leaving the Steel City is a mixed bag.
While Murray’s performance with the Sens isn’t spectacular, the 27-year-old is still sustaining a decent career. He shut out Buffalo on
Tuesday, showing a flicker of what fans come to expect from a two-time Stanley Cup champion.
Fleury carried the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and earned his first Vezina Trophy in 2021.
Even Thomas Greiss, who backed up Fleury during the 2014-15 season before practically being run out of town, found ways to stay in the league for seven seasons and counting.
On the other hand, Zatkoff played just one season (13 games) with the Los Angeles Kings before exiting the NHL.
It’s easy to point at the goaltender when a team fails, but it’s important to remember that goalies should be the last line of defense and not the only. During the Sidney Crosby era, the Penguins have played a system in which they consider the best defense to be offense, whether they want to admit it.
According to ESPN, in the last 16 seasons the Penguins have outscored regular-season opponents 3,853-3,436. On average, Pittsburgh scores 2.94 goals a game and allows 2.62.
The differential is slim considering the Penguins consistently sport one of the most explosive offenses and most talented scorers in the NHL — led by generational talents like Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and bolstered throughout the years by the likes of Phil Kessel, Carl Hagelin and now Jake Guentzel.
Because of this volatile offense, Pittsburgh has been allowed to skate by with a fairly mediocre defense year after year. A defense centered around Kris Letang, who’s playing some of the best defense of his career this season, but still falls into his old habit of pinching instead of covering his man, which often leads to odd-man rushes for opponents.
Letang has a team-leading 33 turnovers on the season, but that’s only good for second in turnover differential on the roster. The No. 1 spot belongs to Crosby with a -17 turnover differential due to his 27 giveaways in 31 games.
Crosby is playing exceptional hockey this season since starting late due to offseason wrist surgery and a bout with COVID. He has 34 points in 31 games played, including his first hat trick since 2018 in a 5-2 win against Columbus on Jan. 21. But he’s also playing riskier hockey. The 34-year-old center’s drop passes in the neutral zone are typically associated with Malkin, but Crosby is making more and more of these dangerous plays that lead to turnovers and generate quality scoring chances for opponents.
A Malkin turnover is what led to the game-tying possession in the third period against the Kraken, and a turnover by defenseman Mike Mattheson in Detroit territory allowed Givani Smith to bury one behind DeSmith on Friday.
This pattern of turnovers has led to Pittsburgh goaltenders being forced to stand on their heads, as the saying goes, to fend off multiple breakaways and odd-man rushes just to keep their team in a game, let alone win it.
When one gets by, it’s the netminder that faces trial in the court of public opinion.
It was just last May that Penguins’ fans were calling for Jarry’s job after Pittsburgh lost to the Islanders in six games in the first round.
Sure, Jarry was a bit of a train wreck for a good portion of the series. His unimpressive 3.18 goals against average and embarrassing .888 save percentage was capped off by a Game 5 flub behind the net that cost the Penguins a double-overtime victory.
It was a playoff meltdown equivalent to when Fleury allowed 26 goals in six games against the Flyers in 2012 and the absolute embarrassment that was the 2013 third-round sweep at the hands of the Bruins where the Pens scored just four goals in four games.
Just like Fleury, Jarry found a way to work on his game and bounce back. DeSmith should get the same opportunity, and Domingue has potential of his own if he can stay healthy.
Desmith’s last showing on Jan. 21 wasn’t his best. He knew it. Coach Mike Sullivan knew it. That’s why the 30-year-old was pulled after a two-goal first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
But DeSmith was coming back from COVID-19 protocols and admittedly not ready to perform at the expected level. The Pens were backed into a corner from Domingue’s injury and back-to-back games that forced them to start a backup that was cleared for play just the day before.
In 67 starts dating back to 2017, DeSmith is 35-25 with a .912 save percentage and 2.73 goals against. Those aren’t incredible numbers, but it shows that with time, patience and opportunities, he can develop into a more reliable backup. The team in front of him has to do their part, as well, to give him the confidence to succeed.
What’s the alternative?
The slim chance of trading for a 32-year-old Braden Holtby and taking an extra million dollar cap hit? The even more far-fetched chance the Pens can strike a deal with Chicago to bring Fleury and his $7 million cap hit home to the ‘Burgh?
Sure, it won’t hurt to shop around for a reasonably priced secondary as the trade deadline looms, but it will do the Penguins more good to recognize that a lot of their backup goalie problems derive from the system they created.